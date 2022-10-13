FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Hogs will open the 2022-23 season against North Dakota State on Nov 7. Arkansas made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last season. It was the second year in a row the Razorbacks had advanced to the Elite Eight.

