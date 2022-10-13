ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Millions could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments

Millions of people nationwide could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments, but time is running out for those seeking to claim financial relief. Between 8 and 9 million people are potentially eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus payment or Child Tax Credit, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Families...
CNET

Everything Need to Know About Social Security's Big Benefit Hike for 2023

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security checks next year will be 8.7%, the Social Security Administration reported Thursday, reflecting ongoing inflation in the US. It's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit 11.2%, and a considerable boost above this year's not-unimpressive 5.9% COLA. In fact, the annual...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are you one of the 9 million owed money from IRS? How to find out before it’s too late

If you haven’t filed your 2021 taxes, you might be owed thousands from the IRS. 9 million eligible individuals and families have yet to receive various tax credits, stimulus payments and other benefits, according to an Oct. 13 IRS news release. The only way to receive benefits, most of which were expanded under the 2021 American Rescue Plan, is filing a 2021 tax return.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7 percent next year

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7 percent boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Retirement Daily

Social Security Raise May Set a Record

Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
Retirement Daily

End of Year Tax Planning Strategies

It may not be December, but it’s certainly not too early to begin brainstorming tax planning strategies. Listed below are five potential tax planning opportunities to consider. Tax loss harvesting. Tax loss harvesting is the concept of selling securities at a loss to either lower your tax bill or...
VIRGINIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
