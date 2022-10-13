ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Victim With Axe

A man is in critical condition after being hit in the head with an axe at a Tulsa apartment on Monday night. Tulsa Police said Israel Trejo was in an apartment near 11th and Denver to buy an axe from someone. The victim was sitting on the couch, eating and...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

4 Missing Men Found Dismembered; Murder Investigation Begins

A missing person search in Okmulgee now turns into a murder investigation. Police say the remains found in the deep fork river are the bodies of four missing men. The chief says this was a very violent act, and they are working hard to get answers for the families of the men.
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Preparations Underway For Start Of Tulsa Oktoberfest

Vendors are getting ready for the big crowds that are expected in the coming days at River West Festival Park for this year’s Oktoberfest. Organizers said the set up for Oktoberfest has been underway since the start of the month, but planning is a year-round task. Frieder Frotscher is...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Rural Fire Departments Say Drought Conditions Are Making Fires Worse

People across Oklahoma are dealing with the effects of a drought. For parts of Green Country, it’s even worse. Rogers, Nowata, and Washington counties are facing an extreme drought. The Oglesby Fire Department in southeastern Washington County has been trying to warn people about the drought conditions; from Facebook...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Elsa Actress Previews Frozen At The Tulsa PAC

The Broadway Touring Company of the musical "Frozen" makes its way to Tulsa this week at the PAC. Six in the Morning Anchor LeAnne Taylor had the chance to talk to Caroline Bowman who plays Elsa!. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs

A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Driver Accused Of Killing ORU Soccer Player In Crash Identified, Charged

Authorities have identified and charged the driver accused of killing an ORU men's soccer player in a crash in September. Nicholas Robinson was charged with second degree felony murder, DUI, speeding and failure to stop at a red light, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said the crash killed Eugene Quaynor,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Event For Students Raises Awareness Of Distracted Driving Dangers

Students in Rogers County got an up-close and personal reminder of the dangers of distracted driving. The organizers of this event said they hope students will see just how important it is to stay focused on the road. The dangerous reality of distracted driving was front and center at Chelsea...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Electric Vehicle Company Shipping To Oklahoma

The electric vehicle startup, Canoo, is coming to Oklahoma and has sold several thousand more cars ahead of production. Two car rental companies have agreed to buy 15,000 cars from the company. Canoo originally planned to start shipping cars from the facility in Pryor next year, but there have been...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Volunteers Needed For Tulsa's 2022 Oktoberfest

Tulsa's Oktoberfest needs help filling more than 2,400 volunteer shifts for the celebration this week. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival, including beverage sales, hospitality, transportation and decoration. Volunteers get a t-shirt, free admission and $30 to use during the festival, along with a post-festival party. You...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction

--- Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive. Authorities said an...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Local Tulsa Business Feeling Impacts Of Inflation

Inflation is hitting families and businesses hard in Oklahoma. The prices of many of our favorite foods have increased and the co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria said his goal is to continue providing quality food and service to his customers. Mike Baush, co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria, says the prices of several...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Police Investigating Broken Arrow Hotel Parking Lot Shooting

Authorities in Broken Arrow are investigating a hotel parking lot shooting on Monday. The Broken Arrow Police Department said shooting happened at 4900 W. Place Avenue, which is the Homewood Suites. BAPD said McAuliffe Elementary and the Union 8th Grade Center were on lockdown, but those have now been lifted.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy