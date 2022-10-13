ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Colts owner Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Snyder

NEW YORK (AP) – Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The […]
Sportico

NWSL Team Sales After Yates Report Could Shake Expansion Economics

Among the fallout from the Sally Yates-led investigation into women’s soccer—and the NWSL in particular—is the possibility of changes in ownership for as many as three clubs in the 12-team league. With the NWSL already in the midst of selling two expansion franchises, additional clubs coming on the market could have broader implications. Executives at the Portland Thorns, Chicago Red Stars and Racing Louisville FC were called out in the Yates report for failing to appropriately respond to systemic abuse and widespread sexual misconduct, and for refusing to fully cooperate with the investigation. Yates, a former deputy U.S. attorney general,...

