Major crimes reported by Prince William County police for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Armed Carjacking - On October 16 at 4:21AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14900 block of Enterprise Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25- year-old man, was approached by two unknown men after parking his vehicle in the above area. During the encounter, one of the men brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s property. Both suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. A short time later, officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the 15200 block of Flintlock Ter. Police and K-9 officers searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While checking the interior of the vehicle, officers located a firearm, believed to have been used during the robbery. A cell phone was reported missing. No injuries were reported. The suspects were only described as thin black males wearing black masks and clothing.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO