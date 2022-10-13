Perch, a Toronto-based fintech that helps buyers and homeowners make data-driven decisions about their mortgages and real estate, today announced the completion of a $4 million Series A funding round. Investors include Second Century Ventures, the strategic venture arm of the National Association of REALTORS®; Ontario Centre of Innovation; and B.E.S.T. Funds, an alternative asset firm investing in technology companies in the financial services, health care, media and security sectors. With a mortgage funding rate 6x more efficient than the industry average, and a 215% customer referral rate, Perch will use the investment to continue scaling and growing its operations team.

