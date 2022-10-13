ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
FREMONT, CA
foxla.com

California dog falls ill after accidentally ingesting meth on walk

An Alaskan Husky became sick after recently ingesting meth during a walk in San Jose, as California grapples with drug-fueled homeless encampments throughout the state. 10-year-old Loki was out with his owner in South San Jose when he sniffed around bushes and brush that contained traces of meth. Loki's owner David Espinal believes the pooch accidentally ate the lethal substance somewhere in the bushes.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Concord teen arrested for attempted homicide in Walnut Creek shooting

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager from Concord has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, according to a press release from Walnut Creek Police Department. On Sunday, WCPD detectives working with Contra Costa Central County SWAT served an arrest warrant at the teenager’s home […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Meth posions 2 more San Jose dogs

Two dogs in San Jose were sickened after apparently ingesting meth they found while on walks in San Jose. This comes days after a similar incident in the city with another dog.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident

BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
BURLINGAME, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

