Watch: OU-Tulsa Political Analyst Discusses Midterm Election Races
TULSA, Okla. - Oklahomans are three weeks away from election day to decide on their next leaders at the local, state and federal level. On Tuesday, OU-Tulsa professor of public policy David Blatt joined the show to discuss what you need to know before heading to the polls.
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Victim With Axe
A man is in critical condition after being hit in the head with an axe at a Tulsa apartment on Monday night. Tulsa Police said Israel Trejo was in an apartment near 11th and Denver to buy an axe from someone. The victim was sitting on the couch, eating and...
Governor Stitt Signs Bills To Help Fund Education For Oklahoma National Guard
Governor Kevin Stitt visited Rogers State University Monday for a ceremonial signing of two bills supporting higher education through the National Guard. Stitt's stroke of a pen acknowledges the hundreds of students working on a degree while also training as soldiers and airmen. Stitt said he believes senate bills 1416...
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
4 Missing Men Found Dismembered; Murder Investigation Begins
A missing person search in Okmulgee now turns into a murder investigation. Police say the remains found in the deep fork river are the bodies of four missing men. The chief says this was a very violent act, and they are working hard to get answers for the families of the men.
Preparations Underway For Start Of Tulsa Oktoberfest
Vendors are getting ready for the big crowds that are expected in the coming days at River West Festival Park for this year’s Oktoberfest. Organizers said the set up for Oktoberfest has been underway since the start of the month, but planning is a year-round task. Frieder Frotscher is...
Rural Fire Departments Say Drought Conditions Are Making Fires Worse
People across Oklahoma are dealing with the effects of a drought. For parts of Green Country, it’s even worse. Rogers, Nowata, and Washington counties are facing an extreme drought. The Oglesby Fire Department in southeastern Washington County has been trying to warn people about the drought conditions; from Facebook...
Elsa Actress Previews Frozen At The Tulsa PAC
The Broadway Touring Company of the musical "Frozen" makes its way to Tulsa this week at the PAC. Six in the Morning Anchor LeAnne Taylor had the chance to talk to Caroline Bowman who plays Elsa!. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from...
Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs
A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
Driver Accused Of Killing ORU Soccer Player In Crash Identified, Charged
Authorities have identified and charged the driver accused of killing an ORU men's soccer player in a crash in September. Nicholas Robinson was charged with second degree felony murder, DUI, speeding and failure to stop at a red light, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said the crash killed Eugene Quaynor,...
Event For Students Raises Awareness Of Distracted Driving Dangers
Students in Rogers County got an up-close and personal reminder of the dangers of distracted driving. The organizers of this event said they hope students will see just how important it is to stay focused on the road. The dangerous reality of distracted driving was front and center at Chelsea...
Electric Vehicle Company Shipping To Oklahoma
The electric vehicle startup, Canoo, is coming to Oklahoma and has sold several thousand more cars ahead of production. Two car rental companies have agreed to buy 15,000 cars from the company. Canoo originally planned to start shipping cars from the facility in Pryor next year, but there have been...
Volunteers Needed For Tulsa's 2022 Oktoberfest
Tulsa's Oktoberfest needs help filling more than 2,400 volunteer shifts for the celebration this week. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival, including beverage sales, hospitality, transportation and decoration. Volunteers get a t-shirt, free admission and $30 to use during the festival, along with a post-festival party. You...
TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction
--- Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive. Authorities said an...
Local Tulsa Business Feeling Impacts Of Inflation
Inflation is hitting families and businesses hard in Oklahoma. The prices of many of our favorite foods have increased and the co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria said his goal is to continue providing quality food and service to his customers. Mike Baush, co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria, says the prices of several...
Route 66 Marathon Course Makes Changes For Competitors
TULSA, Okla. - The course for the Route 66 Marathon will have some changes for runners this year. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone explained what competitors can expect.
Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash
The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
Kirkpatrick Heights Master Plan Aims To Utilize 56 Acres As Business District
The City of Tulsa now has a final draft of the Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood Master Plan and is asking for the public's input. The plan took more than a year to create and has been community-led from the beginning. An 11-member Leadership Committee has worked with city staff and PartnerTulsa...
Police Investigating Broken Arrow Hotel Parking Lot Shooting
Authorities in Broken Arrow are investigating a hotel parking lot shooting on Monday. The Broken Arrow Police Department said shooting happened at 4900 W. Place Avenue, which is the Homewood Suites. BAPD said McAuliffe Elementary and the Union 8th Grade Center were on lockdown, but those have now been lifted.
