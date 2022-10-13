BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach crashed out in the second round of the German Cup with a 2-1 loss at second-division leader Darmstadt on Tuesday, when Hoffenheim routed Schalke 5-1. Schalke’s heavy loss piles the pressure on coach Frank Kramer with reports suggesting he could lose his job before the team’s visit to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Schalke has now lost its last five games across all competitions.

6 HOURS AGO