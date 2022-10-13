ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Fairfax looks at revising policies to accommodate equity

Besides residency, educational background and professional expertise, demographic factors such as race soon may be considered when Fairfax County officials vet board and commission appointees. The Chairman’s Task Force on Equity and Opportunity recommends the county intentionally ensure diverse representation in its power and decision making, Chief Equity Officer Karla...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Freeze warning in effect for Northern Virginia early Wednesday

Ready for a taste of winter? The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of Northern Virginia overnight tonight as temperatures dip into the low 30s. The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Prince William, Fauquier, Stafford, Culpeper and Fredericksburg. Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees are expected.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County police daily crime report

Major crimes reported by Prince William County police for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Armed Carjacking - On October 16 at 4:21AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14900 block of Enterprise Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25- year-old man, was approached by two unknown men after parking his vehicle in the above area. During the encounter, one of the men brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s property. Both suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. A short time later, officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the 15200 block of Flintlock Ter. Police and K-9 officers searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While checking the interior of the vehicle, officers located a firearm, believed to have been used during the robbery. A cell phone was reported missing. No injuries were reported. The suspects were only described as thin black males wearing black masks and clothing.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Green Party to support 2 Arlington bonds, oppose others

Yes. No. Yes. No. No. No. That’s the view of the Arlington Green Party on the six local bond referendums on the Nov. 8 county ballot. The party has opted to support two bonds and oppose the other four in a package that totals more than a half-billion dollars and, if past is prologue, will end up being approved by the local electorate.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man charged with murdering four people in Dale City home

A 24-year-old Dale City man faces four counts of murder in the "horrific" Monday afternoon shooting deaths of three family members and a tenant inside their Mapledale home. Suspect David Nathaniel Maine lived in the house in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court with the four victims and had a relationship with another resident of the house, who wasn't home at the time, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a Tuesday news conference.
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: 'Person of interest' in custody in Dale City quadruple murder

Police say they have a person of interest in custody in the murders of four people inside a Dale City home Monday afternoon. The case appears to be domestic. Police were called to the 5200 block of Mansfield Court just after 4:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and arrived to find the house unsecured. Inside, officers located two men and two women in different parts of the house suffering from gunshot wounds, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper Times reintroduces weekly publications

Culpeper Times is excited to announce the reintroduction of weekly newspaper publications. When the pandemic hit Culpeper hard in 2020, Culpeper Times was not excluded in the challenges facing local businesses. In an effort to continue to serve the community the best we could, we changed our printing and delivery schedule from every Thursday to every other Thursday.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Marines honor local schools for ‘Going Purple’ initiative

The Marine Corps has awarded Prince William County Public Schools with its Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award. The award honors the “PWCS Goes Purple” initiative for collaborating to build successful partnerships between schools and Marine Corps Base Quantico to the benefit of military connected K-12 students. “By...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Woodbridge resident heads to Peru with Peace Corps

Woodbridge resident Miaraha Humayun is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Ashburn-based Fortessa merges with Zwiesel Glas

Loudoun County-based Fortessa Tableware Solutions has merged with German company Zwiesel Glas, although the companies will maintain separate operations. Fortessa, based in Ashburn, provides dinnerware flatware and glassware and can be found in 80% of North American four- and five-star hotels, as well as being sold in thousands of retail locations and online, according to a news release. Zwiesel Glas, based in the German state of Bavaria, is a market leader in crystal glassware for upscale hotels and lifestyle retailers with 150 years of glassmaking history.
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Warhawks, Panther, Saxons earn victories

The Potomac School Panthers and Madison Warhawks won key football games this past weekend to remain in first place in their respective leagues. Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated the host Flint Hill Huskies, 33-13, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school game. Flint Hill (3-3, 2-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
OAKTON, VA
Inside Nova

Panthers top rival Huskies in key football action

Playing maybe their best overall game so far this season, the Potomac School Panthers were rewarded with perhaps the high-school football team’s biggest win so far this fall. Led by 386 total yards of offense and a physical defense for the first three quarters, Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated...
OAKTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy