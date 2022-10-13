Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Update: Is Your State Among the 6 Sending Checks in September?
More than two years after the beginning of the pandemic, financial relief is still a necessity for many.
Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October
Many consumers are struggling with skyrocketing living costs. Some states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, are sending out stimulus checks to help residents cope. For several months in a row, the Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that tactic doesn't seem to be working.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: 12 States Still in the Process of Sending Relief Checks
Is your state among those sending additional stimulus funds?. Some states will continue relief efforts through the end of 2022. For residents who have not yet filed 2020 or 2021 tax returns, states may offer an extension. There's no denying that the last few years have been tough. Between the...
Child Tax Credit 2022 – Exact date families scheduled to get $750 direct payments – see when you’ll get the cash
MULTIPLE states are now issuing direct payments of up to $750 to thousands of eligible Americans, thanks to new initiatives. Rhode Island residents can now claim $250 per child, and up to $750 for three children, in a new program that has started this month. Similarly, Connecticut families who are...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Millions could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments
Millions of people nationwide could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments, but time is running out for those seeking to claim financial relief. Between 8 and 9 million people are potentially eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus payment or Child Tax Credit, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Families...
IRS Giving Extension For People That Haven’t Claimed Stimulus Checks
Three rounds of stimulus checks were given to millions of people during the pandemic, but a lot of people still haven’t claimed theirs. The IRS said it will send letters to families who are eligible for benefits, which include stimulus checks. The official deadline to file tax returns for...
Stimulus Update: Due to IRS Error, $3.7 Billion in Child Tax Credit Payments Still Owed
Given the number of checks the IRS was tasked with sending, it's no surprise that some never made it to the intended recipients. Some American families fell through the cracks, receiving no Child Tax Credit payments. Families are still owed an estimated $3.7 billion. For most, filing a 2021 tax...
Stimulus Checks and Child Tax Credits Are Still Available—If You Hurry
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government sent COVID stimulus payments to millions of eligible Americans. Those stimulus payments, which were made from April 2020 to December 2021, included temporarily enhanced child tax credits that helped to reduce child poverty in the U.S. But it turns out that millions of...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Three direct payments up to $4,194 go out this month – see exact date
OCTOBER is finally here and that means new direct payments of up to $4,194 are expected to hit Social Security accounts. The Social Security Administration issues three payments on Wednesdays and when retirees collect depends on their birthdays. Below is the payment schedule for October:. Second Wednesday: October 12. Third...
CNET
Everything Need to Know About Social Security's Big Benefit Hike for 2023
The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security checks next year will be 8.7%, the Social Security Administration reported Thursday, reflecting ongoing inflation in the US. It's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit 11.2%, and a considerable boost above this year's not-unimpressive 5.9% COLA. In fact, the annual...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are you one of the 9 million owed money from IRS? How to find out before it’s too late
If you haven’t filed your 2021 taxes, you might be owed thousands from the IRS. 9 million eligible individuals and families have yet to receive various tax credits, stimulus payments and other benefits, according to an Oct. 13 IRS news release. The only way to receive benefits, most of which were expanded under the 2021 American Rescue Plan, is filing a 2021 tax return.
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money. The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden's $1.9...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7 percent next year
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7 percent boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Social Security Raise May Set a Record
Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
Motley Fool
Retirees Could See a Historic Social Security COLA In 2023 -- That's Good and Bad News
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) could be as big as 9% next year, the largest increase in benefits in 40 years. The Social Security COLA enacted this year fell short, causing benefits to lag behind inflation in 2022. A historic COLA next year means more beneficiaries will pay taxes...
Woman’s Unbelievable Fit Over Dog on New York Flight
Well, she ended up getting kicked off the flight, and rightfully so. She whipped a bottle at another passenger. Was screaming and swearing at the flight attendants. ...all over A DOG. Her own dog to be exact. A flight headed to New York had a woman who was sitting down...
End of Year Tax Planning Strategies
It may not be December, but it’s certainly not too early to begin brainstorming tax planning strategies. Listed below are five potential tax planning opportunities to consider. Tax loss harvesting. Tax loss harvesting is the concept of selling securities at a loss to either lower your tax bill or...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0