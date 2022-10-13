Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
KHBS
NWA Tech Summit returns Sunday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The NWA Tech Summit is returning Monday, Oct. 16, to downtown Bentonville. Presenters this year are industry leaders in mobility and supply chains, cyber-security, health and wellness, entrepreneurship as well as Web 3.0. Some of the presenters are from bigger names in Arkansas industry. Representatives from...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
KHBS
40/29 and the Arkansas CW collect turkeys for the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Food Bank
ROGERS, Ark. — Our Northwest Arkansas and River Valley communities have donated thousands of turkeys for those in need this holiday season every year for ten years. The 10th Turkey Drive will take place Nov. 18, 2022. We will update this page with more information as the date approaches.
KHBS
Historic cold air settles in tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says historic cold air will settle in tonight. But warmer temperatures are ahead.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
KHBS
Temps to dip to 20s and 30s overnight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is forecasting historic low temperatures.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Watch the video below to learn about the historic records.
KHBS
Benton County deputy on administrative leave after deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ark. — Lt. Shannon Jenkins from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Detective Vector Xiong is now on administrative leave following the shooting death of 71-year-old Nelson Amos of Decatur. According to information from the Arkansas State Police, deputies were called to Falling Springs Road in Decatur...
KHBS
Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
KHBS
Washington County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been located
CANEHILL, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's office says a woman who was last seen Friday night in Canehill has been located. Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall was last seen by her husband in the area of Antioch Road and South Skylight Mountain Road. She was wearing shorts, a black army T-shirt and she was barefoot.
KHBS
Arkansas makes Top 10 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Hogs will open the 2022-23 season against North Dakota State on Nov 7. Arkansas made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last season. It was the second year in a row the Razorbacks had advanced to the Elite Eight.
KHBS
Walmart, other US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The proposal obtained by The Associated Press was made...
Comments / 0