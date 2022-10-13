Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
SDA slide reveals Tranche 0 optical terminal manufacturers
SAN FRANCISCO – Mynaric, SA Photonics, Skyloom and Tesat are providing optical communications terminals for Space Development Agency Tranche 0 Transport and Tracking layer satellites scheduled for launch late this year. Derek Tournear, director of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency, displayed the names of the Tranche 0...
SpaceNews.com
Eutelsat fortifying jamming defenses over Middle East
TAMPA, Fla. — Eutelsat is preparing to deploy the first of two new jamming-resistant broadcast satellites over the Middle East following signal interference in Iran. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Eutelsat’s Hotbird 13F satellite Oct. 15 at 1:22 p.m. Eastern from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, to geostationary transfer orbit.
SpaceNews.com
NASA gives green light for space station spacewalks to resume
WASHINGTON — NASA is ready to resume spacewalks outside the International Space Station after completing an investigation of water found in a spacesuit during a spacewalk earlier this year. The agency said Oct. 18 it expected to resume spacewalks at the station in mid-November after tracking down the source...
SpaceNews.com
China gears up for launches to complete Tiangong space station
HELSINKI — China is preparing to launch the final missions to complete its three-module Tiangong space station which it plans to keep constantly occupied for at least a decade. A Long March 5B is being assembled and tested at Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan....
SpaceNews.com
China considering mission to Ceres and large dark matter space telescope
HELSINKI — The Chinese Academy of Sciences is considering potential missions including a Ceres orbiter and a huge telescope to hunt for clues about the nature of dark matter. More than 20 candidates are vying for funding for further study under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Strategic Priority...
SpaceNews.com
Pentagon: It’s up to SpaceX to decide what to do about Starlink in Ukraine
WASHINGTON — Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said DoD had no comment on Elon Musk’s announcement on Monday that SpaceX will continue to pick up the tab for Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine. “What an individual company may or may not do in any particular...
SpaceNews.com
U.S. military waiting for industry to demonstrate space transportation concepts
WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Command is keeping an eye on space launch companies as they develop technology and mature concepts for point-to-point cargo delivery, said Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, head of the command. U.S. TRANSCOM, which manages the movement of military personnel and cargo around the world, over the...
SpaceNews.com
Falcon 9 leading candidate to launch European science mission
WASHINGTON — A European astrophysics spacecraft stranded when Russia cut off access to Soyuz launch vehicles may instead fly on a SpaceX Falcon 9, NASA officials said Oct. 17. At a meeting of NASA’s Astrophysics Advisory Council, Mark Clampin, director of the agency’s astrophysics division, said his understanding is...
SpaceNews.com
NASA outlines case for making sole-source SLS award to Boeing-Northrop joint venture
WASHINGTON — A procurement document sheds new light on the formation of a joint venture to which NASA plans to award a long-term contract for producing the Space Launch System rocket. NASA published Oct. 12 a document formally known as the Justification for Other Than Full and Open Competition...
SpaceNews.com
Partnerships seen as key for LEO operators to enter Asia
SEOUL, South Korea — While Starlink is ramping up efforts to expand its foothold in Asia, satellite operators there remain undeterred as they expect the U.S. broadband service would end up seeking their help for business. Senior executives of Asian satellite operators at the APSCC 2022 Satellite Conference and...
SpaceNews.com
Satellite broadband players poised to compete for U.S. military customers
WASHINGTON — While SpaceX’s Starlink continues to build momentum in the U.S. defense market, other industry players are positioning to compete for military customers that seek low-latency satellite broadband and more specialized services. “In the U.S. defense and government marketplace, the demand is for mobile, mobile, mobile,” Ian...
SpaceNews.com
Panasonic Avionics to bring OneWeb LEO broadband to planes
TAMPA, Fla. — Panasonic Avionics, one of the largest providers of satellite-enabled broadband to aircraft, said Oct. 18 it has reached a deal to sell low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services from OneWeb in the second half of 2023. The agreement enables Panasonic to resell standalone services from the...
