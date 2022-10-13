Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.19
This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Paris High School Announces 6 Students Earned AP Scholar Awards
Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce six students, including four from the 2022 graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams. The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take...
Sulphur Springs ISD Hosting Another Town Hall Meeting
Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Mike Lamb and board member Robert Cody will continue their series of Town Hall Meetings on the proposed $81.5 million bond issue election. It will be on Monday, October 24, at 6:30 pm at St. James Catholic Church, 287 Texas Street.
NE Texas Hunters Seminar Tuesday 10.18.22
A Northeast Texas Hunter’s Seminar will be held this evening from 6:00 to 10:00 at the Mt. Pleasant Civic Center at 1800 North Jefferson. The event will feature a guest speaker, vendors, a silent auction, a Taco bar, kid guns, and door prizes. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for local youth.
Hopkins County Stew Contest Update
Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, will feature 168 cook sites of either chicken or beef stew, a Kids Zone, a vendor market, and more at Buford Park.
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Wednesday 10.19.22
CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. The announcement by the President, whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551. Approval...
Hopkins County Bookings
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
Paris Regional Medical Center Announces Rebranding Initiative
New name and icon reflect growth of medical center and organization’s affiliation with parent company Lifepoint Health. PARIS, Texas (October 18, 2022) – Paris Regional Medical Center (Paris Regional) today announced the start of an organizational rebranding initiative. This comes as parent company Lifepoint Health launches its new enterprise brand identity to reflect the company’s compassionate culture, focus on innovation, and growth as a diversified healthcare organization. Anchored by a vibrant, heart-shaped icon, the brand will visually unify Lifepoint Health and its facilities. Paris Regional has been selected as the flagship hospital for the project and will adopt the new icon at the end of this year.
Sulphur Springs Teen Jailed After Knife Attack
Hopkins County Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man after allegedly injuring five other people with a knife after Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at about 2:00 am Saturday. It began with an argument over a Blue Tooth speaker. One victim reportedly had a cut on a finger. Four other men tried to disarm the assailant, who continued to swing the knife and make slashing motions. Bryan Sandoval-Perez was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is in jail for a $150,000 bond. They treated all the victims for minor injuries. Mugshot not available.
Titus County Jail Booking
Titus County Deputies arrested 29-year-old Lorean Rene Lilly of Hughes Springs on multiple charges, including Violation of the Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a TDCJ detainer and seven misdemeanors, including two for Failure to Appear. She remains in jail. Michael Wayne Mathis. Deputies...
PEDC Announces Expansion At Lionshead
The Paris Economic Development Corporation has announced the expansion of Lionshead Paris, LLC, the PEDC’s first incentive project since American Spiralweld Pipe. Lionshead serves the towable trailer and recreational vehicle industry throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Louisiana. The organization plans to build a 120,000-square-foot plant in Paris. The development will include investments in property, plant, and equipment of more than $20 million and bring over 40 new jobs to the area over five years. They will locate at the PEDC’s NW industrial park.
Forty Days Of Drought Ends
September 7, or 40 days ago, was the last measurable rainfall for Titus County. Sunday, we received .72, and Winnsboro had .83. Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because they had flooding underneath the railway bridge.
One Dead In Choctaw County Crash
A one-vehicle crash in Choctaw County Sunday night has claimed the life of a Rattan man. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that 47-year-old James Reese was driving his vehicle near Spencerville when he ran off the road, hit a tree, and overturned. Officials pronounced him at the scene.
Lamar County Grand Jury Indictments October 20200
MURDER – C1 AGG ASSAULT W/DW – C2 MURRAY, JARIUS JERMAINE ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON. PATTERSON, DANTRELL MCQUEST DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA. SIMS, ASHLEY FRAUD USE/POSS ID INFO > 10 < 50 ITEMS, RO. SMITH, JEREMY LYNN PCS < 1G, RO. SMITH, KENNETH ASSAULT FAMILY MEMBER IMPEDE...
Culpepper And Merriweather Circus Coming To Paris
The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is coming to Paris this Sunday, October 23, for two-afternoon shows at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Performances are at 2:00 and 4:30 pm. A portion of the proceeds will support Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue. Tickets are $12 and $7 for children and seniors and $15 at the door.
New Vehicles For Lamar County Sherrif’s Office
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will receive ten new Ford Explorers and five new pickups after the County Commissioner’s Court voted to add $94,000 to the package total after finding out from Sheriff Cass that Ford had canceled the previous order earlier this year. The funds are being made available through the American Rescue Act.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 18)
Paris had a motor vehicle accident in the 2400-block of N. Main Monday at 8:23 am. A brown Dodge Dakota pickup rear-ended another vehicle. The pickup driver, Christopher Pierce Tucker, 50, of Paris, admitted to officers that he had been drinking and was intoxicated. They arrested Tucker and charged him with driving while intoxicated. They later discovered that Tucker had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, so they enhanced his charge to a felony and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 17)
Paris Police met with the victims of an aggravated assault in the 600-Block of Hearon Sunday at 12:06 am. The victims reported that they had a green laser light pointed at them through their windshield while driving. The victims then encountered several Hispanic males in the bed of a pickup parked at the side of the road. One of the males produced a pistol that had a green laser on it. The victims drove away and contacted the Police. The incident is under investigation.
