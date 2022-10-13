Read full article on original website
Samsung Readying Galaxy M54 With Snapdragon 888 SoC
Leaks and rumors about Samsung’s Galaxy A54 for 2023 have been doing rounds for some time now. Today, we have the first report about the Galaxy M54 courtesy of the Vietnamese YouTube channel The Pixel (via). Rumored specs of the upcoming M-series hint at a pretty compelling premium mid-ranger.
Samsung Has Begun Work On Its First-Gen Smart Ring
Samsung is reportedly working on a smart ring that will serve as a health and fitness tracker. According to the Korean media, the product doesn’t yet have a name but the company has begun its development. It has reached out to multiple suppliers for sourcing parts and modules for the product.
Galaxy Watch 5 Series On Verizon Gets Oct. Security Update
The Galaxy Watch 5 series on Verizon appears to be getting an October security patch update today, 9To5Google reports. Samsung doesn’t explain in-depth what the update includes but it is reported that it doesn’t seem to be anything new or noteworthy. Or at least not that’s entirely noticeable.
US Regulators Investigating Possible Patent Infringement By Samsung & Others
The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is investigating Samsung, Qualcomm, and TSMC over possible patent infringement. The American regulators will reportedly probe certain semiconductors and circuits manufactured by these firms. Mobile devices using those components are also on the radar of this probe. The investigation comes after a complaint from New York-based Daedalus Prime LLC, Reuters reports (via).
October Update Live For Galaxy S20 FE In The US
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S20 FE in the US. The latest security update comes about a week after the international release and is currently available for the carrier-locked models. Unlocked units should also soon pick up the new SMR (Security Maintenance Release).
These Are The Expected Galaxy S23 Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is tipped to arrive in the first quarter of next year, and its expected specifications just appeared online. This information comes from Yogesh Brar, a tipster. He emphasizes these are ‘rumored’ specs, so it’s possible he didn’t get any new, credible information.
Samsung Reminds Everyone About Durability Of Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung takes a lot of pride in the durability of its foldable smartphones, and rightly so. Its Fold and Flip lines of foldables are unarguably the most durable out there. They are the only folding smartphones with an official IP rating for water resistance. The company recently released an ad reminding the world about these durability enhancements on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Galaxy S22 & Flip 3 Get New Android 13 Beta Updates Before Stable Release
Samsung is gearing up to release the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S22 series later this month. There are hints that the update may come early next week. Meanwhile, the company has rolled out a new One UI 5.0 beta to the Galaxy S22 phones. This is the fifth beta build, and likely the last before the stable rollout.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Review: Bigger, Better, And Bolder
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is bigger, better, and bolder... but also a bit pricier. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is a big refresh on what is arguably the best-selling wearable fitness tracker series in the world. Xiaomi’s smart bands are synonymous with fitness trackers for quite some time now. And for good reason, they have the right features, bright colorful displays, and are priced extremely well. Oh and Xiaomi’s Mi Fitness app is as good as things can get in the Android world. Let’s dive into the review to see if the new features on the Smart Band 7 Pro are worthy of your hard-earned cash.
Samsung's Galaxy S10 & Galaxy Tab S6 Get October Update
Samsung‘s October security update is available for the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S6. The latter is the first Galaxy tablet to get the latest security patch. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already been rolled out to dozens of smartphones. As of this writing, the...
Samsung's Speedy New 990 Pro NVMe SSD Goes On Sale In November
Back at the end of the Summer Samsung announced the 990 Pro NVMe SSD, noting that it would launch in October of this year. But since then the release of Samsung’s follow-up to last year’s 980 Pro (which we currently use in the PS5), has been delayed. This morning Samsung is officially announcing the new launch date of the 990 Pro SSD. Or rather the pre-order date.
Samsung To Make MicroLED Displays For AR Devices
Samsung reportedly prefers MicroLED displays over OLED displays for AR (augmented reality) headsets. The need for high luminance or brightness on AR devices makes MicroLED panels an ideal solution, a company executive recently revealed. OLED panels don’t allow for the development of new LED tech to realize this brightness need, Korean publication The Elec cites Samsung Display group leader Kim Min-woo as saying. Kim was speaking at the MicroLED Display Workshop industry event in the South Korean capital of Seoul last week.
How To Take A Screenshot On The Google Pixel Watch
Some smartwatch makers have made it easy to take a screenshot. For instance, Samsung and Apple allow you to do this by pressing the two buttons on the side of the watch together, and boom, you’ve got a screenshot. For Google, it’s not that simple. It actually took me a bit to figure this one out, so once I did, I figured I should share it with you all.
FCC Makes It Impossible For Huawei & ZTE To Return To The US
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is about to impose a new ban on Huawei and ZTE over their dubious relations with the Chinese government. The US government’s conflict with Chinese tech companies started after Trump’s presidency, and the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok was one of the first victims. Later, other companies like Huawei and ZTE were blacklisted, and the telecommunications equipment made by these companies was banned from entering the US and also the UK.
Google Pixel Fold Saga Continues, As Display Details Leak
The Google Pixel Fold has been rumored for a long time, and the latest rumor train delivers its display details. The Pixel Fold, as most of you know, refers to Google’s very first foldable smartphone. The Google Pixel Fold display details leak, following camera info. That device is expected...
Motorola's Rollable Phone Concept Takes The Vertical Approach
Motorola seems to be working on a rollable smartphone as well. The company has decided to show off its work in progress. If you check out the GIF below, you’ll see Motorola’s rollable phone concept. Motorola’s rollable phone concept extends its display vertically, unlike others. Unlike pretty...
Pixel 7 Mini Remains A Possibility, Not A Probability
The Google Pixel 7 Mini arrival is still a possibility, but it probably won’t happen. Beat with us, there’s a lot to talk about here. The Pixel 7 series source codes appeared recently, and new info started flowing. A developer, Kuba Wojciechowski, has been digging around the code, and found some interesting information.
You Can Use Regular 20mm Bands With The Pixel Watch, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch launched recently, and unfortunately, it comes with proprietary connectors. Those have their advantages and disadvantages, and one of the main disadvantages is that you need proprietary bands. Well, you can kind of use regular 20mm bands with the Pixel Watch now, but there’s a catch, of course.
Only One OnePlus 11 Flagship Coming Early Next Year
It seems like only one OnePlus 11 flagship is coming early next year. The device’s name will be the OnePlus 11, which means the company is ditching the ‘Pro’ branding. Just to be clear, they’re ditching it for the initial release at least, another ‘Pro’ device may launch later in the year.
You Can't Disable The Heart Rate Sensor On The Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is out, and people are liking this device. It brings a mix of fitness features through its Fitbit integration, but one feature seems to be a bit intrusive. According to 9To5Google, you cannot disable the heart rate sensor on the Pixel Watch. Android Headlines did a...
