KuCoin cryptocurrency wallet partners with Polygon Network
The ecosystem of KuCoin powers KuCoin Wallet. It is a benefit in itself, and to add to this, KuCoin Wallet has entered into a strategic partnership with Polygon to enhance the experience of its users. Polygon brings to the table many benefits and features that take the performance of its partners up a notch. For instance, scalability and usability are the two main challenges digital wallets face in the market. With Polygon by their side, both challenges will be easily tackled while keeping decentralization and leverage as the backbone for all the functions.
BeanBlockz (BLUNT) the most anticipated crypto overtaking Polygon and Cosmos
2022 has been a disappointing year for crypto investors. However, a few crypto projects have shown robust growth in the last couple of months, proving that there are still dependable and worthwhile investments in the crypto sphere. BudBlockz is one such project. What is BudBlockz?. BudBlockz is a blockchain project...
Top 3 Crypto Coins to watch this October: Big Eyes, Litecoin, Ethereum
As we near the end of 2022, the current offerings in the cryptocurrency marketplace are as complex and varied as they have ever been. Myriad options have flooded an already crowded market. Whatever your priorities are for a currency, analyzing the unlimited potential futures of coins can be like trying...
BudBlockz Gains 20,000+ community members; Why are Saudi Shiba Inu and Tamadoge members flocking towards it?
Cryptocurrency offers many unique utilities to its users, such as decentralization, staking, passive income through liquidity farming, and anonymity while conducting transactions. Many investors have made millions through cryptocurrency investments, and you can also earn king-sized gains by identifying the right token that could explode in the future. BudBlockz is an upcoming cannabis industry-focused ecosystem that will help users to purchase products through a native cryptocurrency represented by the ticker symbol, $BLUNT.
Will Polygon’s DApp ecosystem growth boost MATIC price?
Now Polygon is the home of more than 53,000 decentralized applications according to the latest statistics published by the leading web three development platform, Alchemy. It has increased nearly 60% since June and more than eightfold from the beginning of this year. It is a total of DApps that have ever been developed on the main net and test net of Polygon.
GPB points towards increased volatility for the UK capital market
Liz Truss lost her position after her credibility went for a ride post the u-turn on tax cuts. There is a gap between her government and the capital market, which is becoming more evident with each passing day. Higher volatility in GBP is now inevitable, with support from the chances that the government could soon have a new head running the business. Rishi Sunak sees his chances go up.
Binance announces its index series and one-year roadmap
Binance officially announces the launch of its new cryptocurrency benchmark, the Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series. The announcement was complemented by showcasing the roadmap drawn until 2023. The Index Series will enable traders to evaluate their crypto holdings better and monitor their performances. However, the pricing data is to be acquired from CoinMarketCap, a crypto tracking site owned by Binance.
Decentr proudly announces the beta launch of dP2P
Decentr takes enormous pride and pleasure in making their formal announcement of having launched their very first dLoan product, which in actuality is a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform. This very platform has been thoughtfully created with the prime purpose of being in the position of coming to the service of the otherwise neglected. By this term, all persons residing in South America who do not possess adequate documents will come into the fray.
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is on its way to overcoming Ripple (XRP) and DeFiChain (DFI)
The crypto market has many instances where it is more susceptible to problems, but often, it is an excellent investment. But what exactly makes it so? It’s good that you ask because some cryptocurrencies offer big rewards, less risk, and various services. Now, you must realize that there is no single token that fulfills all your needs. If you already know what you are looking for, do your research and find the best service in that niche.
Timeless Finance’s Bunni protocol makes Uniswap v3 liquidity composable
The tokens have encouraged integrating Uniswap liquidity into different apps. Using former staking contracts, it aims to replace bespoke contracts to incentivize Uniswap v3 liquidity. The new venture also made borrowing collateral easy by using Uniswap liquidity. This protocol has made the LP experience seamless by auto-compounding swap payments again...
Ethereum (ETH) maintains its position despite facing sell-offs!
Ethereum’s attempt to shift toward a greener validation process was made completed on September 15, 2022. ETH already has a huge network which was made possible only because of its incentive focus validation usage of Proof of Work, which rewarded miners. After reaching an expansion zone, there is no...
Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin, and Decentraland have high chances of closing 2022 on a high note
The concept of “Metaverse” is becoming more popular among online users. The platform is quickly gaining the interest of crypto lovers, in particular, who have been quick to realize its future potential. Meme tokens like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are famous for their massive potential and funny approaches...
Even museums are putting artists’ works posthumously on the Blockchain: Here’s why you should invest in NFTs by Big Eyes Coin & THETA
When you walk into the British Museum, you will see a sign next to some of the artworks — scan the barcode to check out the NFT collection. This is 2022, and even a museum that showcases 2M years of history and culture hasn’t been able to ignore the power of Blockchain and NFTs.
Cardano continues its bearish run; More pain for ADA in the future!
The crypto market has been in a downtrend since the last quarter of 2021, which Bitcoin and Ethereum mainly led, but some altcoins took a bullish trend last month, but Cardano broke the support again. ADA has been finding momentum since last year when it was around an all-time high, but this steady progress is often confusing and results in poor results. However, many experts also suggest that ADA is forming a bottom for the long term, and it will turn bullish very soon.
GTA RP streamer Omie accuses Fedmyster of using fake money
Omie, a well-known GTA RP streamer, accuses Federico “Fedmyster” Gaytan, a former Offline TV member, of being shady about his recent gambling sponsorship. In his GTA live streaming on 17 October 2022, a well-known Twitch streamer, Omie, accused his co-partner of advertising the gambling website. Twitch has been a hot topic for the meta-gambling stream for the last couple of months.
Bankman-Fried agrees to knowledge tests for trading
Sam Bankman-Fried and Christy Goldsmith Romero have expressed their support for knowledge tests by accepting tests for trading and the profits of reports. The entire conversation happened on Twitter after Christy Goldsmith Romero kick-started the discussion. Christy Goldsmith Romero, Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said that having more retail investors in a household category will have consumer protection in a larger sense. One of the grounds for her recommendation is to have disclosures written in their simplest manner, making it easier for everyone to understand.
Samsung Knox Matrix upgrades consider connectivity & protection
Samsung Electronics, after a prolonged period of conducting studies, have been able to develop a close understanding regarding all matters related to safety and security issues. However, this study helps them understand the usage of all devices. Additionally, they are concerned with the process of delivering the same to the world along with their ambitious and game-changing Samsung Knox Matrix.
Will Cosmos sustain the recovery amid mixed market trends?
Cosmos is a blockchain communication network that helps share and transfer files through the cosmos hub. It solves the interoperability problem of different decentralized networks by enabling them to connect seamlessly to different decentralized networks. Cosmos was developed by Ethan Buchan and Jae Kwon in 2016. After the launch of...
