Georgia State

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
Markets Insider

Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings

US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Markets Insider

Here's where stocks and inflation could be headed next after the market's stunning reversal

Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'm still in shock from Thursday's massive stock market swings after the inflation report, which showed consumer prices rose 8.2% annually in September, ahead of expectations for an 8.1% increase. While the headline rate dipped from 8.3% in August, core inflation accelerated to 6.6% from 6.3%, cementing expectations for more jumbo-sized rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Markets fell sharply on Friday, sending the Nasdaq Composite to a new closing low for 2022. Tesla shares have fallen by a third in less than a month. Tesla's earnings report next week should give investors some vital information about its fundamental business prospects. You’re reading a free article with...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage

Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
