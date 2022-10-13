ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 5 days ago

Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels threw the ball back and forth multiple times while LeBron James was standing there completely confused.

The Los Angeles Lakers may have made a lot of changes to their roster before the 2022-23 NBA season, but the results of those changes are yet to be seen in their performances. Similar to the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers have struggled to amass wins in the preseason.

Although the preseason wouldn't count in the Lakers' final record after the season is over, they would still have preferred to win more than just a single game to boost the team's morale.

The Purple and Gold's most recent defeat was against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Apart from losing the game, Russell Westbrook was involved in various incidents during the game.

Lakers fans were infuriated by him for not joining in a defensive huddle organized by Patrick Beverley . Apart from that, things got heated between Russ and Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels during the first quarter of the game.

Russell Westbrook Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels Multiple Times

The incident began when McDaniels and Russ started to push each other below the basket to grab a potential rebound. But the opportunity to rebound never came as the ball swished through the net.

Following the bucket, the ball fell in the grasp of McDaniels, and he threw it toward Russ. It irritated Westbrook, and he threw the ball back towards McDaniels, and this event repeated a couple of times.

This may have been a moment when Russ was pissed off with his opponent, but an NBA fan edited the clip with some hilarious music to make it funny.

While Westbrook and McDaniels took part in this game of hot potato, LeBron James was standing on the court with a puzzled look on his face. All things considered, it was a disappointing game for Westbrook and the Lakers. Hopefully, they can figure things out soon, as the new NBA season will start next week.

tiredwithitall
3d ago

LeClown will screw up their season anyway. The rest of the team is inconsequential. Just ask the Court Jester himself.

New York, NY
