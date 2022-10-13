ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US-Saudi rift grows over decision to cut oil production

By Martin Chulov Middle East correspondent and Julian Borger in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aUpG_0iXDzAQS00
Mohammed bin Salman (right) with US president Joe Biden in Jeddah in July Photograph: Bandar Al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Palace/AFP/Getty Images

The relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia continued to worsen on Thursday as the two countries traded barbs over the decision to cut oil production , with Washington accusing Riyadh of coercing other members of the Opec+ cartel, and Riyadh suggesting the Biden administration tried to get the decision delayed by a month.

In reaction to Joe Biden’s declared intention to reevaluate the US relationship with Riyadh, the Saudi foreign ministry issued an unusually long statement rejecting “attempts to distort the facts” about the kingdom’s motives for pushing for a 2m-barrel-a-day cut to Opec+ production.

The Saudi government, the statement said, had explained to the US that postponing the decision by a month “according to what has been suggested” would have led to “negative economic consequences”. A month’s delay would have meant the decision came after November’s congressional elections, so the Saudi implication was that the administration was concerned with the domestic political impact of higher petrol prices, rather than the effect on Russia and the Ukraine war.

Related: Let Saudi Arabia’s friendship with Putin be a wake-up call for the west | Simon Tisdall

“The Saudi foreign ministry can try to spin or deflect, but the facts are simple,” John Kirby, spokesperson for the national security council, responded. “In recent weeks, the Saudis conveyed to us – privately and publicly – their intention to reduce oil production, which they knew would increase Russian revenues and blunt the effectiveness of sanctions. That is the wrong direction.”

Kirby added: “We presented Saudi Arabia with analysis to show that there was no market basis to cut production targets, and that they could easily wait for the next Opec meeting to see how things developed. Other Opec nations communicated to us privately that they also disagreed with the Saudi decision, but felt coerced to support Saudi’s direction.”

Kirby would not name which cartel members had complained about coercion but said there was more than one. He said that the process of reviewing the bilateral relationship had already begun but would be rushed, and the administration would await the return of Congress from recess in November to consult congressional leaders on the next steps.

He added that the US would observe what Saudi Arabia and the rest of the cartel decided on oil production at its next meeting in December before making final decisions.

“That’s certainly a major factor in our analysis of how they are going to be reacting to this Russian aggression,” Kirby said. “That’s kind of where the rubber meets the road.”

Saudi Arabia has denied that the decision was taken unilaterally and said other Opec members were all in support. However, senior Democrats insist that political considerations were behind the move and that US concerns were dismissed by an ally willing to dilute a longstanding relationship, potentially in favour of the Russian president.

The rift is the most serious between the US and Saudi Arabia in decades and is poised to shred a pact that guarantees energy supply in return for the US supporting the kingdom’s security.

Relations between both states have deteriorated since the early days of the Biden administration when the then incoming president vowed to isolate the Saudi de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, whom he described as a pariah. In July this year, Biden reversed course, travelling to Jeddah to meet the crown prince, but leaving with little gained from his trip.

Prince Mohammed, meanwhile, has attempted to recast bilateral ties, suggesting the US is one of several global partners and that his country no longer responds to “dictates”.

In an apparent move to placate Washington, the foreign ministry statement also suggested Riyadh was likely to vote at the United Nations in support of a resolution condemning Russia for the “annexation” of Ukrainian territory last month.

Riyadh, however, has remained on friendly terms with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, and in supporting an oil supply cut is accused of helping fund Putin’s war effort.

Comments / 27

Terri Tibbetts
3d ago

and the crap they said about Trump you know Trump may not have been the best speaker in public but he didn't put America in this kind of peril ever

Reply
23
Carol Albertson
3d ago

This man and his mouth..Joe never thinks of what the consequences are, or could be when he opens his trap. Between Harris and Biden..both suffer from "open mouth, insert foot".

Reply(2)
12
Dirk D
3d ago

They did the same thing with the Railroad Strike. "Put a pin in it until AFTER the election" I say this without any pause, this administration is the most corrupt I've ever seen

Reply
6
Related
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed Bin Salman
Person
Joe Biden
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

475K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy