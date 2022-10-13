Read full article on original website
Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out
MILAN (AP) — Roma moved up to fourth place in Serie A on Monday after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria, where former president Massimo Ferrero was escorted out of the stadium by security. An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese...
Dramatic final week for 2023 Giro before capital finish
MILAN (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will be held almost entirely on the Italian mainland. The 2023 route of the Italian Grand Tour was unveiled in a ceremony in Milan on Monday. It will start in Abruzzo, as announced last month, and end in Rome.
Darmstadt upsets Gladbach in German Cup, Schalke routed 5-1
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach crashed out in the second round of the German Cup with a 2-1 loss at second-division leader Darmstadt on Tuesday, when Hoffenheim routed Schalke 5-1. Schalke’s heavy loss piles the pressure on coach Frank Kramer with reports suggesting he could lose his job before the team’s visit to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Schalke has now lost its last five games across all competitions.
Villarreal beats Osasuna 2-0 to end winless streak in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Villarreal defeated Osasuna 2-0 with a pair of goals by Arnaut Danjuma to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league on Monday. Danjuma scored with a neat backheel flick in the first half and from a penalty kick in the second to give the hosts their first league victory since early September.
Qatar's glitzy World Cup is ready and expensive
The bill being paid by Qatar for the most expensive World Cup ever held is set to rise to fantasy levels in the one-month left to the November 20 kick off. "There are families that have been left in debt because of the workers who moved to Qatar to build this infrastructure and died.
Neil Lennon out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Neil Lennon is out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus after less than eight months on the job. The club's announcement Tuesday followed a 1-0 loss to Nea Salamina and cited the team's poor performance in the domestic league, despite an impressive run in European play.
Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era
The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter's replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle.
