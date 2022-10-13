Read full article on original website
There are a couple of Trump news items from over the weekend I want to discuss with our team and our listeners to gauge everyone's reaction. How do you feel about Trump getting on his Truth Social social media outlet and ripping into Jewish Americans for not appreciating him more for his strong support of Israel during his presidency? Many critics are blasting Trump and calling his comments antisemitic. I've never considered Trump to be anti Semitic, but I can see where his Sunday tirade would have turned off a lot of people, Jewish and otherwise. Why would he do this when he needs to be attracting voters for as possible 2024 presidential run, not turning them off? Let's talk about it!
DOJ Suggests Lengthy Sentence For Steve Bannon
The Department of Justice is seeking a six-month prison sentence and $200,000 fine for Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, in relation to his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, according to a new court filing obtained by ABC News on Monday (October 17).
Flesh-eating bacteria cases in Florida have surged in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with 65 cases recorded state-wide, authorities say
Vibrio Vulnificus is dubbed "flesh-eating" because it can lead to a severe affliction in which the flesh around an open wound dies.
Suspected serial killer charged in 3 murders in California
Authorities in California on Tuesday charged a suspected serial killer with the murder of three men in a string of shootings that have shocked the local community, officials said. District attorney Tori Verber Salazar said Tuesday she expects to file more charges in the other murders Brownlee is suspected of carrying out.
Report:CT has $22 million in Saudi investments
CT Insider reports that the state of Connecticut has 22 million dollars in Saudi Arabia investments, even as Gov. Lamont raises questions about Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s Saudi consulting work
Economic & Political Realities w/Just Over Three Weeks to Go
Strong as hell. I’ve long said that politicians can lie about what policy may or may not do and those who’re inclined to agree with them may believe the lies at first, however you can’t lie to people about what is or isn’t in their wallet. That’s something we know. That makes President Biden’s ever aggressive defense of the current state of economic affairs that much more alarming. Now we’d never expect a president to simply come out and state that the US economy is a hot mess. However, we also don’t expect a president to say it’s sunshine and lollipops when it is a hot mess either. The average household is 3.2% worse off than a year ago, net of inflation. Yet remarkably President Biden continues to attempt to tell us that what isn’t in our wallets is not only there but that we’ve got more than we used to, and we just don’t see it – or something like that. While in Portland over the weekend a reporter asked President Biden about the challenges in the US economy. The President’s response: The economy is strong as hell. The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries not so much ours. Now the reason this matters, is because we ended up in this place as a result of bad policy – specifically President Biden’s week one executive orders killing the Keystone XL pipeline and greatly restricting US energy production and supply, while subsequently driving up the regulatory costs for producers. This is what became the initial catalyst for inflation which subsequently had (imported) lighter fluid, thrown on it with the record spending spree in The CARES Act, Infrastructure ACT and most recently the anything but Inflation Reduction Act. All last year in which President Biden told us inflation was transitory, he continues to pretend it's still Putin’s Price Hike which is the fault of the Mega MAGA Republicans or something like that. Except that inflation is only 0.3% higher today as compared to before Russia invaded Ukraine. So, the bigger problem is this. Without the President being willing to even sympathize with us over for what he and Congressional Democrats have done to us, he wants to flatly...
