Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Iran sends drone trainers to Crimea in latest sign of deepening relations between the country and Russia
Russia in recent days has used the Iranian drones to carry out a series of attacks targeting civilian and electrical infrastructure.
Family: Saudis sentence US citizen to 16 years over tweets
The family of an American citizen arrested in Saudi Arabia says he was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States
Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received U.S. funding
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday SpaceX's Starlink services have not received any funding from the U.S. Department of Defense, a day after reports said The Pentagon is considering paying for Starlink satellite network in war-torn Ukraine.
Comments / 0