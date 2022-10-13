Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Iran sends drone trainers to Crimea in latest sign of deepening relations between the country and Russia
Russia in recent days has used the Iranian drones to carry out a series of attacks targeting civilian and electrical infrastructure.
Qatar's glitzy World Cup is ready and expensive
The bill being paid by Qatar for the most expensive World Cup ever held is set to rise to fantasy levels in the one-month left to the November 20 kick off. "There are families that have been left in debt because of the workers who moved to Qatar to build this infrastructure and died.
Russian Space Station Commander Runs Over Colleague With Earth Vehicle
Was he Russian to get there? While driving along a dark road near Moscow late Monday, cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev struck an elderly pedestrian, sending the victim to the hospital with several fractures. Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, announced the collision early Tuesday, with the Associated Press confirming the report hours later. The injured man, hit as he crossed the street, was identified as a 63-year-old project manager at the Star City cosmonaut training center where Artemyev is also employed, according to Roscosmos. Artemyev, 51, was sober when the accident occurred, with the agency stating that he immediately stopped to render first aid and summoned an ambulance soon after. The Russian cosmonaut has been back on Earth for less than three weeks, having touched down on Sept. 29 after making his third journey to the International Space Station. A two-time spaceflight commander, Artemyev assumed command of the ISS from NASA astronaut Thomas Marshburn in May 2022, spending 195 days in space and bringing his total number of days in orbit to 561.Read it at Associated Press
ECB to go big again on Oct. 27 with 75 bps rate hike: Reuters poll
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will go for another jumbo 75 basis point increase to its deposit and refinancing rates when it meets on Oct. 27 as it tries to contain inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found.
