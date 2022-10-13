ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold front arrives, lower temps and humidity by Friday

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl — Heavy showers and storms streamed through the area early this morning, dropping more than 1′' in some neighborhoods. Huguenot Park had a thunderstorm wind gust of 42 mph. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says a few isolated showers and storms during the day.

We’ll also see gradually clearing skies and sunshine with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 80s. Skies will fully clear out tonight and humidity falls. Overnight temps will be in the low 60s.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Friday is looking awesome with sunshine, lower humidity, and temperatures in the upper 70s, well below average.

Comfortably cool, crisp fall air will be around each morning this weekend with 50s in the morning and afternoon highs only in the low 80s. With mostly sunny conditions and low humidity, it’s looking just about perfect for mid-October.

We begin another warming trend on Monday but temperatures will only be near average in the mid-80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Karl is in the Southern Gulf, headed toward Mexico. A tropical wave has emerged in the Eastern Atlantic. We’ll watch it, but it’s way out there.

