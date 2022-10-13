ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Elon Musk's Most Controversial Twitter Moments, From Irking Ukrainian President To Getting Beijing's Praises

By Priya Walia
International Business Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
International Business Times

What Makes China's Xi Jinping The Most Powerful Man In The World?

Xi Jinping looks to retain his position as China's leader at the Chinese Communist Party congress meeting this week, breaking away from the traditional two-term limit. Striking a confident tone in his two-hour-long speech, Xi listed Taiwan, Hong Kong and COVID-19 as his administration's biggest challenges. Experts have tagged Xi...
International Business Times

China Blames 'Troublemakers' After Consulate Protest Assault In UK

China accused demonstrators on Tuesday of "illegally entering" its consulate in the British city of Manchester, after footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted on the grounds sparked outrage in the UK. British police have said a group of men came out of the consulate during a peaceful...
International Business Times

China Delays Release Of Economic Data During Key Political Meeting

China said Monday it will delay the release of economic growth figures, as the country's leadership gathers for a meeting set to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term in office. The announcement comes a day before China had been expected by analysts to announce some of its weakest...
International Business Times

Russian Soldier Admits They 'Shoot' Conscripts Who Try To Escape: 'Impossible To Escape'

A Russian soldier admitted that they "shoot" drafted conscripts who attempt to flee the battlefield, according to a new recording released by Ukraine's intelligence agency Sunday. In the recording, an unnamed Russian soldier told his wife that regular barrier troops are asked to shoot at conscripts who want to flee...
International Business Times

Russian Strikes Pound Ukraine Power Sites

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian strikes had destroyed about 30 percent of his country's power stations in one week, speaking hours after a fresh barrage cut electricity to cities across Ukraine. Russian attacks rocked energy facilities in Kyiv and urban centres across the country, causing blackouts and disrupting...
International Business Times

EU Countries At Odds Over How To Tackle Energy Crisis

Croatia and Lithuania want a wholesale gas cap, Slovenia advocates a ceiling on liquefied gas only, while Finland and Slovakia disagree on direct subsidies, the countries said on Tuesday as the European Union grapples with an energy crunch. Germany - the bloc's biggest economy and the main opponent of capping...
International Business Times

Is Elnaz Rekabi Missing? Safety Concerns Mount After Iranian Climber Competes Without Hijab

Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi was reported missing days after she competed in the International Federation of Sport Climbing's Asian Championships held in South Korea on Sunday. In a revolutionary move, the 33-year-old athlete climbed the wall during the competition in Seoul without a hijab, in defiance of Iranian law...
International Business Times

UK PM Truss Battles To Stay In Power After Tax Reforms Trashed

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday battled to stabilise her position after an economic crash forced her into humiliating U-turns on tax reforms, putting her future as leader in doubt. "It's hard to conceive of a more serious political and economic crisis in recent times than that which Britain...
International Business Times

Asia Stocks Rise As Relief Rally Builds After UK U-turn

Asia stocks nudged higher on Tuesday as the dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment, while the U.S. dollar took a breather at its lowest levels in more than a week as a revival in risk-taking lowered its appeal. Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt abandoned most of...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Space Station Commander Runs Over Colleague With Earth Vehicle

Was he Russian to get there? While driving along a dark road near Moscow late Monday, cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev struck an elderly pedestrian, sending the victim to the hospital with several fractures. Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, announced the collision early Tuesday, with the Associated Press confirming the report hours later. The injured man, hit as he crossed the street, was identified as a 63-year-old project manager at the Star City cosmonaut training center where Artemyev is also employed, according to Roscosmos. Artemyev, 51, was sober when the accident occurred, with the agency stating that he immediately stopped to render first aid and summoned an ambulance soon after. The Russian cosmonaut has been back on Earth for less than three weeks, having touched down on Sept. 29 after making his third journey to the International Space Station. A two-time spaceflight commander, Artemyev assumed command of the ISS from NASA astronaut Thomas Marshburn in May 2022, spending 195 days in space and bringing his total number of days in orbit to 561.Read it at Associated Press

