Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Samsung Readying Galaxy M54 With Snapdragon 888 SoC
Leaks and rumors about Samsung’s Galaxy A54 for 2023 have been doing rounds for some time now. Today, we have the first report about the Galaxy M54 courtesy of the Vietnamese YouTube channel The Pixel (via). Rumored specs of the upcoming M-series hint at a pretty compelling premium mid-ranger.
Android Headlines
These Are The Expected Galaxy S23 Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is tipped to arrive in the first quarter of next year, and its expected specifications just appeared online. This information comes from Yogesh Brar, a tipster. He emphasizes these are ‘rumored’ specs, so it’s possible he didn’t get any new, credible information.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Mini Remains A Possibility, Not A Probability
The Google Pixel 7 Mini arrival is still a possibility, but it probably won’t happen. Beat with us, there’s a lot to talk about here. The Pixel 7 series source codes appeared recently, and new info started flowing. A developer, Kuba Wojciechowski, has been digging around the code, and found some interesting information.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch Alarms Don't Sync
Did you know that if you set an alarm on your phone (like a Pixel 7), it will not sync with the new Pixel Watch? Well, that is indeed the case. And Google seems to think that is okay. According to a Google Product Expert on Google’s support forums, this...
Android Headlines
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Review: Bigger, Better, And Bolder
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is bigger, better, and bolder... but also a bit pricier. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is a big refresh on what is arguably the best-selling wearable fitness tracker series in the world. Xiaomi’s smart bands are synonymous with fitness trackers for quite some time now. And for good reason, they have the right features, bright colorful displays, and are priced extremely well. Oh and Xiaomi’s Mi Fitness app is as good as things can get in the Android world. Let’s dive into the review to see if the new features on the Smart Band 7 Pro are worthy of your hard-earned cash.
Android Headlines
You Can't Disable The Heart Rate Sensor On The Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is out, and people are liking this device. It brings a mix of fitness features through its Fitbit integration, but one feature seems to be a bit intrusive. According to 9To5Google, you cannot disable the heart rate sensor on the Pixel Watch. Android Headlines did a...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Spotted With Next-Gen Snapdragon Processor
Rumors are that Samsung wants to use Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon processor on the Galaxy S23 series globally, ditching its in-house Exynos solutions. While we don’t yet have confirmation on that, we now know that the US variants of the upcoming Galaxy flagships will definitely not switch to Exynos. The base Galaxy S23 model for the US (model number SM-S911U) recently appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench revealing a few key details.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
The Google Pixel 5a 5G was, and still is, a really good phone. It was affordable, and yet offered a great camera, really good performance, and so on. Some of you are probably thinking of upgrading this year, and if you’re not going to the obvious choice, the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7 is a great alternative. Truth be said, it’s more expensive than the Pixel 6a, but it has a lot to offer, plus it’s nowhere near the crazy price tags of other flagships. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 & Flip 3 Get New Android 13 Beta Updates Before Stable Release
Samsung is gearing up to release the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S22 series later this month. There are hints that the update may come early next week. Meanwhile, the company has rolled out a new One UI 5.0 beta to the Galaxy S22 phones. This is the fifth beta build, and likely the last before the stable rollout.
Android Headlines
Get a $100 gift card with a Google Pixel 7 purchase
In today’s deals, we have the Google Pixel 7 still on sale over at Amazon. Where you can pick up the Pixel 7 and get a $100 gift card to Amazon.com. That’s a pretty good bundle, since the Pixel 7 is only $599 anyways. The Google Pixel 7...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold Saga Continues, As Display Details Leak
The Google Pixel Fold has been rumored for a long time, and the latest rumor train delivers its display details. The Pixel Fold, as most of you know, refers to Google’s very first foldable smartphone. The Google Pixel Fold display details leak, following camera info. That device is expected...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold May Feature A Side-Facing Fingerprint Scanner
According to a new rumor, both the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This information has been revealed by lines of code, spotted by 9to5Google. Google Pixel Fold to offer a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This code has been designed to test the UI of...
Android Headlines
The Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS 3 Update Is Live Today
Good news if you’re a Fossil Gen 6 owner, the Wear OS 3 update is live today which means you can install it on your own watch. Fossil announced last week that Wear OS 3 would be landing on the Gen 6 watches on October 17. The company is right on time and as 9To5Google points out, users on Reddit are already starting to share their experience with the new software.
Android Headlines
Two New Rugged Ulefone Flagship Smartphones Coming Soon
Ulefone is planning to launch two new rugged flagship smartphones soon. The devices in question are the Ulefone Armor 17 Pro and Ulefone Power Armor 18T. Both of them will go on sale on November 1, the company has announced. Two new rugged Ulefone smartphones are coming on November 1.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Watch 5 Series On Verizon Gets Oct. Security Update
The Galaxy Watch 5 series on Verizon appears to be getting an October security patch update today, 9To5Google reports. Samsung doesn’t explain in-depth what the update includes but it is reported that it doesn’t seem to be anything new or noteworthy. Or at least not that’s entirely noticeable.
Android Headlines
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Review: Best Of The Best, Forget The Rest
The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the ultimate gaming headset with a price tag to match. SteelSeries sent out this headset for testing but did not see the review before publishing. Let’s just get one thing out of the way from the start so there’s no illusions. The SteelSeries Arctis...
Android Headlines
Peek Inside The Pixel 7 Thanks To This Teardown Video
The Pixel 7 Pro teardown video appeared on the PBKreviews YouTube channel recently. That video revealed that not much has changed when it comes to the build of the Pixel 7 Pro. What about its siblings? Well, the Pixel 7 teardown video just appeared as well, so let’s see what’s up.
Android Headlines
How To Change Watch Bands On The Google Pixel Watch
Google, like Apple, has decided to go the route of proprietary watch bands for the Pixel Watch. That’s both good and bad. It’s bad because it means you’re stuck with whatever bands Google and its partners releases for the watch. Which right now, it’s just Google. But the good thing is that, usually they are easier to install. At least in the case of the Apple Watch. With the Google Pixel Watch, it’s a bit different, still fairly easy though.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Declines Google Pay Transactions When Using Face Unlock
The Pixel community is glad to have face unlock back. However, there seems to be an issue. When using face unlock to make Google pay transactions, users found that they are being canceled. One thing to know about the Pixel 7’s face unlock feature is that there’s no dedicated sensor...
Android Headlines
DualSense Edge Pre-Orders Start Oct. 25 With A Launch In January
Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PS5 will have open pre-orders starting next week Tuesday, October 25. Sony has confirmed that pre-orders for the DualSense Edge will be live next week in an official blog post. However, it doesn’t look like the controller will be ready in time for the holidays. Sony says the DualSense Edge will arrive on January 26 of 2023.
Comments / 0