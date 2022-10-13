Read full article on original website
Prince William County supervisors approve conceptual master plan for Doves Landing
Prince William County will gauge interest in new amenities in the expanded Doves Landing Park before going full force with more upgrades. During its meeting Oct. 11, the Board of County Supervisors approved a conceptual master plan for the future of the park. The existing 308-acre park sits in the...
Fairfax looks at revising policies to accommodate equity
Besides residency, educational background and professional expertise, demographic factors such as race soon may be considered when Fairfax County officials vet board and commission appointees. The Chairman’s Task Force on Equity and Opportunity recommends the county intentionally ensure diverse representation in its power and decision making, Chief Equity Officer Karla...
Freeze warning in effect for Northern Virginia early Wednesday
Ready for a taste of winter? The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of Northern Virginia overnight tonight as temperatures dip into the low 30s. The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Prince William, Fauquier, Stafford, Culpeper and Fredericksburg. Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees are expected.
Fairfax considering recruiting teachers from Barbados to address shortage
Leaders in Virginia’s largest school system are working with the Barbados Ministry of Education to explore the possibility of recruiting teachers from the Caribbean island to address its staffing shortage. In an email to the Fairfax County School Board, obtained by WTOP via a Freedom of Information Act request,...
Vote on Prince William schools workers' collective bargaining expected Wednesday
The Prince William County School Board is expected to adopt a resolution Wednesday night allowing for collective bargaining among school employees, but the details of that resolution are still up in the air. Two weeks ago, the School Board unveiled a draft resolution prepared by outside counsel and school division...
Prince William County police daily crime report
Major crimes reported by Prince William County police for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Armed Carjacking - On October 16 at 4:21AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14900 block of Enterprise Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25- year-old man, was approached by two unknown men after parking his vehicle in the above area. During the encounter, one of the men brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s property. Both suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. A short time later, officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the 15200 block of Flintlock Ter. Police and K-9 officers searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While checking the interior of the vehicle, officers located a firearm, believed to have been used during the robbery. A cell phone was reported missing. No injuries were reported. The suspects were only described as thin black males wearing black masks and clothing.
Arlington Civic Federation set to resume discussion of Arlington's governance
A combination of summer vacation, election season and the contentious debate over Missing Middle housing policies moved it off the headlines, but Arlington County Civic Federation leaders aim to return to the question of county governance sooner rather than later. It is “almost certain” the Civic Federation’s November meeting will...
Green Party to support 2 Arlington bonds, oppose others
Yes. No. Yes. No. No. No. That’s the view of the Arlington Green Party on the six local bond referendums on the Nov. 8 county ballot. The party has opted to support two bonds and oppose the other four in a package that totals more than a half-billion dollars and, if past is prologue, will end up being approved by the local electorate.
Man charged with murdering four people in Dale City home
A 24-year-old Dale City man faces four counts of murder in the "horrific" Monday afternoon shooting deaths of three family members and a tenant inside their Mapledale home. Suspect David Nathaniel Maine lived in the house in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court with the four victims and had a relationship with another resident of the house, who wasn't home at the time, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a Tuesday news conference.
Letter: Exactly how was Digital Gateway ‘confusion’ cleared up?
On Sept. 22, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler announced her intent to delay the vote on the Prince William Digital Gateway, stating: “There seems to be a great deal of questions and confusion about the process, and I think we need to take a step back and clarify that before we move forward.”
UPDATED: 'Person of interest' in custody in Dale City quadruple murder
Police say they have a person of interest in custody in the murders of four people inside a Dale City home Monday afternoon. The case appears to be domestic. Police were called to the 5200 block of Mansfield Court just after 4:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and arrived to find the house unsecured. Inside, officers located two men and two women in different parts of the house suffering from gunshot wounds, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Mark Teague enters familiar territory as Manassas Park's new head football coach
On Oct. 8, Mark Teague completed a 16-hour drive from Louisiana to Virginia with one goal in mind: To convince Manassas Park High School's administrators he was the right person to take over the Cougars’ football program. At the time, Teague had only interviewed over Zoom for the opening....
Culpeper Times reintroduces weekly publications
Culpeper Times is excited to announce the reintroduction of weekly newspaper publications. When the pandemic hit Culpeper hard in 2020, Culpeper Times was not excluded in the challenges facing local businesses. In an effort to continue to serve the community the best we could, we changed our printing and delivery schedule from every Thursday to every other Thursday.
Marines honor local schools for ‘Going Purple’ initiative
The Marine Corps has awarded Prince William County Public Schools with its Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award. The award honors the “PWCS Goes Purple” initiative for collaborating to build successful partnerships between schools and Marine Corps Base Quantico to the benefit of military connected K-12 students. “By...
Woodbridge resident heads to Peru with Peace Corps
Woodbridge resident Miaraha Humayun is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I...
Ashburn-based Fortessa merges with Zwiesel Glas
Loudoun County-based Fortessa Tableware Solutions has merged with German company Zwiesel Glas, although the companies will maintain separate operations. Fortessa, based in Ashburn, provides dinnerware flatware and glassware and can be found in 80% of North American four- and five-star hotels, as well as being sold in thousands of retail locations and online, according to a news release. Zwiesel Glas, based in the German state of Bavaria, is a market leader in crystal glassware for upscale hotels and lifestyle retailers with 150 years of glassmaking history.
Warhawks, Panther, Saxons earn victories
The Potomac School Panthers and Madison Warhawks won key football games this past weekend to remain in first place in their respective leagues. Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated the host Flint Hill Huskies, 33-13, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school game. Flint Hill (3-3, 2-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Panthers top rival Huskies in key football action
Playing maybe their best overall game so far this season, the Potomac School Panthers were rewarded with perhaps the high-school football team’s biggest win so far this fall. Led by 386 total yards of offense and a physical defense for the first three quarters, Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated...
