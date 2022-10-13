Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s. Kansas City is clear and cold Tuesday night into Wednesday. Conditions are mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 60s Thursday, then near 80 Friday. Highs will be near...
IMPACT DAY: First hard freeze of the season in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: IMPACT : Hard Freeze warning until 10 AM.. Record-breaking cold this morning. Old record 28°. Morning low expected to drop to near 23°, wind chill: teens. This Afternoon: Sunny & Cold. High 44. Wind Chill 30s. Wind: NNW 10 g20. High...
Cold and breezy Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: Frost Advisory for patchy frost. Otherwise, clear cold and breezy. This Afternoon: High Fire Danger, High 49. Wind: NNW 15 g25 mph. Sunny. Tuesday IMPACT DAY for Freeze warning. 1st hard freeze of the season for KC. Low 24. High 45. Sunny. Wednesday:...
Get ready! First hard freeze arriving overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clear and cold Monday night with a hard freeze. Lows will dip into the low and mid-20s. Bring in plants and pets, also disconnect outside hoses from faucets. Highs will only reach the low and mid-40s Tuesday, with wind chills in the 30s. Another hard...
More than 2 dozen looking for a place to live after deadly KC apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people are looking for a place to live after a deadly apartment fire early Monday. Kansas City firefighters found a man's body inside the Dorson Apartments near 10th Street and Benton Boulevard. The Dorson Apartments are more than 110 years old...
Business owner creates a monument to a tailgating classic with giant cornhole board
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — A tailgating favorite is now taking over Grain Valley. We're talking about cornhole. One local man is taking a bigger interest in the game than most. "Many nights dreaming about this, about how I could put it together," Mo Country owner Matt Brokaw said. We're...
'Arrowhead Express' recovered after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have received the help they needed after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning. The 'Arrowhead Express' has been recovered. Thieves stole the decked-out van from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. The Kansas City community stepped up to help.
Crash involving Blue Springs police cruiser, another vehicle injures officer, 2 others
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs police cruiser and a minivan collided Tuesday evening, injuring an officer and two others. The wreck at Missouri 7 Highway and R.D. Mize Road was reported at 5 p.m. The Blue Springs police chief told KMBC that the police officer was responding...
Police investigating death in connection with Kansas City apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are now investigating a death in connection with an apartment fire early Monday morning. The fire started at 2:28 a.m. at a three-story apartment building at 918 Benton Blvd. Firefighters said multiple people were trapped on the upper levels of the...
GM talks about future of electric vehicles being used to power your home during outages
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The answer about what to do if you lose power during a storm might soon be sitting in your garage. "There is a very large battery in it that can be used for other things in addition from going from point A to point B," said Mark Bole, of GM Energy.
Serious injuries reported in double shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double shooting has been reported in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday afternoon. KC police say two people sustained serious injuries in a shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar. Authorities are investigating after a shooting call came into officers just after 1:20 p.m. Police have not yet...
Residents fighting to keep Ivanhoe Neighborhood Association doors open amid financial issues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For years, the Ivanhoe Neighborhood has been recognized for being resident-led and resident-driven. Now, the board says they're running into some financial issues. The Ivanhoe Council Board of Directors met behind closed doors on Monday at the Nutter Ivanhoe Neighborhood Center to discuss the future...
Dozens of firearms stolen after burglars hit 3 Kansas City-area gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Burglars have hit three Kansas City-area gun stores, stealing about 50 firearms. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spokesman John Ham said agents believe the three incidents are related due to the similar smash-and-grab way the burglaries were done. At about 3:30 a.m. Monday,...
Multiple car crash leads to homicide investigation in Kansas City, North
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are opening a homicide investigation in the busy area of Northeast Vivion Road and North Oak. Officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:30 p.m. and arrived to a crash involving multiple vehicles, just north of the intersection. In one of the vehicles, officers...
More Kansas City residents becoming victims of property theft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is seeing an increase in property crimes. Now, community leaders are coming together to discuss how residents can avoid becoming a victim. The Jackson County prosecutor and a community interaction officer from the Kansas City Police Department will discuss what residents can do collectively to keep those kinds of crimes from happening to them.
Pedestrian in critical but stable condition after hit-and-run incident at 23rd and Topping
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Accident investigators have responded alongside emergency personnel to a hit-and-run incident in Kansas City, Missouri. KCPD says a pedestrian is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a truck near 23rd and Topping, Monday Morning. The intersection is located next to Blue Valley...
Police: 1 dead after shooting on Norton Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person who was shot Monday evening in the 5700 block of Norton Avenue has died, Kansas City Police said. Authorities said officers were called about 7:30 p.m. on a reported shooting and found an adult who had been shot. Police said the victim was...
Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
KCK man facing two murder charges after racing and crashing car in downtown KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 28-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas, is the subject of two second-degree murder charges after racing and crashing his car downtown. Jose Angel Vega also faces other felony charges for the Oct. 2, 2022, crash that killed two individuals, including a driver stopped at a red light.
Police defend missing persons investigations as community activists raise concerns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is defending its missing person investigations after community activists told KMBC 9 Investigates that they are concerned about women being targeted. This comes after one woman was kidnapped and later rescued in Excelsior Springs. Timothy Haslett Jr. has been charged...
