ffnews.com
Thailand BOI Approves New 5-Year Investment Promotion Strategy Focused on Innovative, Competitive and Inclusive Approach to New Economy
The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) at a board meeting held last week approved the framework of its new Investment Promotion Strategy for the next five years, which will focus on entering the new economy era by encouraging technological advancement, the transition to green and smart Industries, talent development, as well as creativity and innovation, to strengthen the country’s status as a regional hub for business, trade and logistics.
ffnews.com
Neonomics and Firi Expand Open Banking Partnership to Denmark
Firi, one of the Nordic’s largest crypto-currency exchanges has expanded into Denmark with the help of Neonomics. Neonomics has established a strong base in the country with several large customers across different industries validating the security and cost-effectiveness of open banking powered payments and data services, with the two companies working together.
ffnews.com
Finastra’s core solution helps Belize Bank achieve its expansion goals
Finastra recently announced that The Belize Bank Limited, one of the largest banks in Belize, providing retail, corporate and commercial banking services, successfully migrated the business of Scotiabank (Belize) Limited onto the Fusion Essence core banking platform following an acquisition facilitated by its parent company, Caribbean Investments Holdings Limited (CIHL). After migrating its legacy core to Fusion Essence in 2017, Belize Bank has extended its collaboration with Finastra to bring Scotiabank (Belize) onto the next-generation core banking solution.
ffnews.com
CACEIS and Royal Bank of Canada Sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the Proposed Acquisition of RBC Investor Services Operations in Europe
Today CACEIS, the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole S.A. and Santander, and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a view for CACEIS to acquire the European asset servicing activities of RBC Investor Services and its associated Malaysian centre of excellence. This would include custody, global custody FX, fund administration, transfer agency, middle office and securities lending.
ffnews.com
Trulioo Expands Digital Identity Verification Across Latin America
Trulioo, a leading global identity verification company, has updated its coverage across Latin America, expanding access to the Dominican Republic and Uruguay and significantly strengthening data sources in Colombia and Mexico. Those additions bolster the company’s ability to serve customers streamlining operations in Latin America or entering the region.
ffnews.com
OneConnect Launches SaaS Solution OneCosmo, Powered by Pismo, in the UAE
OneConnect Smart Technology, the leading technology-as-a-service provider and an associate of Ping An Group, has announced the launch of OneCosmo, a one-stop omni platform for all-in-one digital banking solutions, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It was jointly developed with Brazil-based tech company Pismo, one of the fastest-growing banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firms.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Going With The Flow” – Elena Whisler, The Clearing House in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
TCH (The Clearing House) is one of the two principle automated clearing houses for payments in the US – the only private operator to run a country-wide infrastructure alongside the Federal Reserve Bank’s automated clearing house (ACH) for electronic funds transfers, processing financial transactions for consumers, businesses, as well as federal, state, and local governments.
ffnews.com
Mintus Announces Partnership With Amicorp to Expand Global Reach
Mintus, the fractional art investment platform, today announced its first major partnership in the discretionary fund management and wealth management sector as it seeks to expand its global reach. Mintus is the first FCA authorised company to launch and scale art fractionalisation in the UK and the partnership with Amergeris...
ffnews.com
HEALRWORLD Partners With Mastercard To Launch First Ever United Nations SDG-focused Corporate Debit Card
HEALRWORLD, a social impact, for profit ESG Fintech, unveils its new corporate debit card at CC Forum – an investment conference which is 100% dedicated to investment in sustainability. In collaboration with Mastercard and its Priceless Planet initiative, RailsR, Toqio, and Penrose Digital, the HealRWorld corporate debit card will...
ffnews.com
Ed Westwick Teams Up With Shares to Champion New Era of Social Investing
Hollywood star, Ed Westwick, is stepping into the business world by partnering with Europe’s first social trading app, Shares, to advance a new chapter in investing by breaking down barriers for first-time investors. The White Gold and Gossip Girl star has joined the Shares family as a business partner...
ffnews.com
Payhawk launches Solution Partner Program and Partner APIs in response to a growing demand for integration services
Payhawk, the fast-growing spend management platform, which combines company cards, reimbursable expenses, and accounts payable in one solution, today announces the launch of the Payhawk Solution Partner Program. This completes a big month of releases for Payhawk, which released new credit card products in the US and UK at the end of September and recently recorded year-to-date revenue growth of 520%.
ffnews.com
Egypt’s Mass eCommerce Solution, Kenzz, Raises $3.5 Million in Seed Fund
Kenzz, the mass eCommerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, announces it has completed a US$3.5 million seed fund raise. The funding round was led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in the US & MENA; HOF Capital – the global technology investment firm, Foundation Ventures, Samurai Incubate, and other investors – including angels. Proceeds will be used to continue to recruit leading talent; grow product categories and assemble a wide variety of products to meet different consumer segments’ preferences and tastes; to invest in technology; and shortly launch its new app.
ffnews.com
Banks Look to Risk Orchestration Technology to Combat Rising Threat of Fraud
The research by global data and analytics company, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions highlighted a concern that criminals are outpacing efforts to protect banks and their customers. A third (30%) of financial services organisations believe anti-fraud and financial crime systems aren’t developing fast enough to keep up with criminal techniques, whilst a similar number (32%) think fraudsters are spending more time targeting victims.
ffnews.com
JPEX Strengthens Partnership with Simplex by Nuvei, Launching Crypto-friendly Card
JPEX, a recognized and licensed digital asset bank designed to enable the trading of virtual currencies while providing a benign, safe platform for international transactions, has announced its partnership with Simplex by Nuvei. As one of the leading brands in the highly competitive Asian crypto market, JPEX has partnered with Simplex by Nuvei to further strengthen its stance in the ever-growing market.
Qatar's glitzy World Cup is ready and expensive
The bill being paid by Qatar for the most expensive World Cup ever held is set to rise to fantasy levels in the one-month left to the November 20 kick off. "There are families that have been left in debt because of the workers who moved to Qatar to build this infrastructure and died.
ffnews.com
Crowdz selects GoCardless for open banking payment solutions in four markets
GoCardless, a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses. Crowdz, which secured $10 million in...
