Tom Brady underwhelming in loss Sunday
Tom Brady completed 25 of his 40 passing attempts for 243 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady and the Bucs' offense have struggled to find their footing so far this season, and that struggle continued Sunday with them only putting up 18 points on mediocre defense. He just hasn't found his groove with the receivers yet, and they can't seem to get long drives going. He has been a disappointment in fantasy so far, and he will continue to be just a solid streaming option for the foreseeable future.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickup Rankings (Week 7)
Our analysts combine to provide rankings for Week 7 waiver wire targets. We’ll help you prioritize your bids for the week ahead. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
Week 6 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Cowboys at Eagles) PREMIUM
The undefeated Eagles are hosting the rolling Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas has won four games in a row since losing their opener, but the Eagles are the more well-rounded team. So, the Eagles are significant favorites, reflected in the following player suggestions. Check out all of our weekly...
Tua Tagovailoa to start in Week 7
Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins in Week 7 against the Steelers, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. (Joe Schad on Twitter) After a scary concussion that left him out for a couple of weeks, Tagovailoa will make his return to the field on Sunday night against Pittsburgh. The quarterback was a solid fantasy option before his injury, and there's no reason to think he won't be able to produce right away. On top of this, wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will see a significant increase in fantasy value with their QB1 back under center.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 6 Reactions, Takeaways & Injury Analysis: The Rise of Rhamondre Stevenson
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_), and Deepak Chona (@SportMDAnalysis). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
Randall Cobb (ankle) to miss extended time
Randall Cobb (ankle) is expected to miss extended time due to his injury. The injury is not season-ending, but "is not going to be a one-week deal." (Rob Demovsky on Twitter) While it's unclear exactly how long Cobb will be out, it does look like his injury is a fairly significant one. The already underperforming Packers offense will get even thinner, but Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, and Amari Rodgers could be in a position for more opportunities with Cobb out.
Robbie Anderson traded to Cardinals
Less than 24 hours removed from being dismissed from the Panthers' sideline mid-game, Anderson is headed out west to unite with Kyler Murray in the desert. It is a bit of a precarious landing spot for Anderson, as the Cardinals have their own top WR, DeAndre Hopkins, slated to return from suspension this week. However, their current top guy Marquise Brown did go down with an injury on Sunday and was spotted in a walking boot following the game. Should Brown miss any time, Anderson will slide in as the WR2 option for Arizona as a true deep threat talent. In fantasy leagues he is best reserved as a bench option for now, but this is a major upgrade for his rest-of-season prospects. He has the theoretical upside to make a true impact.
Week 7 IDP Waiver Wire Pickups (2022 Fantasy Football)
Ryan Neal (S – SEA): 0% rostered on Yahoo. Ryan Neal is catching fire. He recorded six solos, one assist, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and is quickly becoming one of the better DB2 options. He could be in the DB1 discussion with another strong week or two, so fantasy managers need to act now to avoid disappointment. Neal has replaced Josh Jones in the Jamal Adams role in this defense and should be put in position to be one of the top options at the position going forward. Neal is a strong DB2 option for a neutral Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Make the add wherever available.
Marcus Mariota scores three touchdowns in Week 6 win
Marcus Mariota completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta's Week 6 victory over San Francisco. He added six carries for 50 yards and one touchdown. Fantasy Impact:. Mariota was ultra-efficient in the upset win over the 49ers, compiling 9.2 yards per attempt...
Bailey Zappe dominant in win over Browns
Bailey Zappe looked great in his second career start on Sunday, completing 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked just twice and did not turn the football over. Fantasy Impact:. Zappe is now 2-0 as a starter in the NFL. However, his run under...
Melvin Gordon benched in loss to Chargers Monday
Melvin Gordon rushed just three times for eight yards without recording a reception in Monday's loss to the Chargers. So much for the revenge narrative in this one. Gordon was clearly benched for Latavius Murray and he was visibly upset about it on the sidelines. MG3 has had his annual fumbling issues this season, and that likely factored into the coaching decision to sit him this week. Nevertheless, he is still Denver's most talented (available) back, and probably should have been out there considering their sad state of affairs. The Nathaniel Hackett regime does not seem to care much for Gordon at this point- it is fair to question if he will be traded ahead of the November 1st deadline. For now, he needs to remain on fantasy benches everywhere.
Waiver Wire Pickups: Quarterbacks to Stash Ahead of Week 7 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 6 is here, and the bye weeks are making managing fantasy rosters even trickier than the usual glut of injuries and under-performers does. Week 7 is just around the corner, and the bye weeks only worsen. These are the players you should be picking up now to get ahead of your league mates.
Marquise Brown injury potentially season-ending
Arizona WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's foot injury is considered to be potentially season-ending. He will undergo further testing today to determine severity. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. If the injury ends Brown's season, it will be a significant blow to fantasy managers who roster him, given his Top 10...
J.K. Dobbins Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Targets (Week 7)
With the injury to J.K. Dobbins, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
Carson Wentz (hand) could be out 4-6 weeks
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, QB Carson Wentz could miss 4-6 weeks of time and may be added to the injured reserve list. He is currently receiving further evaluation on his hand. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Wentz fractured his ring finger on his throwing hand in Week...
Joe Noteboom out for season with Achilles
According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Los Angeles Rams LT Joseph Noteboom will miss the rest of the year with an Achilles tear. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) The Rams have been starting Noteboom since the retirement of stand-out tackle Andrew Whitworth. The Rams have dealt with injuries all across the offensive line all year, trotting out many different players. The Rams' offense will only continue to struggle further without Noteboom, even if he was struggling, as the unit is unable to find any cohesion.
Chris Olave officially inactive for Week 6
With the new concussion protocols, Olave simply didn't have enough time to recover and return for this game. The Saints are now looking at a depleted receiving group of Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Keith Kirkwood, and Rashid Shaheed. None is worth your time in fantasy.
Jacoby Brissett struggles in Week 6
Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of his 45 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in a 38-15 loss to the Patriots in Week 6. Brissett struggled against the New England defense, completing a season-low 46.7% of his pass attempts. His lone touchdown pass went to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter. After throwing just one over the first three games of the season, Brissett has now thrown four interceptions in his past three contests. He will not be a recommended fantasy option against the Ravens in Week 7.
Deebo Samuel goes for 90 total yards in Week 6 loss
Deebo Samuel hauled in 7-of-10 targets for 79 yards in San Francisco's Week 6 defeat to Atlanta. He added two carries for 11 yards. Despite the team loss, Samuel was much more active this game after being held to 32 total yards last week. However, he was unable to find the end zone after scoring in each of the previous two outings. Samuel could be in for a very busy afternoon versus Kansas City in Week 7, where fantasy managers can fire him up as an easy WR1.
Braxton Berrios scores again in Week 6 win
Braxton Berrios caught his only target for eight yards and rushed once for 20 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 27-10 win against the Packers in Week 6. Berrios only has six offensive touches in the last three weeks but scored his third touchdown in that span (two rushing, one passing). Berrios scored from 20 yards out on a second half reverse, his second rushing touchdown on two carries in the last two weeks. Berrios doesn’t see the volume to warrant starting outside of the deepest (14-to-16 teams) of fantasy leagues. He is best used as a low-cost flier in GPP DFS tourneys.
