WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council is expected to vote on a program on Tuesday to pave dirt roads around the city. The first priority focuses on dirt streets within one block of schools, “as these streets are presently treated with a magnesium chloride dust suppressant twice a year.” The city said these streets include 10 lane-miles and are expected to be paved within the first four years of the program.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO