fantasypros.com
Tom Brady underwhelming in loss Sunday
Tom Brady completed 25 of his 40 passing attempts for 243 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady and the Bucs' offense have struggled to find their footing so far this season, and that struggle continued Sunday with them only putting up 18 points on mediocre defense. He just hasn't found his groove with the receivers yet, and they can't seem to get long drives going. He has been a disappointment in fantasy so far, and he will continue to be just a solid streaming option for the foreseeable future.
fantasypros.com
Week 6 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Cowboys at Eagles) PREMIUM
The undefeated Eagles are hosting the rolling Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas has won four games in a row since losing their opener, but the Eagles are the more well-rounded team. So, the Eagles are significant favorites, reflected in the following player suggestions. Check out all of our weekly...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickup Rankings (Week 7)
Our analysts combine to provide rankings for Week 7 waiver wire targets. We’ll help you prioritize your bids for the week ahead. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com
Bailey Zappe dominant in win over Browns
Bailey Zappe looked great in his second career start on Sunday, completing 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked just twice and did not turn the football over. Fantasy Impact:. Zappe is now 2-0 as a starter in the NFL. However, his run under...
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa to start in Week 7
Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins in Week 7 against the Steelers, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. (Joe Schad on Twitter) After a scary concussion that left him out for a couple of weeks, Tagovailoa will make his return to the field on Sunday night against Pittsburgh. The quarterback was a solid fantasy option before his injury, and there's no reason to think he won't be able to produce right away. On top of this, wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will see a significant increase in fantasy value with their QB1 back under center.
fantasypros.com
Marcus Mariota scores three touchdowns in Week 6 win
Marcus Mariota completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta's Week 6 victory over San Francisco. He added six carries for 50 yards and one touchdown. Fantasy Impact:. Mariota was ultra-efficient in the upset win over the 49ers, compiling 9.2 yards per attempt...
fantasypros.com
Week 7 IDP Waiver Wire Pickups (2022 Fantasy Football)
Ryan Neal (S – SEA): 0% rostered on Yahoo. Ryan Neal is catching fire. He recorded six solos, one assist, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and is quickly becoming one of the better DB2 options. He could be in the DB1 discussion with another strong week or two, so fantasy managers need to act now to avoid disappointment. Neal has replaced Josh Jones in the Jamal Adams role in this defense and should be put in position to be one of the top options at the position going forward. Neal is a strong DB2 option for a neutral Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Make the add wherever available.
fantasypros.com
Deebo Samuel goes for 90 total yards in Week 6 loss
Deebo Samuel hauled in 7-of-10 targets for 79 yards in San Francisco's Week 6 defeat to Atlanta. He added two carries for 11 yards. Despite the team loss, Samuel was much more active this game after being held to 32 total yards last week. However, he was unable to find the end zone after scoring in each of the previous two outings. Samuel could be in for a very busy afternoon versus Kansas City in Week 7, where fantasy managers can fire him up as an easy WR1.
fantasypros.com
Vikings D/ST creates three turnovers in Week 6 win
The Vikings D/ST tallied two interceptions and one fumble recovery en route to their 24-16 win over the Dolphins in Week 6. The defense kept the game a low-scoring affair and allowed the offense to find rhythm in the second half. They still allowed a disappointing 458 yards of offense to Miami's second and third-string quarterbacks, but their fantasy stat line was good at the end of the day. Minnesota enters its bye week now, and fantasy managers can drop them as a result. Their Week 8 matchup is against Arizona, a team that only managed nine points against Seattle's terrible defense, but DeAndre Hopkins will provide matchup nightmares for the Vikings and their 26th-ranked pass defense.
fantasypros.com
Robbie Anderson traded to Cardinals
Less than 24 hours removed from being dismissed from the Panthers' sideline mid-game, Anderson is headed out west to unite with Kyler Murray in the desert. It is a bit of a precarious landing spot for Anderson, as the Cardinals have their own top WR, DeAndre Hopkins, slated to return from suspension this week. However, their current top guy Marquise Brown did go down with an injury on Sunday and was spotted in a walking boot following the game. Should Brown miss any time, Anderson will slide in as the WR2 option for Arizona as a true deep threat talent. In fantasy leagues he is best reserved as a bench option for now, but this is a major upgrade for his rest-of-season prospects. He has the theoretical upside to make a true impact.
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson (hamstring) to receive MRI on Tuesday
The early indication is that the injury could be "fairly significant." Wilson seemed fine during Monday's game and even ran the ball a bit more than usual. Any extended absence would be a major blow to fantasy expectations for the Broncos' skill position players. Denver leadership went all in on Wilson this offseason and it has been nothing short of a gargantuan failure to this point. Brett Rypien is the current backup for this team.
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Targets (Week 7)
With the injury to J.K. Dobbins, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
fantasypros.com
New York Giants D/ST holds Ravens’ offense to 20 points in Week 6 win
New York Giants D/ST held the Ravens to 20 points, 210 passing yards, 211 rushing yards, one interception, and one fumble recovery in a win over Baltimore. The Giants D/ST continues to put up solid performances weekly. The have held Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson led offenses to 22 points or less in the last two weeks. The Giants D/ST will take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Week 7, which should make them a solid option for fantasy managers.
fantasypros.com
Chris Olave officially inactive for Week 6
With the new concussion protocols, Olave simply didn't have enough time to recover and return for this game. The Saints are now looking at a depleted receiving group of Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Keith Kirkwood, and Rashid Shaheed. None is worth your time in fantasy.
fantasypros.com
Marquise Brown (foot) expected to miss six weeks
This is actually good news for Cardinals fans and fantasy owners alike, as it was initially feared Brown may miss the remainder of the season with the injury. Brown will reportedly receive a second opinion on the injury before moving forward as well. If the timeline holds true, "Hollywood" would be ready to return to action around Week 12. However, Arizona has their bye in Week 13 so it seems more likely the earliest we see Brown will be against the Patriots in Week 14. The Cardinals will likely roll with DeAndre Hopkins and newly acquired Robbie Anderson as their top two pass game options until then.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Moore blanked in Week 6 win
Moore absolutely disappeared in Week 6 and failed to even receive a single target from Zach Wilson. To be fair, Wilson only attempted 18 passes but this is the exclamation point on Elijah Moore’s fantasy fall from grace. One week after a season-low one reception on a season-low tying four targets, Moore delivered a fantasy goose egg where even if your league gives points for targets, he still delivered a zero. It’s hard to say you can safely cut Moore with all of his fantasy potential but at best he should have been on your bench for a few weeks now. He is as risky as it gets as far as the Jets’ fantasy players go right now.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Rodgers throws for 246 yards in Week 6 loss
Aaron Rodgers completed 26 of his 41 passes for 246 yards against the Jets. He threw one touchdown pass late in the third quarter to Allen Lazard in the 27-10 loss to the Jets. Fantasy Impact:. Rodgers didn't look 100 percent due to a thumb injury coming up short on...
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson starts off hot, quickly fades Monday
Russell Wilson was 15-for-28 with 188 yards passing and one touchdown as the Broncos fell to the Chargers in overtime on Monday. Wilson tacked on four carries for 23 rushing yards in the losing effort. He came out surprisingly hot in this one starting 10-for-10 and hooking up with rookie TE Greg Dulcich on a busted coverage 39-yard score. It was all downhill after that, as Wilson reverted to his early-season form, missing receivers all over the place and giving his team virtually no chance to win. The Broncos' season has been an absolute disaster through six weeks and they are set to face the surprisingly surging Jets in Week 7. The $250 million dollar man needs to figure it out and he needs to figure it out fast.
fantasypros.com
DeSean Jackson signing with Baltimore Ravens
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, free agent WR DeSean Jackson is signing with the Baltimore Ravens following his workout. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Jackson, 35, most recently played with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. The Ravens entered the season with a relatively thin receiving core, but the injury to WR Rashod Bateman increased Baltimore's need for weapons, especially during a strong season from QB Lamar Jackson. DeSean Jackson likely will be mostly used as a deep, speed threat and potentially won't hold consistent fantasy value.
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo throws for 296 yards and two scores in Week 6
Jimmy Garoppolo completed 29 of his 41 pass attempts for 296 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in San Francisco's Week 6 defeat to Atlanta. He added three carries for 11 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Garoppolo's 296 yards accounted for a new season-high, though he threw two interceptions this week, after...
