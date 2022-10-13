Read full article on original website
Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods -FT
(Reuters) -Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation’s economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Oil prices rise on supply woes
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.
Why ALL of the Big Four banks are expecting another interest rate rise on Melbourne Cup Day – the SEVENTH in a row
All of Australia's Big Four banks are expecting another interest rate rise on Melbourne Cup Day - the seventh monthly increase in a row. The Reserve Bank of Australia's October meeting minutes gave a strong hint that tackling the worst inflation in 32 years remained its key priority, which means more interest rate rises.
