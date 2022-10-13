Phil Libin doesn’t buy the whole “enterprise metaverse” thing. Libin is the CEO of Mmhmm, a company making software for video creation and video chat, and he’s convinced that the future of work doesn’t involve putting on a headset every morning. He has lots of reasons — the technical overhead, the exhaustion that comes from wearing a headset for hours at a time, the total lack of image fidelity — but keeps coming back to one in particular. “How am I going to have my coffee if I’m wearing this thing on my face?”

9 HOURS AGO