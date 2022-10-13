Read full article on original website
A Recovery in the Works? Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Carvana, Cleveland-Cliffs, Target and More
Tuesday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Carvana, Cleveland-Cliff, EOG Resources, International Paper, Juniper Networks, MongoDB, Target, UiPath and more.
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded by Cowen analysts
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stock fell 0.097% (As on October 17, 11:44:00 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Cowen analysts upgraded the company to Outperform from Market Perform with a $54 per share price target (up from $52). The raised price target reflects hiked 2022 EPS estimate to $2.84 and 2023 estimates going to $7.00, which analysts say is likely ahead of the management’s guidance. Delta said it expects to record $7.00 EPS for 2024. “Looking at the 2023 consensus, we believe it is likely to come up as revenue is generally trending above estimates,” analysts said in a client note. The analysts also expect Delta to post strong Q4 results amid the return of demand for business and international flights. Delta said that its business travel has now recovered between 80%-85% as far as revenue is concerned and 70%-75% recovered in volume. “The mix of air traffic passengers is shifting with higher yielding business and international passengers making up a greater share. The former is directly correlated with the return to office, while the latter receives a boost from loosening of pandemic restrictions,” the analysts added. A strong fourth quarter would come after the company posted record quarterly revenue for the third quarter.
Earnings Previews: American Airlines, AT&T, Freeport-McMoRan
American Airlines, AT&T and Freeport-McMoRan are on deck to report quarterly earnings before markets open on Thursday.
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?
Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on. You’re reading a free...
Kohl’s Receives Demand Letter From Investor Group Following Unsuccessful Sale, Adding Pressure to Close More Locations
The investor entity blames the superchain’s corporate office for abject mismanagement. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Google.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and BusinessWire.com.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Bank Earnings, Kroger Merger Deal News
Stocks ended lower Friday, following on from a wild session on Wall Street Thursday that saw the biggest trough-to-peak swing for the Dow in more than two years, as investors navigate a series of big bank earnings and merger deal news. The S&P 500 finished down 2.34%, while the Dow...
US Stock Futures Surge Following Monday's Rally; Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after closing sharply higher in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 550 points in the previous session following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Data on industrial production for September will...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage
Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
Why Ford Stock Is Trailing the Market Today
One analyst worries that a recession could wipe out its profits.
tipranks.com
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is...
tipranks.com
Gary Black Proposes $10B Share Buyback for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock
Gary Black proposes a $10 billion share buyback for Tesla spread out over three years. The fund manager also shared his expectations from Tesla’s Q3 print. Gary Black, the Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC, tweeted his views on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday. Black suggests that Tesla’s Board could authorize a $10 billion share buyback program and use $5 billion to immediately buy back shares from CEO Elon Musk. This would solve the dual purpose of helping Musk finance the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) buyout and also reduce the overhang on Tesla shares and improve earnings per share.
tipranks.com
This Insider Bought Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Worth $6M
One major owner at Societe des Produits Nestle S.A. with more than a 10% holding, bought AXLA stock worth $6 million yesterday. One of the major owners of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. Societe des Produits Nestle S.A. bought 3,658,536 shares of AXLA stock at an average price of $1.64 per share, worth $6 million.
tipranks.com
FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Exceeds Q3 Expectations; Is Now a Good Time to Buy?
FuboTV announced strong Q3 preliminary numbers that exceeded prior expectations. FuboTV stock is down about 74% year-to-date. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) announced preliminary Q3 numbers on October 17 that came ahead of management’s expectations. The solid Q3 numbers highlight the company’s ability to drive subscriber growth and revenue even amid challenges, indicating that the company could navigate the current crisis with ease. However, macro weakness and cost headwinds could limit the upside in FUBO stock in the near term.
Benzinga
Alopexx, Inc. To Start Trading Tomorrow
Alopexx, Inc. ALPX IPO will take place October, 19 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ALPX. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 17, 2023. About Alopexx, Inc. Alopexx, Inc.is a clinical...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares are Trending Higher
California-based EV maker Canoo has gained almost 20% in the past 24 hours after receiving a mega order from Kingbee, a van rental company in the U.S. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares breathed a fresh leash jumping 12.4% on October 17 and are trading another 6% higher in the pre-market trading session today. Canoo won a big order from work-ready, van rental company Kingbee for 9,300 EVs. Importantly, the order comes with an option to double up to 18,600 vehicles.
tipranks.com
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Appeal EU for Early Approval of VMware Buyout
The EU is said to be tipping closer to proceeding with the second phase of the investigation into the Broadcom-VMware acquisition deal based on the suspicion that the deal may be detrimental to competition in the cloud market. U.S. chipmaker Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is likely to make an antitrust appeal to...
kalkinemedia.com
Why Costa Group (ASX:CGC) shares are down nearly 13% today
Costa Group’s shares were trading at AU$2.02 apiece, down 12.77% on ASX at 3.12 PM AEDT. Costa released an update on its earnings guidance earlier in the day. This underperforms ASX 200 index, which was down 1.45% at 6,660.90 points at 3.15 PM AEDT. Shares of Costa Group Holdings...
NASDAQ
Multiple insiders sold Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors
Quite a few Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.
tipranks.com
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Gains U.S. Regulatory Approval to Acquire MUFG Union Bank
U.S. Bancorp has finally won the approval of U.S. regulators to acquire MUFG Union Bank. The acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of the year, will enhance U.S. Bancorp’s presence on the West Coast. More than a year after the deal was initially announced, U.S. Bancorp...
