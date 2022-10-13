Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are The Best Cities For Single Moms In Upstate New York
Motherhood, although incredibly rewarding, can be tough - especially if you’re going at it without a partner. If you’re a single mom, a huge chunk (or sometimes all) of the responsibility of raising your kid lies on you. Without a supportive family, friends, and/or community network, it can feel impossible to do it alone.
Pumpkin Thief Spotted In Western New York
You may want to double check the front porch and make sure your Halloween decorations are still there. A Western New York resident’s ring spotlight cam caught footage of a pumpkin thief, stealing pumpkins off the porch and front lawn in nearby neighborhoods. According to initial reports via social...
Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York
Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open
Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
Earliest Date You Can Expect Inches Of Snow In Buffalo, New York
How many reports have you seen showing that there “may or may not” be snow in the forecast this week?. Tons, right? It’s like everyone in Western New York keeps attempting to predict when it will come, but what does that really mean?. Lately, you may have...
Say Goodbye: Another Popular Buffalo TV News Reporter Has Quit
Another Buffalo television news reporter has announced that she is leaving. There must be something in the water because quite a few have exited in the past couple of years. Kelly Khatib is the latest reporter to announce she has quit her position with Spectrum News in Buffalo. She made the announcement on Twitter, writing,
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
This Western New York Town Just Won Halloween
The Halloween season has started earlier this year than years before. It was mid-August when the stores were selling candy, costumes and everything pumpkin spice! Farms were also part of the early action as they were selling pumpkins at roadside stands before the calendar switched to fall. If you were...
New York’s Minimum Wage Workers Have A New Issue
The price of everything has gone through the roof these days. Call it inflation, or the leftover issues from the COVID-19 pandemic. But one thing is for certain, we are paying more for the stuff we need than ever before. As hard as you work, it seems like you just...
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
Family of UB stabbing victim seeking answers, justice
Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old Buffalo State College student, was a victim that lost his life after being stabbed on University at Buffalo's North Campus on Friday.
Here’s Where the Buffalo Bartending Hall of Fame is
Everyone has that special bartender that makes the bar. They make you want to go back. They can make or break a bar, too. We all have someone who has worked behind the bar that is our absolute favorite. Tonight is the night to celebrate those people!. Where is the...
Is The Housing Market Any Better In Western New York?
If you have been house hunting at all this year, you will know that the market has been ridiculously crazy. You have probably heard from friends, “It will get better,” but has it?. If your offers continue to get beat out by others with waived home inspections paying...
Journey Coming to Buffalo on March 16
Journey brings their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 to KeyBank Center. Joining them are special guest Toto. Citi card members have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 18 at 10 am through Citi Entertainment. Visit www.citientertainment.com. www.citientertainment.com A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. Tickets...
Family Sings The “Bills Shout Song” on Family Feud
If you were to sing Hey-ayyyyyyy-ayyyyyyyy-ayy! out loud on a national game show, do you think the host would be ready for it?. It really seems like there are Buffalo fans everywhere. You can find a connection to Buffalo in just about every corner of the world. That reach even...
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
Buffalo Bills Could Play on Black Friday or Christmas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are 5-1 heading into their week 7 bye week. They're at the top of AFC standings with a one-game lead over the New York Jets in the AFC East and what is essentially a 1 1/2-game lead over the Kansas City Chiefs, since they now hold the head-to-head tiebreaker after their win at Arrowhead Stadium.
Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home
The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
Do You Know How Sweetest Day Really Started?
One of the first cities in the United States to celebrate Sweetest Day was Buffalo, New York, yet some people get confused: what is the difference between Valentine’s Day and Sweetest Day?. There’s actually a big difference between the two, including how each of the holidays got their start....
