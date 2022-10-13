Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
BBC
Headless body found with Bible quote and rope, jury hears
A woman's headless body was found near the coast with a quote from the Bible written on a scrap of paper in her jacket pocket, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, 67, from Wembley, north west London, was discovered in woodland in Salcombe, Devon, in June 2021. Jemma Mitchell,...
BBC
Woman found headless believed she was being healed by killer, court told
A woman whose headless body was found by holidaymakers in Devon said she was being "healed" by the woman accused of killing her, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, from Wembley, north-west London, was allegedly murdered and decapitated by Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, also in north-west London. The...
One of La Brea's Nuttiest Eps Turns Eve Into Green Arrow, Introduces [Spoiler]
This week on NBC’s La Brea, a heavy fog descended, villagers attacked… truths were told, trick arrows were fired… Josh and Riley made an unexpected acquaintance and an important-ish life was lost. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. As a heavy fog creeped in on the clearing, Scott got word to Gavin that Aldridge wanted to meet with him (and him alone) to discuss infiltrating Lazarus and using their portal to get Josh back from 1988. Gavin learned from Aldridge that he’d need to return to the Exiles camp to gain access to Lazarus, by way of the latest black rock delivery. But...
Commentator Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Complained’ and ‘Whined’ About the Way Other Royals Treated Them at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A legendary columnist is revealing that he was told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe they were "mistreated" at Queen Elizabeth's funeral and have been complaining about it.
Monarch Confirms Dottie's Dark Deed, Solves Another Season-Long Mystery
More of the Romans’ past misdeeds were unearthed on Tuesday’s Monarch, including one that could uproot their entire family tree. Just one week after revealing (to absolutely no one’s surprise) that Dottie was responsible for the barn fire that killed Albie’s mistress Rosa all those years ago, Monarch blindsided the Roman family patriarch with an even bigger twist — albeit one that fans have likely suspected for some time. Per the findings of Albie’s private investigator, Rosa indeed perished in the fire, which was indeed set by Dottie. OK, no surprises there. But as Tripp so casually put it, “Buddy, that’s not...
‘The Amazing Race’: Claire and Derek Respond to Phil Keoghan’s ‘Cocky’ Comment
'The Amazing Race 34' contestants Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss recently responded to host Phil Keoghan calling them 'cocky.'
BBC
All Folk'd Up musician Barry Mohan dies in road collision
A musician from County Tyrone has died in a road traffic collision, his representatives have said. Barry Mohan, 28, was a member of the popular country music band All Folk'd Up. The Audi A3 he was driving was in collision with a lorry on the Monaghan Road near Middletown, County...
BBC
A peek inside the world of webcam translators
Webcam performers have long maintained attention in the media as more women take agency of their bodies and business, but aspects of their world largely remain hidden, particularly the women supporting the performers behind the scene. A very active market of this secret world of web-camming thrives in Novosibirsk, a...
Comments / 0