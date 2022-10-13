Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Foresight, Shell form joint venture to acquire 370MW renewables project in Australia
Investment group Foresight has entered into a joint venture with oil major Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Energy Operations, to acquire development rights for a 370MW of renewables project in Western Australia. The Kondinin Energy Development project, from Lacour Energy and Goldwind International Holdings, located 245km east of Perth, comprises various...
PV Tech
Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia
US utility Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed 23 new solar and energy storage projects totalling more than 800MW for the state of Virginia. The projects include seven utility-scale solar plants, two distributed solar projects and one standalone battery energy storage installation. Cumulatively, these will provide 495.7MW of power (see table below).
PV Tech
Macquarie provides US$100 million of debt financing to renewables developer
Investment bank Macquarie Asset Management has provided €100 million (US$98.5 million) of debt financing to Green Bidco, the parent company of solar developer Falck Renewables. The investment represents a “valuable opportunity” to expand the development of renewables for the developer, according to senior vice president at Macquarie Asset Management,...
PV Tech
Das Solar signs strategy agreement with Shangji Automation
Das Solar has announced the signing of a strategy agreement with existing supplier Shangji Automation, under which it will purchase from the Quzhou based company 5.7GW of N-type silicon materials over the next two years, at a cost of 1.4 billion yuan. The cooperation will guarantee a stable supply of raw material, safeguarding Das Solar’s N-type product capacity and sales plan.
PV Tech
Solis signs cooperation agreement with Zorlu Energy for distribution of its products in Turkey.
Zorlu Energy has become an authorised distributor for Solis inverters in Turkey following the signing of a supply chain service agreement with C&D Clean Energy. Radu Roman, Solis sales director for Central and Eastern Europe, commented, “We are very excited about this new relationship with Zorlu in Turkey. It’s a partnership that we hope to build on over many years to come and we are looking forward to all the opportunities this will bring us now, and in the future.”
PV Tech
Daqo signs five-year polysilicon supply deal with solar wafer manufacturer
Subsidiaries of polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy have signed a five-year polysilicon supply agreement with solar wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Silicon Materials. The deal will see Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo provide Shuangliang with 150,300MT of high-purity mono-grade polysilicon from November 2022 to December 2027. Prices will be negotiated by both parties monthly according to market conditions.
PV Tech
Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage
French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric has launched a new digital twin tool for renewable energy installations. According to Schneider, the new technology integration helps grids to avoid wasting renewable electricity and has been extended from the design and engineering stage into the operation and maintenance (O&M) stage. Called EcoStruxure...
PV Tech
Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant
PV plant developer Primergy Solar has entered into a battery supply deal with lithium-ion battery manufacturer CATL for the Gemini solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Nevada. CATL will provide its modular, liquid-cooled energy storage system EnerOne for the storage portion of the project which will total 1,416MWh of...
PV Tech
IPP Alternus launches renewables development unit
Independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Energy Group has launched a new business focused on developing renewables assets in Europe and the US. Dubbed Altnua, the unit will take a long-term approach to developing projects, on a develop-to-own basis, according to Ireland-headquartered Alternus. Leading Altnua as CEO is Bill Sadlier, who...
PV Tech
Eskom signs land lease agreements with IPPs to add 2GW of renewables capacity
South African public utility Eskom has signed lease agreements with four independent power producers (IPPs) for the production of renewable energy around its power plants. The utility estimates the IPPs will produce up to 2GW of renewables at two of its power stations in the Mpumalanga province – the land parcels will be around the Majuba and Tutuka power stations – with 6,184 hectares of land leased for a period of 25-30 years each.
PV Tech
Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises
Demand for solar and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe remains strong despite sustained price hikes, research from LevelTen Energy has revealed. According to the firm’s P25 price index, European solar PPA prices in Q3 2022 reached €68.57/MWh (US$67.45/MWh), a 53.3% increase year-on-year. A PPA marketplace operator,...
PV Tech
Maxeon partners with EV charging solution provider Star Charge
Solar PV manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies is partnering with electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider Star Charge. Both companies will cooperate to integrate Star Charge EV charging products as part of Maxeon’s SunPower One home energy solution, launched earlier this year. SunPower One aims to give users greater control...
