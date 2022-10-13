Read full article on original website
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
Woman who hit alleged boyfriend with lead pipe surrenders after stand-off: Police
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A 26-year-old woman is in custody after a six-hour standoff with Union City police Sunday, according to a Facebook post. Diamond Edwards is accused of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury after police say she hit her alleged boyfriend with a lead pipe in the head early […]
California firefighters rescue victim who fell 150 feet off observation deck near Golden Gate Bridge
Southern Marin Fire District rescuers saved an individual who tumbled 150 feet down a cliff from an observation deck overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
Rome Police Stabbing: SF college student gets Italian Supreme Court date in killing of officer
The Italian Supreme Court will consider the murder conviction of 22-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco in a hearing next year. Elder was on vacation in Rome during July 2019 when he stabbed an Italian police officer to death in an altercation.
foxla.com
California dog falls ill after accidentally ingesting meth on walk
An Alaskan Husky became sick after recently ingesting meth during a walk in San Jose, as California grapples with drug-fueled homeless encampments throughout the state. 10-year-old Loki was out with his owner in South San Jose when he sniffed around bushes and brush that contained traces of meth. Loki's owner David Espinal believes the pooch accidentally ate the lethal substance somewhere in the bushes.
Pedestrian who was running on the freeway struck and killed in San Jose
(KRON) — A man was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 280 in San Jose Friday night, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at around 10:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a pedestrian lying face down on the shoulder of the 280 north of Wolfe Road, according […]
Hwy 101 express lanes in San Mateo Co. to open 3 months early due to I-Team investigation
Officials announced they will begin incrementally opening the express lanes for carpools in November.
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the collision happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 880 north of Hegenberger Raod.
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
Arrests made in robbery of elderly woman, juvenile in San Pablo
Two arrests were made in connection with a gunpoint robbery today of an elderly woman and a juvenile on Market Avenue in San Pablo, according to the San Pablo Police Department. The elderly victim told police who responded to the scene that she heard someone run up behind her before...
Concord teen arrested for attempted homicide in Walnut Creek shooting
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager from Concord has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, according to a press release from Walnut Creek Police Department. On Sunday, WCPD detectives working with Contra Costa Central County SWAT served an arrest warrant at the teenager’s home […]
KTVU FOX 2
Stockton serial killer suspect has criminal history, "distressed" over brother's Oakland shooting death
OAKLAND, Calif. - An accused serial killer in Stockton has a criminal history, lost his brother to gun violence in Oakland, and has suffered psychological stress, court records show. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday by Stockton police for six deadly shootings, including one in Oakland. Investigators said Brownlee was...
KTVU FOX 2
Meth posions 2 more San Jose dogs
Two dogs in San Jose were sickened after apparently ingesting meth they found while on walks in San Jose. This comes days after a similar incident in the city with another dog.
San Jose underground casino operation busted by police, 7 arrested
(KRON) — An illegal gambling operation at an underground casino was raided by San Jose Police Department officers on Thursday and seven people were arrested, according to an SJPD news release. The location, which was located in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B, was described as “a hub for a variety of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
KTVU FOX 2
Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
