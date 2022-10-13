Read full article on original website
Hayride Of Horror Is One Of Most Frightening Illinois Adventures
A different way to celebrate the frights of Halloween in Illinois is the Hayride of Horror. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is the perfect place to celebrate. There are great haunts throughout the state. Plus, there is a lot of creativity involved. No two are alike. If you can make something creepy, you can probably find it in Illinois. I'm sure you've heard of haunted hayrides but this one takes it to the next level.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
Illinois Favorite Breakfast Spot Is Surprising While Iowa Seems Right
It can be hard to make time for breakfast in our busy lives. If we eat anything it might be a bar on the way out of the house or some drive-thru. So when the Quad Cities wants to sit down and eat a good breakfast, we want to be sure we go to a perfect spot. But the chain Illinois is most interested in is a bit surprising.
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
Of All The Ridiculous Laws In Illinois This Should Be One Of Them
Every state has its own unwritten rules that should never be broken. The only exception is if the person is new to the area. Now obviously there can't be jail time or ticketing for breaking said "rules" but there should be. And, if there are rules, how many times is one allowed to break them before getting ousted from society? (That's an extreme punishment, I'm aware.)
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
$11 Million returned to Illinois man’s family
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office made history this week when it returned $11 million to the estate of a man who died of natural causes just before Christmas in 2016. It is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history. Most of Joseph Richard...
Pork Sent To Illinois Restaurants Recalled, Possibly Contaminated
It just wouldn't be a new week without at least one report of a food safety recall involving food products that were, or are, being sold in Illinois. Well, it's a new week, and we've got a new product recall. If you're thinking that 2022 has been a year of...
Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year
Darrell and Laurie Stitzel of Shannon, Illinois, are the 2022 honorees. Nominations are open for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year. Darrell and Laurie Stitzel are the proud owners of Stitzel Hog Farm. They currently farm 450 acres of corn that is mostly fed to their 10,000 wean-to-finish hogs. The Stitzel Family history in Carroll County goes back over 65 years and Darrell and Laurie are the third generation to farm the land in Carroll County, which goes back over 65 years. Darrell’s grandparents, Quinter and Iva Mae, started the farm, raising beef cattle and hogs. Darrell’s parents, Dan and Paulette, took the operation over in mid-’60s. Nominations for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year are now open. Email a brief description of the family you’d like to nominate to Jennifer@Ilpork.com.
Illinois Shoppers: Here Are Your Holiday Mailing Deadlines
I know, it's not even Halloween yet, and here I am posting information about when you need to have your holiday gift packages wrapped up and shipped out. I figured it would be a good thing to have all of that info ready to go now, so you're not scrambling at the last minute to get your gifts sent, or worse, lamenting the fact that you missed a shipping deadline.
Trick or treat hours for Halloween 2022
ILLINOIS (WAND) — Halloween is nearly here! WAND has reached out to community officials across central Illinois to confirm trick or treat times. As a reminder, it is generally good practice to skip houses with porch lights that have been turned off. Arcola: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on...
Legends Say People Mysteriously Disappear While Traveling This One Area in Wisconsin
Did you know that an area of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin is responsible for several mysterious disappearances and strange events? Well, I certainly didn't, and now I'm a little weirded out and seriously intrigued. The Infamous Lake Michigan Triangle. I'm assuming we've all heard stories about the unexplained plane crashes,...
Did you know these horror movies take place in Illinois?
(WTVO) — People might be watching more horror movies as it gets closer to Halloween, but they may be looking for some frights a little closer to home. Thankfully for those scary seekers, there are a bunch of horror movies that take place in Illinois, with some considered to be among the best horror movies […]
IL Cops Bust Out-Of-State RV With $3 Million Worth Of Cocaine
Illinois State Police make one of the biggest cocaine busts in Illinois history. Suspicious Vehicle Pulled Over By Illinois State Police. I always like to start out by saying, it's a good idea to avoid actions that will get you arrested. It's definitely not worth it. If you find it necessary to commit a crime, don't bring attention to yourself. That will only get you busted.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
This Illinois Town Has Been Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
We're still a hot minute away from the Christmas season but if you're getting your plans in line, there's a town in Illinois you might want to check out. We're not just throwing that out there. A big national publication that you have likely read has made a list of the "The Best Christmas Towns In America You Should Visit At Least Once". Every place is on the list for different reasons, like the activities that they offer, how sparkly the lights are, and how much of a Hallmark-ian vibe they give you.
This Weird Museum In Illinois Will Make Some Visitors Uncomfortable
Illinois is full of museums that are spread around the entire state, not just in Chicago. Some museums are pricey and large in size, while others are free and are small as a 10x10 room. If you're looking for weird there is a free museum in Illinois that will make you ask yourself "why" more than once. If you take the entire family to DeMoulin Museum in Greenville, Illinois, you might have to answer some questions asked by little kids.
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also love eating steak from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-qualiuty ingredients. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
