ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s. Kansas City is clear and cold Tuesday night into Wednesday. Conditions are mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 60s Thursday, then near 80 Friday. Highs will be near...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

IMPACT DAY: First hard freeze of the season in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: IMPACT : Hard Freeze warning until 10 AM.. Record-breaking cold this morning. Old record 28°. Morning low expected to drop to near 23°, wind chill: teens. This Afternoon: Sunny & Cold. High 44. Wind Chill 30s. Wind: NNW 10 g20. High...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Cold and breezy Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: Frost Advisory for patchy frost. Otherwise, clear cold and breezy. This Afternoon: High Fire Danger, High 49. Wind: NNW 15 g25 mph. Sunny. Tuesday IMPACT DAY for Freeze warning. 1st hard freeze of the season for KC. Low 24. High 45. Sunny. Wednesday:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Get ready! First hard freeze arriving overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clear and cold Monday night with a hard freeze. Lows will dip into the low and mid-20s. Bring in plants and pets, also disconnect outside hoses from faucets. Highs will only reach the low and mid-40s Tuesday, with wind chills in the 30s. Another hard...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

More Kansas City residents becoming victims of property theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is seeing an increase in property crimes. Now, community leaders are coming together to discuss how residents can avoid becoming a victim. The Jackson County prosecutor and a community interaction officer from the Kansas City Police Department will discuss what residents can do collectively to keep those kinds of crimes from happening to them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Police: 1 dead after shooting on Norton Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person who was shot Monday evening in the 5700 block of Norton Avenue has died, Kansas City Police said. Authorities said officers were called about 7:30 p.m. on a reported shooting and found an adult who had been shot. Police said the victim was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy