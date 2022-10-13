ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Lost in Space’ Star Molly Parker, ‘Treadstone’s’ Brian J. Smith to Lead Canadian ITV Studios Drama ‘Essex County’

By K.J. Yossman
SFGate
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

My Chemical Romance Reunion Proves a Communion for the Punk-Starved: Concert Review

Nearly a decade has passed since the disbandment of My Chemical Romance (MCR), the post-hardcore, pop-punk group led by frontman Gerard Way. And as a generation of Vans Warped Tour devotees grew up, so, too, did Gerard’s 13-year-old daughter, Bandit, who is now of age to appreciate her father’s music in all its angsty glory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy