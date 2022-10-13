Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.19
This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Hopkins County Stew Contest Update
Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, will feature 168 cook sites of either chicken or beef stew, a Kids Zone, a vendor market, and more at Buford Park.
NE Texas Hunters Seminar Tuesday 10.18.22
A Northeast Texas Hunter’s Seminar will be held this evening from 6:00 to 10:00 at the Mt. Pleasant Civic Center at 1800 North Jefferson. The event will feature a guest speaker, vendors, a silent auction, a Taco bar, kid guns, and door prizes. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for local youth.
Trunk or Treat October 2022
Area churches are hosting alternatives to tricks and treat again this year. Here is a partial list. If your organization would like to placed on this list, email your into to [email protected]. St. James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs, TX will host a Trunk or Treat October 31st from...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bonnie Blue from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bonnie Blue — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bonnie Blue is a 10-year-old Dachshund mix who is still spry. She likes to go on walks and behaves around dogs and cats. She was found wandering a cemetery when she was picked up by a good Samaritan.
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
Hopkins County Bookings
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Meet Destiny, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 17, 2022) Hi there, I am Destiny. I am a sweet, loving, playful, little girl who loves to be hugged, cuddled, and play with my toys. I do get along with other dogs, but since I am so small, I prefer smaller dogs – or bigger dogs that are very gentle.
New lake dedicated in North Texas
Officials with the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) have dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County. It’s the first new major reservoir built in Texas in more than 30 years.
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Night-time closure for Loop 286 Oct. 17 through Oct. 28
Texas Department of Transportation officials has issued a travel advisory today to inform the traveling public about a planned night-time closure of a portion of State Loop 286. Image – Pixabay. Texas Department of Transportation officials has issued a travel advisory today to inform the traveling public about a...
State Loop 286 Night Closure
PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials issued a travel advisory to inform the traveling public about a planned night-time closure of a portion of State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas. The overnight closure will occur from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 28, but the roadway will be...
The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation took place on Friday afternoon as the royal court welcomed their new Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry. “I love whenever they choose the music that ties into each dress. I love when the orchestra comes too,” said Ellie Walker, Princess of Texas Rose Festival […]
PEDC Announces Expansion At Lionshead
The Paris Economic Development Corporation has announced the expansion of Lionshead Paris, LLC, the PEDC’s first incentive project since American Spiralweld Pipe. Lionshead serves the towable trailer and recreational vehicle industry throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Louisiana. The organization plans to build a 120,000-square-foot plant in Paris. The development will include investments in property, plant, and equipment of more than $20 million and bring over 40 new jobs to the area over five years. They will locate at the PEDC’s NW industrial park.
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Wednesday 10.19.22
CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. The announcement by the President, whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551. Approval...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/17
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15th, as part of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s gift to our community (along with a donation from our hospital). They will hold another free clinic on October 29th. By the end of the month October, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will have provided 60 free mammograms to uninsured women over forty!
Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife
A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
Titus County Bookings
Titus County arrested 31-year-old Sierra Abbott of Talco on Red River County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a Revocation of Surety warrant for Possession, Use, Inhaling, or Ingesting of a Volatile Chemical. The judge denied the bond on the Red River County warrants.
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
