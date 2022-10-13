If you haven’t filed your 2021 taxes, you might be owed thousands from the IRS. 9 million eligible individuals and families have yet to receive various tax credits, stimulus payments and other benefits, according to an Oct. 13 IRS news release. The only way to receive benefits, most of which were expanded under the 2021 American Rescue Plan, is filing a 2021 tax return.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO