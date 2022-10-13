Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
Jamie Dimon is braced for stocks to go down another 30% in a really severe recession
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at a conference in Washington D.C. on Oct. 13, 2022. Recession fears are mounting and the warnings from investors and economists seem to be growing every day. Thursday’s Consumer Price Index report revealed inflation was up 8.2% year-over-year in September, so it’s likely the Federal...
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street
Wall Street pundits expect a wide range of outcomes for this exceptionally popular industry leader.
Here's where stocks and inflation could be headed next after the market's stunning reversal
Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'm still in shock from Thursday's massive stock market swings after the inflation report, which showed consumer prices rose 8.2% annually in September, ahead of expectations for an 8.1% increase. While the headline rate dipped from 8.3% in August, core inflation accelerated to 6.6% from 6.3%, cementing expectations for more jumbo-sized rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
US Stock Futures Surge Following Monday's Rally; Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after closing sharply higher in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 550 points in the previous session following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Data on industrial production for September will...
‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’
The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Markets fell sharply on Friday, sending the Nasdaq Composite to a new closing low for 2022. Tesla shares have fallen by a third in less than a month. Tesla's earnings report next week should give investors some vital information about its fundamental business prospects. You’re reading a free article with...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage
Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
