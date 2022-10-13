Read full article on original website
ZEBEDEE Announces NBD – Open Source Bitcoin Initiative to Further Payments Innovation
ZEBEDEE, a leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, today announced a new initiative that contributes open source code and products to the Bitcoin Lightning space. The new not-for-profit and completely open source initiative has already resulted in several products and code repositories that push the frontier of what’s possible to build on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.
NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Mason James Insurance Services Limited (doing business as Bentley Insurance Services), one of the largest brokers in Staffordshire. Bentley has provided complex commercial and personal insurance solutions since 1922. Mike Rostron, managing director at Bentley, will join NFP’s commercial insurance leadership team in the UK and continue to drive company growth across Staffordshire and beyond.
British Consumers Embrace Fintech to Tighten Grip on Finances as Cost of Living Rises
Plaid, an open banking network that powers digital financial experiences, has published its third annual report entitled The Fintech Effect, revealing that 84% of UK consumers are using fintech to manage their money in 2022, with broad adoption across demographic groups. The report, which examines how technology is impacting consumer financial behaviour, finds persistent mainstream fintech adoption as consumers seek to get a tighter grip on their finances against the backdrop of the cost of living crisis.
Survey of banks reveals they are failing to seize full potential of digital banking
Today Mobiquity, a digital transformation enabler, has unveiled its Digital Banking Features Radar 2022. The Digital Banking Features Radar, proprietary research conducted by Mobiquity, surveyed 80 banks globally providing CDOs and other banking professionals with insights into how best they are maximising their digital banking features to improve customer experience. The study shows that 80% of daily banking functionalities provided by banks to customers are similar, leaving only 20% for banks to differentiate themselves.
Backbase Rebrand Reflects Growth, Investment and Engagement Banking Vision
After years of growth and recent investment, Backbase refreshes brand to reach evolving banking industry. Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction. That culture, growth and mission were externally validated by the €120 million investment Backbase received in June 2022, and now it will be reflected in a refreshed brand.
Mintus Announces Partnership With Amicorp to Expand Global Reach
Mintus, the fractional art investment platform, today announced its first major partnership in the discretionary fund management and wealth management sector as it seeks to expand its global reach. Mintus is the first FCA authorised company to launch and scale art fractionalisation in the UK and the partnership with Amergeris...
Urban Jungle Insurance Awarded B Corp Business Accreditation
Insurtech start-up, Urban Jungle, which was founded to challenge the insurance industry to become fairer, has been awarded coveted B Corporation (B Corp) status. The B Corp accreditation sees Urban Jungle become one of only ten personal insurance businesses globally to secure the certification, supporting their ambition to make insurance fair for everyone.
KuCoin Wallet Announces Official Strategic Partnership With Polygon
KuCoin Wallet, the official Web3 wallet of the cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin, has announced its official strategic partnership with Polygon Network, the leading Layer 2 platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development and one of the largest blockchain infrastructure providers around the world. KuCoin Wallet is designed to be a secure...
EXCLUSIVE: “Going With The Flow” – Elena Whisler, The Clearing House in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
TCH (The Clearing House) is one of the two principle automated clearing houses for payments in the US – the only private operator to run a country-wide infrastructure alongside the Federal Reserve Bank’s automated clearing house (ACH) for electronic funds transfers, processing financial transactions for consumers, businesses, as well as federal, state, and local governments.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Mortgage fintech Perch closes $4M Series A to accelerate growth
Perch, a Toronto-based fintech that helps buyers and homeowners make data-driven decisions about their mortgages and real estate, today announced the completion of a $4 million Series A funding round. Investors include Second Century Ventures, the strategic venture arm of the National Association of REALTORS®; Ontario Centre of Innovation; and B.E.S.T. Funds, an alternative asset firm investing in technology companies in the financial services, health care, media and security sectors. With a mortgage funding rate 6x more efficient than the industry average, and a 215% customer referral rate, Perch will use the investment to continue scaling and growing its operations team.
StormPay Is Acquired By B2B Payment Service Provider, Moneff
Financial lifestyle app, StormPay has been acquired by Moneff, a payment service provider and solutions app for businesses. The acquisition, which took immediate effect as of 3 October 2022, sets out to further develop StormPay’s capabilities, customer experience, and strength, whilst providing Moneff with greater access to the consumer market. Under its new parent company, the StormPay brand and mission will remain unchanged, while the teams will merge. This will enable them to be uniquely positioned to share insights and technological knowledge, and streamline both companies’ service offerings.
Payhawk launches Solution Partner Program and Partner APIs in response to a growing demand for integration services
Payhawk, the fast-growing spend management platform, which combines company cards, reimbursable expenses, and accounts payable in one solution, today announces the launch of the Payhawk Solution Partner Program. This completes a big month of releases for Payhawk, which released new credit card products in the US and UK at the end of September and recently recorded year-to-date revenue growth of 520%.
Ed Westwick Teams Up With Shares to Champion New Era of Social Investing
Hollywood star, Ed Westwick, is stepping into the business world by partnering with Europe’s first social trading app, Shares, to advance a new chapter in investing by breaking down barriers for first-time investors. The White Gold and Gossip Girl star has joined the Shares family as a business partner...
Alta Signa Italy Launches into Primary D&O
European boutique Managing General Agent (MGA), Alta Signa Europe, is pleased to update the market with the news that its Italian operation (“Alta Signa Italy”) has successfully launched into writing primary directors’ and officers’ (D&O) insurance. Alta Signa Italy is addressing demand for tailored primary D&O...
Finastra’s core solution helps Belize Bank achieve its expansion goals
Finastra recently announced that The Belize Bank Limited, one of the largest banks in Belize, providing retail, corporate and commercial banking services, successfully migrated the business of Scotiabank (Belize) Limited onto the Fusion Essence core banking platform following an acquisition facilitated by its parent company, Caribbean Investments Holdings Limited (CIHL). After migrating its legacy core to Fusion Essence in 2017, Belize Bank has extended its collaboration with Finastra to bring Scotiabank (Belize) onto the next-generation core banking solution.
Treasury Prime Announces Banking-as-a-Service Partnership with First Internet Bank
Treasury Prime, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company, today announced a formal agreement with First Internet Bank to make its award-winning embedded finance offerings available to more fintech and small business clients. The partnership continues Treasury Prime’s efforts to build an industry-leading bank network, which now totals 15 financial institutions nationwide.
OneConnect Launches SaaS Solution OneCosmo, Powered by Pismo, in the UAE
OneConnect Smart Technology, the leading technology-as-a-service provider and an associate of Ping An Group, has announced the launch of OneCosmo, a one-stop omni platform for all-in-one digital banking solutions, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It was jointly developed with Brazil-based tech company Pismo, one of the fastest-growing banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firms.
Hippo’s First Connect Adds Berkshire Hathaway’s biBERK Small Business Insurance Products
First Connect Insurance Services, a digital platform designed to provide independent agents with access to the nation’s top carriers, announced today the addition of biBERK, a leading insurance company for small business that’s part of the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group. The new product offering includes worker’s compensation, professional liability and business owner’s policies (BOP).
Egypt’s Mass eCommerce Solution, Kenzz, Raises $3.5 Million in Seed Fund
Kenzz, the mass eCommerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, announces it has completed a US$3.5 million seed fund raise. The funding round was led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in the US & MENA; HOF Capital – the global technology investment firm, Foundation Ventures, Samurai Incubate, and other investors – including angels. Proceeds will be used to continue to recruit leading talent; grow product categories and assemble a wide variety of products to meet different consumer segments’ preferences and tastes; to invest in technology; and shortly launch its new app.
