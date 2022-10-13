ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RTE's Marie Crowe says 'sport is such a big part' of her family life with husband Billy Sheehan and three sons

By Erica Carter
rsvplive.ie
 5 days ago
Radio presenter Gareth O'Callaghan asks for prayers as wife Paula suddenly falls ill

Radio presenter Gareth O'Callaghan has asked the public for prayers as his wife Paula has suddenly fallen ill. The broadcaster, who was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) back in 2018, took to Twitter to tell his social media followers that Paula became sick "out of nowhere" and has asked people to keep her in their thoughts.
Robbie Keane announces the passing of his beloved mother and 'rock' Anne Keane

Irish football icon Robbie Keane has announced, "with a heavy heart," the death of his mother Anne. He described his beloved mum as the most "generous and selfless person" he has ever met. Posting to Instagram, he shared some lovely photos of his mother, and penned a tribute to her.
See inside singer and senator Frances Black’s cosy Dublin home

Singer and senator Frances Black opened up her Dublin home for a recent episode of RTE’s Keys to My Life. Located in a trendy corner of Dublin, Frances invited host Brendan Courtney into her home she shares with her husband of 27 years, Brian. As Frances and Brendan had...
RTE's Sarah McInerney and husband Thomas feel like they're out the gap with their two kids

Sarah McInerney is really starting to discover life again now that her kids have passed the toddler stage and the world has return to normal post lockdown. But the Prime Time presenter joked it was like a bucket of cold water when eight-year-old Caelan and Ben, aged four, returned to school and after-school activities in September.
Mrs Brown's Boys star Danny O'Carroll celebrates birthday with family and castmates

Fiona O'Carroll paid a sweet tribute to her brother Danny as the Mrs Brown's Boys star celebrated his 39th birthday this week. The actor, best known for his role as Buster Brady in the hit BBC sitcom, marked the day surrounded by his family and castmates at BBC studios in Scotland, where Mrs Brown's Boys is filmed.
Fair City's Maclean Burke praises girlfriend Cat for helping him through mental health struggles

Fair City actor Maclean Burke says his relationship with partner Cat is going from "strength to strength" and that he feels he is mentally in a much better place now. The soap star has spoken candidly about his mental health struggles following the breakdown of his marriage to his ex-wife, revealing he "couldn't speak" and was living life "like a robot".
Emmerdale boss confirms multiple deaths as cow stampede tears through the village

Emmerdale's 50th Anniversary week continues this week as the storm continues to wreak havoc on the village residents. On Sunday night's special viewers saw Kim and Harriet's lives hang in the balance after Harriet's quad bike, which was leaking fuel, was struck by lightning and the two characters were caught up in the terrifying explosion.
Emmerdale viewers horrified as Sam left with fatal injury in killer storm

Emmerdale viewers were horrified as Sam Dingle was left with fatal injury in the latest episode of the 50th anniversary specials. They believe the village’s killer storm has claimed its second victim after Harriet was seen laying lifeless in the woods. Fan favourite Sam has been part of the...
RTE's Des Cahill is leaving The Sunday Game after 15 years as presenter

Des Cahill is leaving The Sunday Game after 15 years as presenter. He is stepping away from RTÉ's flagship Sunday night GAA programme because he wants to get out and about to matches again. From next year, the broadcaster will front Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio...

