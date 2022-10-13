Financial lifestyle app, StormPay has been acquired by Moneff, a payment service provider and solutions app for businesses. The acquisition, which took immediate effect as of 3 October 2022, sets out to further develop StormPay’s capabilities, customer experience, and strength, whilst providing Moneff with greater access to the consumer market. Under its new parent company, the StormPay brand and mission will remain unchanged, while the teams will merge. This will enable them to be uniquely positioned to share insights and technological knowledge, and streamline both companies’ service offerings.

11 HOURS AGO