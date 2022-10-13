ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

KHBS

NWA Tech Summit returns Sunday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The NWA Tech Summit is returning Monday, Oct. 16, to downtown Bentonville. Presenters this year are industry leaders in mobility and supply chains, cyber-security, health and wellness, entrepreneurship as well as Web 3.0. Some of the presenters are from bigger names in Arkansas industry. Representatives from...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Historic cold air settles in tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says historic cold air will settle in tonight. But warmer temperatures are ahead.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Temps to dip to 20s and 30s overnight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is forecasting historic low temperatures.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Watch the video below to learn about the historic records.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Benton County deputy on administrative leave after deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ark. — Lt. Shannon Jenkins from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Detective Vector Xiong is now on administrative leave following the shooting death of 71-year-old Nelson Amos of Decatur. According to information from the Arkansas State Police, deputies were called to Falling Springs Road in Decatur...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Arkansas makes Top 10 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Hogs will open the 2022-23 season against North Dakota State on Nov 7. Arkansas made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last season. It was the second year in a row the Razorbacks had advanced to the Elite Eight.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

