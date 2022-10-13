ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Do not repeat past mistakes by banning cheap solar power, Energy UK boss warns

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uxRJ_0iXDyztW00

The chief executive of the energy trade body has called on the Government to proceed “carefully” when putting a cap on how much revenue wind farms can make to avoid repeating past mistakes which put off investment in the UK.

Energy UK boss Emma Pinchbeck also told a conference in London that banning cheap solar power would be a “false economy”.

“Cuts to green policies in 2015 have added to the cost of bills today,” she said at the Energy UK conference.

“It seems scarcely believable to me that we would make the same mistakes again with, for example, reforms that make it harder or ban cheap solar power.

False narratives often lead to false economies

Emma Pinchbeck, Energy UK

False narratives often lead to false economies.”

Reports in recent days have suggested that the Government could ban farmers from putting solar panels on their land.

Ms Pinchbeck said: “On which note it is also very important that the Government proceeds carefully with the revenue cap on low carbon generators and other measures announced in the energy price Bill.”

On Tuesday the Government announced that it would put a “cost-plus-revenue” limit on what some wind and solar farms in England and Wales could make.

The Government insists that the policy is not a windfall tax, however industry figures say that it amounts to one.

Long before (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched his attack... it was clear that we needed to reform our energy system

Graham Stuart, climate minister

Speaking after Ms Pinchbeck, climate minister Graham Stuart said the country is facing a crisis and acknowledged not everything was down to the war in Ukraine.

“Long before (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched his attack… it was clear that we needed to reform our energy system,” he told the audience.

Energy bills have soared in the last year, forcing the Government to step in to cap the price that households have to pay for their electricity at 34p per unit and 10.4p per unit for gas.

For the average household this means they will pay around £2,500. However those that use more will pay more than that, and those who slash their use might end up with lower bills.

The average household is counted as one with 2.4 people in it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

HSBC ‘green’ ads banned for omitting information about bank’s own emissions

Two posters for HSBC advertising the bank’s green initiatives have been banned for omitting information about its own contribution to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.The posters, seen on bus stops in Bristol and London in October 2021, showed images of waves crashing on a shore and tree growth rings with the slogan: “Climate change doesn’t do borders.”They went on to state that HSBC was aiming to provide up to one trillion US dollars (£880 billion) in financing and investment globally to help its clients transition to net zero, and helping to plant two million trees in the UK to...
The Independent

Secret scripts ‘prepared by BBC to reassure public in case of winter blackouts’

The BBC has prepared scripts that will be read out on air if an energy shortage causes blackouts this winter, according to reports. These scripts, seen by the Guardian, will reassure the public if a “major loss of power” causes important and possibly vital services to cut out, such as internet access, mobile phone networks and traffic lights.People will be advised to head to cars and turn on the radio or use battery-powered receivers to listen to emergency broadcasts.This only applies to England, Scotland and Wales as Northern Ireland shares its electricity grid with the Republic of Ireland.One script...
The Independent

UK lags behind Italy as ‘third-rank’ space power, MPs warn

The UK has become a “third-rank” power in space and now lags behind Italy after failing to develop an effective programme after Brexit, a cross-party group of MPs have warned.The defence select committee said there was an “unacceptable” lack of progress in developing a 21st-century satellite navigation system after Britain left the EU’s Galileo project.The government’s approach to security in space “lacks coherence, clarity and direction”, said the committee following an inquiry on the issue – calling for a dedicated minister for space.Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, chair of the committee, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had thrown the idea...
The Independent

Food Standards Agency staff strike ballot could lead to Christmas meat shortages

A strike by staff at the Food Standards Agency could lead to Christmas meat shortages, their union has said.The staff, represented by Unison, are being balloted for strike action over a pay dispute.Hundreds of inspectors, vets and office-based staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are involved, and could bring the industry to a halt if they vote to walk out.Earlier this year they voted to reject a pay offer of between 2% and 5%. The union is demanding a rise of 10%.These employees protect consumers, ensure good animal welfare, and must be rewarded accordinglyMike ShortThe staff last went out...
The Independent

Underwater footage shows damage to Nord Stream gas pipeline

Video is believed to give a first look at two leaks along the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.This underwater footage, recorded on Monday (17 October), reportedly shows the damage done to the natural gas link that runs from Russia to Germany.Leaders in the West, such as Ursula von der Leyen, have alleged the damage was an act of “sabotage” amid an energy stand-off with Russia.Copenhagen police released their findings on Tuesday that the leaks were caused by “powerful explosions.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

‘Alarming lack of progress’ by UK government on protecting wildlife and natural habitats, experts warn

A key government pledge to protect 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature by 2030 and help stave off the "planetary emergency" is at risk of sliding backwards, wildlife organisations have warned.The government is accused of an "alarming lack of progress", on its pledge, which originally aimed to reverse biodiversity loss within the next 10 years and tackle the climate crisis.When the "30x30" policy was launched, then prime minister Boris Johnson said: "We must act now - right now. “We cannot afford to dither and delay because biodiversity loss is happening today and it is happening at...
The Independent

UK/EU trade down on levels expected without Brexit, research finds

Trade from the UK to the EU is down 16% on the levels anticipated if Brexit had not happened, research has found.Trade from the bloc to the UK is down even further – 20% – relative to a scenario in which Brexit had not occurred, according to Ireland’s Economic and Social Research Institute.ESRI used the growth rates recorded by other EU trading partners around the world since the start of 2021 to estimate what UK export and import figures with the bloc would currently stand in a no-Brexit situation.It did so on the assumption that UK trade would have grown...
The Independent

Approach to many waste crimes closer to ‘decriminalisation’, MPs warn

The Government’s approach to dealing with large parts of waste crime is closer to “decriminalisation” than cracking down on it, MPs have said.The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Environment Department (Defra) was not doing enough to support councils to tackle the scourge of fly-tipping, and has no plan to meet its goal to eliminate the £1 billion a year issue of waste crime by 2043.The MPs said the current sanctions were not effective in deterring people from committing waste crimes, with the sector attracting organised criminals who regard fines for illegal activity as “business expenses”.A report from the...
The Independent

‘Threat alert’ after China recruits RAF pilots to train military

China has recruited as many as 30 former RAF pilots to pass on their expertise on ways to defeat western warplanes and helicopters, prompting the British defence intelligence to issue a “threat alert”.Officials claim that Beijing has lured these retired military pilots, including those who flew sophisticated fighter jets, for a hefty annual salary of around £240,000.Britain, however, has its hand tied as the recruitment does not violate any of the existing laws, including the Official Secrets Act which covers espionage and sabotage. But officials are ramping up efforts to deter the hiring due to the “threat” they pose...
The Independent

Covid hotspots in your area as virus rates surge by one third in week

Covid infections have risen by a third in one week with estimates suggesting that one in 37 people in the UK are positive. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest Covid is infecting 2.7 per cent of the population or around 1.7 million people. The week before around 1.3m people had had coronavirus, according to the ONS. Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid survey, said: “Infections have risen again across much of the United Kingdom, continuing the pattern of steady increases seen over recent weeks, although Scotland and the North East of England had...
The Independent

Government ‘limping backwards on protecting 30% of England for nature’

The Government is “limping backwards” on efforts to protect 30% of England’s land and sea for nature, conservationists have said.A report by the Wildlife and Countryside Link coalition of nature and green groups warned that ministers had made limited progress on achieving the target and said proposals for deregulation to boost growth could lead to backsliding.The goal to protect 30% of England’s land and sea for nature by 2030 to help restore wildlife to the environment was created by Boris Johnson as prime minister in 2020.The protected areas originally included all of England’s national parks and areas of outstanding natural...
The Independent

Vodafone unveils new social broadband tariff and free connectivity for small firms

Vodafone has announced a new social broadband tariff for households giving them connectivity for £12 a month, and will give small businesses free broadband for a year as part of a new cost-of-living package.The telecoms giant said the new Vodafone Essentials Broadband deal would be available to anyone on jobseekers’ allowance, universal credit, employment and support allowance, disability allowance or personal independence payment.For small business owners, any new or existing customers who are eligible to upgrade will be able to get free business broadband for 12 months on a 24-month plan.Vodafone said research had found that many people relied on...
The Independent

Homes for Ukraine host calls for clarity on future of scheme

A writer who has hosted four Ukrainian women has called on the Government to provide more “clarity” to hosts on the future of the Homes for Ukraine scheme and “dramatically increase” their monthly payment, amid concerns that more Ukrainians may end up homeless.The future of the Homes for Ukraine scheme appears uncertain, with groups including the Refugee Council expressing concerns about the scheme potentially being phased out, while the Local Government Association (LGA) said it is “deeply concerned” about the growing number of Ukrainians presenting as homeless to councils.Jane Finlay, who shares her time between south-west London and Cornwall, went...
The Independent

Labour calls on Tories to seize opportunity to end fracking ‘once and for all’

Labour is calling on Tory MPs to seize an opportunity to end fracking “once and for all” by backing a move to pave the way for a vote on the issue.The party will use an opposition day debate on Wednesday to put forward a motion which, if passed, would guarantee time in the Commons for a Bill to ban the controversial gas extraction technique for good.Labour says it wants to give MPs a chance to overturn the Government’s decision to lift England’s fracking ban, which broke a Tory manifesto promise.The moratorium had been in place since 2019 following a series...
The Independent

Ukrainian family in UK hope to highlight products from their ‘incredible’ nation

A Ukrainian family living in the UK hope that their Crowdfunder selling native products will highlight how “incredible” their country is.Anna, 31, who fled Kyiv, Ukraine, alongside her aunt Nadiia, 56, and mother Nataliia, 55, decided in the spring, that she wanted to create a business which would give people the chance to buy Ukrainian products.Once she had found out which products she could source, she set up a Crowdfunder on September 30, after settling in Cornwall, in a bid to help Ukrainian businesses.The £10,000 target will be used to buy stock from businesses in Ukraine to help “introduce our...
The Independent

Sturgeon: No country would choose to be in travesty partnership with Westminster

Nicola Sturgeon has said no country would choose to be in a “travesty of a partnership” with Westminster as she makes the case for independence a year ahead of a proposed referendum.Scotland’s First Minister published the economic plans for an independent Scotland on Monday.The prospectus paper included a commitment to move to a Scottish pound – but only when a number of requirements are met, including when the country is fiscally sustainable.The legality of whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second referendum is currently being considered by the Supreme Court.A year today, I want people in Scotland to...
The Independent

Britain’s best and worst motorway services stations revealed

Britain’s worst motorway services have been revealed. Independent watchdog Transport Focus surveyed 31,000 visitors to 119 service stations across the country to come up with the list. They were asked for their views on toilets, staff, value for money of food and drink, electric vehicle charging and the impact their visit had on their mood.The average satisfaction score given by all users of service stations was 93 per cent, including 61 per cent who said they were very satisfied. Just three per cent said they were very or fairly dissatisfied by their visit.Value for money continues to be the key...
The Independent

Food inspectors strike vote could lead to turkey shortage at Christmas

A strike by staff at the Food Standards Agency (FSA) could lead to Christmas meat shortages, their union has said.The staff, represented by Unison, are being balloted for strike action over a pay dispute after rejecting an offer far below the rate of inflation.Hundreds of inspectors, vets and office-based staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are involved, and could bring the industry to a halt if they vote to walk out.Earlier this year they voted to reject a pay offer of between 2 per cent and 5 per cent. The union is demanding a rise of 10 per...
The Independent

Low-income families to lose out ‘if benefits rise is not calculated by inflation’

Gains from the cut in national insurance (NI) for low-income families could be dwarfed by inflation if the Government decides to raise benefits in line with wages rather than inflation.According to research from Child Poverty Action Group and Action for Children, a family with two children earning less than £24,700 will lose out by more than £600 in 2023/24 if benefits are increased in line with earnings.This is because earnings have increased by 5.5%, while last month’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate is expected to be between 10-10.1% when it is announced on Wednesday.If the Government decides to uprate...
The Independent

Truss faces tough PMQs after junking economic strategy

Liz Truss faces a humiliating clash with Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday, having been forced to junk her entire economic strategy and with her leadership in peril.She will square off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ripped up her plan for tax cuts and increased public borrowing in a bid to reassure markets in the wake of the mini-budget turmoil.It could come amid more gloomy economic news, with economists predicting that Office for National Statistics data will reveal inflation returned to double-figures in September.The Prime Minister faces disquiet...
The Independent

The Independent

886K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy