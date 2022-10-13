Read full article on original website
Windows 11’s new tabbed File Explorer and taskbar improvements are available today
After releasing the Windows 11 2022 Update with something new for everyone last month, Microsoft is now bringing even more features to its latest OS today. Top of the list is tabs in File Explorer, alongside suggested actions to make it easy to call people and the Task Manager shortcut returning to the taskbar.
Microsoft’s out-of-date driver list left Windows PCs open to malware attacks for years
Microsoft failed to properly protect Windows PCs from malicious drivers for nearly three years, according to a report from Ars Technica. Although Microsoft says its Windows updates add new malicious drivers to a blocklist downloaded by devices, Ars Technica found these updates never actually stuck. This gap in coverage left...
Firefox’s new View panel helps you keep tabs on all your tabs
With the release of Firefox 106, the company announced a new panel called Firefox View, which lets you keep track of the recently closed and open tabs across all your devices. This panel hides in the tiny Firefox logo in the top-left corner of the browser, beside the first tab you have open.
Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon
Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
FedEx is shutting down its robot delivery program
FedEx is stopping development of its last-mile delivery robot, Roxo. The news was first reported by Robotics 24/7, with FedEx confirming to the publication that the company would be shifting focus away from the bot to more “nearer-term opportunities.”. Roxo was announced in 2019 as a collaboration with DEKA,...
Android’s audio output switcher may soon let you pick cast devices, too
Google may soon start letting you pick from cast devices when using the audio output switcher on Android 13, according to Esper’s Mishaal Rahman. The output switcher, which was first introduced in Android 11, currently only lets you swap between media playback sessions on paired Bluetooth devices, such as wireless headphones or a speaker.
DuckDuckGo’s privacy-focused Mac browser is now available for public beta testing
DuckDuckGo is rolling out its web browsing app for Mac users as an open beta test. Designed for privacy, the app was announced back in April as a closed beta, but is now available for all Mac users to try before its official public launch. The desktop browser includes the...
Red and Fujifilm cameras will be able to back up straight to Adobe’s cloud
Camera giants Red and Fujifilm are partnering with Adobe and Frame.io to connect cameras directly to Adobe’s Creative Cloud. Announced today at Adobe Max 2022, specific models of Red and Fujifilm cameras will be able to natively upload images or footage directly into the Adobe Creative Cloud without requiring users to first transfer files onto a computer.
Stability AI, proponent of hands-off AI image generation, gets a $1 billion valuation
Stability AI, the company behind popular text-to-image AI program Stable Diffusion, has raised new funding that values the company at around $1 billion (according to a report from Bloomberg citing a “person familiar with the matter”). It’s a significant validation of the company’s approach to AI development, which, in contrast to incumbents like OpenAI and Google, focuses on open-source models that anyone can use without oversight.
Mmhmm’s new app turns your video calls into video games
Phil Libin doesn’t buy the whole “enterprise metaverse” thing. Libin is the CEO of Mmhmm, a company making software for video creation and video chat, and he’s convinced that the future of work doesn’t involve putting on a headset every morning. He has lots of reasons — the technical overhead, the exhaustion that comes from wearing a headset for hours at a time, the total lack of image fidelity — but keeps coming back to one in particular. “How am I going to have my coffee if I’m wearing this thing on my face?”
Xbox Elite 2 controllers now customizable in the Xbox Design Lab starting at $149.99
Microsoft is bringing its Xbox Elite 2 controllers to the company’s Xbox Design Lab today. You can now order a custom color variant of the Xbox Elite 2 starting at $149.99, with options to buy and personalize separate Elite Accessory Packs or purchase all of the Elite components with the controller for $209.99.
Google’s updated Family Link app can tell parents when their kids leave school
Google is redesigning its parental control Family Link app with an easier interface and new features, like the ability to get alerted when their kids leave known locations (like school) and when they get home. Family Link lets parents manage Android devices for their kids by setting screen time limits and more, all from a control app on the parent's phone.
Gadgets that break things: our favorite hacking hardware
A new series looking at hardware built for hacking. Not all gadgets are meant to make life easier. Some gadgets break things, exploiting cracks in our digital systems, prying them open, and crawling inside. Most often used by penetration testers — a kind of white-hat hacker hired to test a company’s security by breaking in themselves — these gadgets serve as a kind of road map to the most common vulnerabilities in our digital world.
