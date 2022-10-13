Elon Musk's Most Controversial Twitter Moments, From Irking Ukrainian President To Getting Beijing's Praises

Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Amid Tensions In South China Sea, Xi Jinping Indicates PLA Needs To Win Regional Wars
Amid Beijing's high-pitching rabble-rousing over Taiwan and rising tensions in the entire South China Sea region, Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed the military role as a strategic tool for achieving the ideological goal of national rejuvenation saying that the use of military power needs to be normalized to win regional wars.
International Business Times
What Makes China's Xi Jinping The Most Powerful Man In The World?
Xi Jinping looks to retain his position as China's leader at the Chinese Communist Party congress meeting this week, breaking away from the traditional two-term limit. Striking a confident tone in his two-hour-long speech, Xi listed Taiwan, Hong Kong and COVID-19 as his administration's biggest challenges. Experts have tagged Xi...
International Business Times
China Blames 'Troublemakers' After Consulate Protest Assault In UK
China accused demonstrators on Tuesday of "illegally entering" its consulate in the British city of Manchester, after footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted on the grounds sparked outrage in the UK. British police have said a group of men came out of the consulate during a peaceful...
Business Insider
Iran sends drone trainers to Crimea in latest sign of deepening relations between the country and Russia
Russia in recent days has used the Iranian drones to carry out a series of attacks targeting civilian and electrical infrastructure.
International Business Times
China Delays Release Of Economic Data During Key Political Meeting
China said Monday it will delay the release of economic growth figures, as the country's leadership gathers for a meeting set to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term in office. The announcement comes a day before China had been expected by analysts to announce some of its weakest...
International Business Times
Russian Soldier Admits They 'Shoot' Conscripts Who Try To Escape: 'Impossible To Escape'
A Russian soldier admitted that they "shoot" drafted conscripts who attempt to flee the battlefield, according to a new recording released by Ukraine's intelligence agency Sunday. In the recording, an unnamed Russian soldier told his wife that regular barrier troops are asked to shoot at conscripts who want to flee...
International Business Times
Donald Trump Under Fire For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Says American Jews Must 'Get Their Act Together'
Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash over comments he made disparaging American Jews, while also flaunting his popularity in Israel. On Sunday, Trump posted to his Truth Social platform, taking aim at American Jews. "No President has done more for Israel than I have," Trump wrote. "...U.S. Jews have...
International Business Times
Russian Strikes Pound Ukraine Power Sites
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian strikes had destroyed about 30 percent of his country's power stations in one week, speaking hours after a fresh barrage cut electricity to cities across Ukraine. Russian attacks rocked energy facilities in Kyiv and urban centres across the country, causing blackouts and disrupting...
International Business Times
EU Countries At Odds Over How To Tackle Energy Crisis
Croatia and Lithuania want a wholesale gas cap, Slovenia advocates a ceiling on liquefied gas only, while Finland and Slovakia disagree on direct subsidies, the countries said on Tuesday as the European Union grapples with an energy crunch. Germany - the bloc's biggest economy and the main opponent of capping...
International Business Times
Is Elnaz Rekabi Missing? Safety Concerns Mount After Iranian Climber Competes Without Hijab
Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi was reported missing days after she competed in the International Federation of Sport Climbing's Asian Championships held in South Korea on Sunday. In a revolutionary move, the 33-year-old athlete climbed the wall during the competition in Seoul without a hijab, in defiance of Iranian law...
International Business Times
UK PM Truss Battles To Stay In Power After Tax Reforms Trashed
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday battled to stabilise her position after an economic crash forced her into humiliating U-turns on tax reforms, putting her future as leader in doubt. "It's hard to conceive of a more serious political and economic crisis in recent times than that which Britain...
International Business Times
Asia Stocks Rise As Relief Rally Builds After UK U-turn
Asia stocks nudged higher on Tuesday as the dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment, while the U.S. dollar took a breather at its lowest levels in more than a week as a revival in risk-taking lowered its appeal. Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt abandoned most of...
Biden, White House now 'sour' on media coverage, NBC blog reports
NBC journalist Mike Memoli noted that President Biden along with members of the White House have become more hostile and distant towards the press in a blog on Tuesday.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Russian Space Station Commander Runs Over Colleague With Earth Vehicle
Was he Russian to get there? While driving along a dark road near Moscow late Monday, cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev struck an elderly pedestrian, sending the victim to the hospital with several fractures. Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, announced the collision early Tuesday, with the Associated Press confirming the report hours later. The injured man, hit as he crossed the street, was identified as a 63-year-old project manager at the Star City cosmonaut training center where Artemyev is also employed, according to Roscosmos. Artemyev, 51, was sober when the accident occurred, with the agency stating that he immediately stopped to render first aid and summoned an ambulance soon after. The Russian cosmonaut has been back on Earth for less than three weeks, having touched down on Sept. 29 after making his third journey to the International Space Station. A two-time spaceflight commander, Artemyev assumed command of the ISS from NASA astronaut Thomas Marshburn in May 2022, spending 195 days in space and bringing his total number of days in orbit to 561.Read it at Associated Press
