Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday, raising hopes that the midfielder can regain his form in time to be included on France’s World Cup squad. Pogba underwent surgery on his right knee in early September after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’...
WTOP
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
LONDON (AP) — France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn’t played a game for his club or country since Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with...
WTOP
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustains ankle injury
DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustained an ankle injury playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach on Tuesday, just over a month before the World Cup begins in Qatar. The 33-year-old Sommer landed awkwardly while catching a harmless ball early in Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at Darmstadt in the...
WTOP
Neil Lennon out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Neil Lennon is out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus after less than eight months on the job. The club’s announcement Tuesday followed a 1-0 loss to Nea Salamina and cited the team’s poor performance in the domestic league, despite an impressive run in European play.
WTOP
Union Berlin: U.S. forward Jordan Pefok to miss only 1 game
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer says Jordan Pefok’s leg injury is only a “charley horse” and that the American forward should be available to play again on Sunday. Pefok limped off in the second half of Union’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on...
WTOP
Toronto’s Insigne sets MLS record with $14 million salary
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne set a Major League Soccer record with $14 million salary when he joined the team from Napoli last summer, according to the league’s players’ association. Insigne, who scored six goals in 11 matches, took over as highest-paid player from...
WTOP
Forest draws 0-0 at Brighton, off bottom of Premier League
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest collected a hard-fought point from a 0-0 draw at Brighton to climb off the bottom of the Premier League on Tuesday. Brighton dominated the game at the Amex Stadium but again lacked a cutting edge, coming closest when Leandro Trossard struck a powerful shot against the crossbar in the first half.
WTOP
Zaha completes Palace comeback in 2-1 win over Wolves
LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha completed Crystal Palace’s recovery by scoring his fifth goal of the season to seal a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Tuesday. Trailing after a rare goal from Adama Traore in the 31st minute, Palace equalized barely a minute into...
Comments / 0