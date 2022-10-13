Kenzz, the mass eCommerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, announces it has completed a US$3.5 million seed fund raise. The funding round was led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in the US & MENA; HOF Capital – the global technology investment firm, Foundation Ventures, Samurai Incubate, and other investors – including angels. Proceeds will be used to continue to recruit leading talent; grow product categories and assemble a wide variety of products to meet different consumer segments’ preferences and tastes; to invest in technology; and shortly launch its new app.

