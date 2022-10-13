ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

These Are The Best Cities For Single Moms In Upstate New York

Motherhood, although incredibly rewarding, can be tough - especially if you’re going at it without a partner. If you’re a single mom, a huge chunk (or sometimes all) of the responsibility of raising your kid lies on you. Without a supportive family, friends, and/or community network, it can feel impossible to do it alone.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Pumpkin Thief Spotted In Western New York

You may want to double check the front porch and make sure your Halloween decorations are still there. A Western New York resident’s ring spotlight cam caught footage of a pumpkin thief, stealing pumpkins off the porch and front lawn in nearby neighborhoods. According to initial reports via social...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York

Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open

Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?

When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Western New York Town Just Won Halloween

The Halloween season has started earlier this year than years before. It was mid-August when the stores were selling candy, costumes and everything pumpkin spice! Farms were also part of the early action as they were selling pumpkins at roadside stands before the calendar switched to fall. If you were...
AMHERST, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Journey Coming to Buffalo on March 16

Journey brings their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 to KeyBank Center. Joining them are special guest Toto. Citi card members have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 18 at 10 am through Citi Entertainment. Visit www.citientertainment.com. www.citientertainment.com A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. Tickets...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home

The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
LANCASTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Do You Know How Sweetest Day Really Started?

One of the first cities in the United States to celebrate Sweetest Day was Buffalo, New York, yet some people get confused: what is the difference between Valentine’s Day and Sweetest Day?. There’s actually a big difference between the two, including how each of the holidays got their start....
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

