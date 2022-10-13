Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Survey of banks reveals they are failing to seize full potential of digital banking
Today Mobiquity, a digital transformation enabler, has unveiled its Digital Banking Features Radar 2022. The Digital Banking Features Radar, proprietary research conducted by Mobiquity, surveyed 80 banks globally providing CDOs and other banking professionals with insights into how best they are maximising their digital banking features to improve customer experience. The study shows that 80% of daily banking functionalities provided by banks to customers are similar, leaving only 20% for banks to differentiate themselves.
ffnews.com
Backbase Rebrand Reflects Growth, Investment and Engagement Banking Vision
After years of growth and recent investment, Backbase refreshes brand to reach evolving banking industry. Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction. That culture, growth and mission were externally validated by the €120 million investment Backbase received in June 2022, and now it will be reflected in a refreshed brand.
ffnews.com
Payhawk launches Solution Partner Program and Partner APIs in response to a growing demand for integration services
Payhawk, the fast-growing spend management platform, which combines company cards, reimbursable expenses, and accounts payable in one solution, today announces the launch of the Payhawk Solution Partner Program. This completes a big month of releases for Payhawk, which released new credit card products in the US and UK at the end of September and recently recorded year-to-date revenue growth of 520%.
ffnews.com
Global Processing Services and Featurespace Announce New Partnership to Bring a Powerful Issuer Payments Fraud Detection Platform to the Market
Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a leading global payments technology platform, today announced it is partnering with Featurespace, the world’s leading provider of adaptive behavioural analytics for fraud detection and risk management, to create a market leading issuer processing fraud mitigation solution. GPS will incorporate Featurespace’s industry leading...
ffnews.com
NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Mason James Insurance Services Limited (doing business as Bentley Insurance Services), one of the largest brokers in Staffordshire. Bentley has provided complex commercial and personal insurance solutions since 1922. Mike Rostron, managing director at Bentley, will join NFP’s commercial insurance leadership team in the UK and continue to drive company growth across Staffordshire and beyond.
ffnews.com
Treasury Prime Announces Banking-as-a-Service Partnership with First Internet Bank
Treasury Prime, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company, today announced a formal agreement with First Internet Bank to make its award-winning embedded finance offerings available to more fintech and small business clients. The partnership continues Treasury Prime’s efforts to build an industry-leading bank network, which now totals 15 financial institutions nationwide.
ffnews.com
VizyPay Announces Partnership with Shoreline Credit Union
VizyPay, an award-winning payment processing fintech focused on rural America, today announces a strategic partnership with Wisconsin-based Shoreline Credit Union. United by a shared mission to guide Wisconsin’s small businesses to success, this collaboration provides Shoreline Credit Union members with even more access to VizyPay’s line up of simple, affordable and money-saving payments solutions.
ffnews.com
Banks Look to Risk Orchestration Technology to Combat Rising Threat of Fraud
The research by global data and analytics company, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions highlighted a concern that criminals are outpacing efforts to protect banks and their customers. A third (30%) of financial services organisations believe anti-fraud and financial crime systems aren’t developing fast enough to keep up with criminal techniques, whilst a similar number (32%) think fraudsters are spending more time targeting victims.
ffnews.com
JPEX Strengthens Partnership with Simplex by Nuvei, Launching Crypto-friendly Card
JPEX, a recognized and licensed digital asset bank designed to enable the trading of virtual currencies while providing a benign, safe platform for international transactions, has announced its partnership with Simplex by Nuvei. As one of the leading brands in the highly competitive Asian crypto market, JPEX has partnered with Simplex by Nuvei to further strengthen its stance in the ever-growing market.
ffnews.com
Singapore-based Insurtech bolttech Secures Series B Funding
Bolttech, one of the world’s fastest-growing international insurtech companies, today announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech’s Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech, Singapore’s only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech.
ffnews.com
Mortgage fintech Perch closes $4M Series A to accelerate growth
Perch, a Toronto-based fintech that helps buyers and homeowners make data-driven decisions about their mortgages and real estate, today announced the completion of a $4 million Series A funding round. Investors include Second Century Ventures, the strategic venture arm of the National Association of REALTORS®; Ontario Centre of Innovation; and B.E.S.T. Funds, an alternative asset firm investing in technology companies in the financial services, health care, media and security sectors. With a mortgage funding rate 6x more efficient than the industry average, and a 215% customer referral rate, Perch will use the investment to continue scaling and growing its operations team.
ffnews.com
LPA Appoints Matthias Schulz as Chief Technology Officer
LPA, the financial markets software and advisory firm, today announced that it had appointed Matthias Schulz as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to oversee the development of LPA’s technology stack and support clients along their digital transformation journeys. Matthias joins LPA with a wealth of experience, ranging from ITERGO to...
ffnews.com
William Goodall Appointed VP of Sales for Northern Europe of Kyriba
Kyriba, one of the world leaders in treasury, payments and cloud finance solutions, has today announced the appointment of William Goodall as VP of Sales for Northern Europe. William will lead Kyriba’s sales strategy in the UK and Ireland. William is an accomplished sales leader with proven success driving...
ffnews.com
Mintus Announces Partnership With Amicorp to Expand Global Reach
Mintus, the fractional art investment platform, today announced its first major partnership in the discretionary fund management and wealth management sector as it seeks to expand its global reach. Mintus is the first FCA authorised company to launch and scale art fractionalisation in the UK and the partnership with Amergeris...
ffnews.com
ZEBEDEE Announces NBD – Open Source Bitcoin Initiative to Further Payments Innovation
ZEBEDEE, a leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, today announced a new initiative that contributes open source code and products to the Bitcoin Lightning space. The new not-for-profit and completely open source initiative has already resulted in several products and code repositories that push the frontier of what’s possible to build on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.
ffnews.com
Delos Insurance Selects Guidewire InsuranceNow
Delos Insurance Solutions (Delos), a technology-powered insurance provider, and Guidewire have announced that Delos selected InsuranceNow to increase agent digital engagement for business growth. The company plans to implement InsuranceNow to its homeowners line of business in the state of California. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Exavalu will be leading the implementation project.
ffnews.com
Mambu Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Fintech 250 List
CB Insights named Mambu, a leading SaaS cloud banking platform, to its fifth-annual Fintech 250 list for the third year in a row. The list recognizes the 250 most promising private fintech companies in the world. Mambu was recognized in the core banking and infrastructure category. “For financial institutions to...
ffnews.com
Hippo’s First Connect Adds Berkshire Hathaway’s biBERK Small Business Insurance Products
First Connect Insurance Services, a digital platform designed to provide independent agents with access to the nation’s top carriers, announced today the addition of biBERK, a leading insurance company for small business that’s part of the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group. The new product offering includes worker’s compensation, professional liability and business owner’s policies (BOP).
ffnews.com
StormPay Is Acquired By B2B Payment Service Provider, Moneff
Financial lifestyle app, StormPay has been acquired by Moneff, a payment service provider and solutions app for businesses. The acquisition, which took immediate effect as of 3 October 2022, sets out to further develop StormPay’s capabilities, customer experience, and strength, whilst providing Moneff with greater access to the consumer market. Under its new parent company, the StormPay brand and mission will remain unchanged, while the teams will merge. This will enable them to be uniquely positioned to share insights and technological knowledge, and streamline both companies’ service offerings.
ffnews.com
CACEIS and Royal Bank of Canada Sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the Proposed Acquisition of RBC Investor Services Operations in Europe
Today CACEIS, the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole S.A. and Santander, and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a view for CACEIS to acquire the European asset servicing activities of RBC Investor Services and its associated Malaysian centre of excellence. This would include custody, global custody FX, fund administration, transfer agency, middle office and securities lending.
Comments / 0