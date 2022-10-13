Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Warmer days set to return
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is likely again early Wednesday with clear skies and light winds statewide. If you haven’t experienced lows in the 20s yet, you will have that Wednesday morning as ingredients come together for a freeze. Some high clouds will drift through the Plains...
KWCH.com
Hard freeze; record lows likely
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is expected in much of Kansas overnight and early Tuesday. The combination of clear skies and light winds is a perfect setup to see lows into early Tuesday down in the 20s, and for several consecutive hours. This will be the end of the growing season for our area.
KWCH.com
Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A blast of cold air expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning brings the first freeze for much of Kansas and the end of the growing season. With this comes reminders of actions homeowners should take before temperatures dive. Many will be firing up their heaters for...
KWCH.com
Kansas drought could affect consumers
It's a place for their students to develop cyber-security plans for small businesses in Kansas. City of Wichita seeks to curb catalytic converter thefts. Police say one of the challenges in dealing with the crime is that once a catalytic converter is removed from a car, it's almost impossible to trace.
KWCH.com
Mental health a concern for farmers amid ongoing drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In Kansas, more than a quarter of the state remains under the highest severity of drought. Southeast Sedgwick County and conditions in much of southeast Kansas are considered “exceptional drought.”. The ongoing drought is impacting farmers outside of their crop production. Some may be dealing...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita to present 10-year plan to pave dirt roads
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council is expected to vote on a program on Tuesday to pave dirt roads around the city. The first priority focuses on dirt streets within one block of schools, “as these streets are presently treated with a magnesium chloride dust suppressant twice a year.” The city said these streets include 10 lane-miles and are expected to be paved within the first four years of the program.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house fire south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a 2-alarm fire south of downtown Wichita on Monday morning. The fire happened on south Broadway between Orme and Gilbert shortly after 7 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and two occupants on an upper floor. Those occupants were...
KWCH.com
New aerospace manufacturer to bring 155 jobs to south central Kansas
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC, will be investing $14.7 million in a new facility in Wellington. “We wanted to build our new company here because we knew there was a talented workforce already in place in this community,” said Scott Brown, President of Pinnacle Aerospace.
KWCH.com
Wichita names next police chief
Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. A blast of cold air expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning brings the first freeze for much of Kansas. Fort Hays State University creates cybersecurity incubator.
KWCH.com
Week of Oct. 17 Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on employment with the State of Kansas. MONDAY: Corrections Officer I | El Dorado Correctional Facility | Wichita | $18.26 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259533 | Qualifications: •Pass a Criminal Background Check •At least 18 years of age at the time of appointment •Valid Kansas Driver’s License •High School Diploma, GED, or Equivalent | El Dorado Correctional Facility has four additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita seeking to curb climbing thefts of catalytic converters
It’s a crime drivers know too well and this week, the City of Wichita is seeking to curb the climbing theft of catalytic converters. A new ordinance is meant to give Wichita police more leeway in addressing the crime. 12 News spoke with a muffler shop that reported seeing...
KWCH.com
Cause of deadly house fire in Andover undetermined
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Andover has declared the cause of a deadly house fire that occurred on Oct. 2 as undetermined. The city said the evidence suggests the fire was “accidental in nature.” But, after a thorough investigation, and due to the extensive damage, the city said the exact cause of the house fire will remain undetermined.
KWCH.com
Serena Williams ‘served’ breakfast at Wichita’s HomeGrown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of America’s most notable athletes made a stop in Wichita Tuesday, and she managed to slip by almost unnoticed. Scott Stice served tennis superstar Serena Williams and a couple of friends at HomeGrown in downtown Wichita. But, it wasn’t until she left that he realized it was her.
KWCH.com
Registration deadline arrives weeks out from general election
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the deadline for Kansans to register to vote in time for the November 8 general election. Including the local, state and national levels, there are hotly contested races up and down the ticket. If you’ve already signed up for an advance, mail-in...
KWCH.com
WATCH: 12 News hosts Kansas Attorney General forum
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters had the opportunity to hear from the two candidates running for the office of Kansas Attorney General. Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann were in the 12 News studio for a Campaign 2022 candidate forum. The forum which aired Tuesday, gave each candidate...
KWCH.com
Former Philadelphia deputy commissioner named Wichita’s new police chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After nearly eight months, the city of Wichita will have a new police chief. On Tuesday, Joseph Sullivan was appointed to lead the Wichita Police Department. Sullivan comes to Wichita from Philadelphia where he retired from the local police department in 2020 as deputy commissioner. After...
KWCH.com
New Wichita ordinance aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders are moving forward with a new ordinance giving the city’s police department more tools to combat the alarming rise in catalytic converter thefts. The ordinance needs a second reading before going into effect. Up to this point, Wichita police said up to...
KWCH.com
Helping Hand: Heights High memorial will honor fallen soldiers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new campaign at Heights High School is raising money for a memorial to honor former students who died while serving our country. KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers provided the school with a Helping Hand cash donation. Plans for a Fallen Falcon Veteran Memorial and...
