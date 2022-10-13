ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Warmer days set to return

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is likely again early Wednesday with clear skies and light winds statewide. If you haven’t experienced lows in the 20s yet, you will have that Wednesday morning as ingredients come together for a freeze. Some high clouds will drift through the Plains...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hard freeze; record lows likely

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is expected in much of Kansas overnight and early Tuesday. The combination of clear skies and light winds is a perfect setup to see lows into early Tuesday down in the 20s, and for several consecutive hours. This will be the end of the growing season for our area.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A blast of cold air expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning brings the first freeze for much of Kansas and the end of the growing season. With this comes reminders of actions homeowners should take before temperatures dive. Many will be firing up their heaters for...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas drought could affect consumers

It's a place for their students to develop cyber-security plans for small businesses in Kansas. City of Wichita seeks to curb catalytic converter thefts. Police say one of the challenges in dealing with the crime is that once a catalytic converter is removed from a car, it's almost impossible to trace.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mental health a concern for farmers amid ongoing drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In Kansas, more than a quarter of the state remains under the highest severity of drought. Southeast Sedgwick County and conditions in much of southeast Kansas are considered “exceptional drought.”. The ongoing drought is impacting farmers outside of their crop production. Some may be dealing...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita to present 10-year plan to pave dirt roads

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council is expected to vote on a program on Tuesday to pave dirt roads around the city. The first priority focuses on dirt streets within one block of schools, “as these streets are presently treated with a magnesium chloride dust suppressant twice a year.” The city said these streets include 10 lane-miles and are expected to be paved within the first four years of the program.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Crews respond to house fire south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a 2-alarm fire south of downtown Wichita on Monday morning. The fire happened on south Broadway between Orme and Gilbert shortly after 7 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and two occupants on an upper floor. Those occupants were...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

New aerospace manufacturer to bring 155 jobs to south central Kansas

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC, will be investing $14.7 million in a new facility in Wellington. “We wanted to build our new company here because we knew there was a talented workforce already in place in this community,” said Scott Brown, President of Pinnacle Aerospace.
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita names next police chief

Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. A blast of cold air expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning brings the first freeze for much of Kansas. Fort Hays State University creates cybersecurity incubator.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Oct. 17 Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on employment with the State of Kansas. MONDAY: Corrections Officer I | El Dorado Correctional Facility | Wichita | $18.26 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259533 | Qualifications: •Pass a Criminal Background Check •At least 18 years of age at the time of appointment •Valid Kansas Driver’s License •High School Diploma, GED, or Equivalent | El Dorado Correctional Facility has four additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cause of deadly house fire in Andover undetermined

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Andover has declared the cause of a deadly house fire that occurred on Oct. 2 as undetermined. The city said the evidence suggests the fire was “accidental in nature.” But, after a thorough investigation, and due to the extensive damage, the city said the exact cause of the house fire will remain undetermined.
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Serena Williams ‘served’ breakfast at Wichita’s HomeGrown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of America’s most notable athletes made a stop in Wichita Tuesday, and she managed to slip by almost unnoticed. Scott Stice served tennis superstar Serena Williams and a couple of friends at HomeGrown in downtown Wichita. But, it wasn’t until she left that he realized it was her.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Registration deadline arrives weeks out from general election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the deadline for Kansans to register to vote in time for the November 8 general election. Including the local, state and national levels, there are hotly contested races up and down the ticket. If you’ve already signed up for an advance, mail-in...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

WATCH: 12 News hosts Kansas Attorney General forum

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters had the opportunity to hear from the two candidates running for the office of Kansas Attorney General. Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann were in the 12 News studio for a Campaign 2022 candidate forum. The forum which aired Tuesday, gave each candidate...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Former Philadelphia deputy commissioner named Wichita’s new police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After nearly eight months, the city of Wichita will have a new police chief. On Tuesday, Joseph Sullivan was appointed to lead the Wichita Police Department. Sullivan comes to Wichita from Philadelphia where he retired from the local police department in 2020 as deputy commissioner. After...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

New Wichita ordinance aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders are moving forward with a new ordinance giving the city’s police department more tools to combat the alarming rise in catalytic converter thefts. The ordinance needs a second reading before going into effect. Up to this point, Wichita police said up to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Helping Hand: Heights High memorial will honor fallen soldiers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new campaign at Heights High School is raising money for a memorial to honor former students who died while serving our country. KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers provided the school with a Helping Hand cash donation. Plans for a Fallen Falcon Veteran Memorial and...
WICHITA, KS

