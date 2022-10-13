Read full article on original website
NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Mason James Insurance Services Limited (doing business as Bentley Insurance Services), one of the largest brokers in Staffordshire. Bentley has provided complex commercial and personal insurance solutions since 1922. Mike Rostron, managing director at Bentley, will join NFP’s commercial insurance leadership team in the UK and continue to drive company growth across Staffordshire and beyond.
Urban Jungle Insurance Awarded B Corp Business Accreditation
Insurtech start-up, Urban Jungle, which was founded to challenge the insurance industry to become fairer, has been awarded coveted B Corporation (B Corp) status. The B Corp accreditation sees Urban Jungle become one of only ten personal insurance businesses globally to secure the certification, supporting their ambition to make insurance fair for everyone.
StormPay Is Acquired By B2B Payment Service Provider, Moneff
Financial lifestyle app, StormPay has been acquired by Moneff, a payment service provider and solutions app for businesses. The acquisition, which took immediate effect as of 3 October 2022, sets out to further develop StormPay’s capabilities, customer experience, and strength, whilst providing Moneff with greater access to the consumer market. Under its new parent company, the StormPay brand and mission will remain unchanged, while the teams will merge. This will enable them to be uniquely positioned to share insights and technological knowledge, and streamline both companies’ service offerings.
Backbase Rebrand Reflects Growth, Investment and Engagement Banking Vision
After years of growth and recent investment, Backbase refreshes brand to reach evolving banking industry. Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction. That culture, growth and mission were externally validated by the €120 million investment Backbase received in June 2022, and now it will be reflected in a refreshed brand.
Capital on Tap Raises £100 Million to Power The Spend of Every Small Business
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a £100 million corporate revolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management to provide small businesses in the UK and US with a central hub to manage all aspects of their business finances. Since launching in 2012, Capital on Tap has provided over...
KuCoin Wallet Announces Official Strategic Partnership With Polygon
KuCoin Wallet, the official Web3 wallet of the cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin, has announced its official strategic partnership with Polygon Network, the leading Layer 2 platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development and one of the largest blockchain infrastructure providers around the world. KuCoin Wallet is designed to be a secure...
Flutterwave Appoints Marshall Lux, Former Chief Risk Officer at JPMorgan Chase, as Senior Advisor
Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, announced the appointment of Marshall Lux, former JP Morgan Chase Chief Risk Officer of all consumer products, BCG and McKinsey Senior Partner, as Senior Advisor. He has extensive experience in model building, stress testing, portfolio management and optimization, line setting and increases, fraud, regulation, cyber, operations risk, and the like.
Payhawk launches Solution Partner Program and Partner APIs in response to a growing demand for integration services
Payhawk, the fast-growing spend management platform, which combines company cards, reimbursable expenses, and accounts payable in one solution, today announces the launch of the Payhawk Solution Partner Program. This completes a big month of releases for Payhawk, which released new credit card products in the US and UK at the end of September and recently recorded year-to-date revenue growth of 520%.
Treasury Prime Announces Banking-as-a-Service Partnership with First Internet Bank
Treasury Prime, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company, today announced a formal agreement with First Internet Bank to make its award-winning embedded finance offerings available to more fintech and small business clients. The partnership continues Treasury Prime’s efforts to build an industry-leading bank network, which now totals 15 financial institutions nationwide.
Mortgage fintech Perch closes $4M Series A to accelerate growth
Perch, a Toronto-based fintech that helps buyers and homeowners make data-driven decisions about their mortgages and real estate, today announced the completion of a $4 million Series A funding round. Investors include Second Century Ventures, the strategic venture arm of the National Association of REALTORS®; Ontario Centre of Innovation; and B.E.S.T. Funds, an alternative asset firm investing in technology companies in the financial services, health care, media and security sectors. With a mortgage funding rate 6x more efficient than the industry average, and a 215% customer referral rate, Perch will use the investment to continue scaling and growing its operations team.
Survey of banks reveals they are failing to seize full potential of digital banking
Today Mobiquity, a digital transformation enabler, has unveiled its Digital Banking Features Radar 2022. The Digital Banking Features Radar, proprietary research conducted by Mobiquity, surveyed 80 banks globally providing CDOs and other banking professionals with insights into how best they are maximising their digital banking features to improve customer experience. The study shows that 80% of daily banking functionalities provided by banks to customers are similar, leaving only 20% for banks to differentiate themselves.
Singapore-based Insurtech bolttech Secures Series B Funding
Bolttech, one of the world’s fastest-growing international insurtech companies, today announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech’s Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech, Singapore’s only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech.
Mintus Announces Partnership With Amicorp to Expand Global Reach
Mintus, the fractional art investment platform, today announced its first major partnership in the discretionary fund management and wealth management sector as it seeks to expand its global reach. Mintus is the first FCA authorised company to launch and scale art fractionalisation in the UK and the partnership with Amergeris...
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Mary Bruce-Kahn Chief Executive in Singapore
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Mary Bruce-Kahn to the role of Chief Executive, Singapore. “Since we received our license at the end of 2014, the team and the portfolio in Singapore have been growing steadily,” said Marc Breuil, President, BHSI Asia Middle East. “With a firmly anchored local presence both in Singapore and in Asia, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance continues to expand its relationship and its product capabilities, and, as such, we are delighted to see Mary step up to the Chief Executive role where she will add to our collective strength and lead our further expansion.”
HEALRWORLD Partners With Mastercard To Launch First Ever United Nations SDG-focused Corporate Debit Card
HEALRWORLD, a social impact, for profit ESG Fintech, unveils its new corporate debit card at CC Forum – an investment conference which is 100% dedicated to investment in sustainability. In collaboration with Mastercard and its Priceless Planet initiative, RailsR, Toqio, and Penrose Digital, the HealRWorld corporate debit card will...
ZEBEDEE Announces NBD – Open Source Bitcoin Initiative to Further Payments Innovation
ZEBEDEE, a leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, today announced a new initiative that contributes open source code and products to the Bitcoin Lightning space. The new not-for-profit and completely open source initiative has already resulted in several products and code repositories that push the frontier of what’s possible to build on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.
CACEIS and Royal Bank of Canada Sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the Proposed Acquisition of RBC Investor Services Operations in Europe
Today CACEIS, the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole S.A. and Santander, and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a view for CACEIS to acquire the European asset servicing activities of RBC Investor Services and its associated Malaysian centre of excellence. This would include custody, global custody FX, fund administration, transfer agency, middle office and securities lending.
EXCLUSIVE: “Going With The Flow” – Elena Whisler, The Clearing House in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
TCH (The Clearing House) is one of the two principle automated clearing houses for payments in the US – the only private operator to run a country-wide infrastructure alongside the Federal Reserve Bank’s automated clearing house (ACH) for electronic funds transfers, processing financial transactions for consumers, businesses, as well as federal, state, and local governments.
Crowdz selects GoCardless for open banking payment solutions in four markets
GoCardless, a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses. Crowdz, which secured $10 million in...
Crypto Pulse Survey: Everything you need to know about trends in crypto
It seems that everywhere you turn in the fintech world, you can’t get awayfrom the conversation around crypto. Whether it’s what token to invest in,or #buythedip, the jargon and technicalities associated with the currencycan often make it an intimidatingmarket to jump into. In this special webinar with Bitstamp,...
