Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Mary Bruce-Kahn to the role of Chief Executive, Singapore. “Since we received our license at the end of 2014, the team and the portfolio in Singapore have been growing steadily,” said Marc Breuil, President, BHSI Asia Middle East. “With a firmly anchored local presence both in Singapore and in Asia, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance continues to expand its relationship and its product capabilities, and, as such, we are delighted to see Mary step up to the Chief Executive role where she will add to our collective strength and lead our further expansion.”

1 DAY AGO