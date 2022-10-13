Read full article on original website
Related
Hong Kong leader makes luring global talent priority in first policy address
HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee said in his inaugural policy address on Wednesday that he wanted to bolster the city's competitiveness and attract more overseas talent, including graduates from top global universities.
Report:CT has $22 million in Saudi investments
CT Insider reports that the state of Connecticut has 22 million dollars in Saudi Arabia investments, even as Gov. Lamont raises questions about Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s Saudi consulting work
Comments / 0