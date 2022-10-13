ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGME

Tuesday soaker brings more flooding issues to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Many of you were probably woken up by early morning thunder and lightning on Tuesday. Another powerful cold front with lots of heavy rain is moving through Maine, leading to flooding issues in some areas. Rainfall totals were upwards of 4 inches in spots overnight, with even more...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

More Heavy Rain On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will remain uniform across the region ahead of another slow-moving cold front that will bring more heavy rain & strong winds to the region Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The rest of the night will have overcast skies with rain arriving after midnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s with areas of patchy fog. SSE winds at 5-15 mph.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Cool, wet start to work week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- It will be a cool and wet start to the work week for most Mainers, with sunshine returning by mid-week and sticking around for the end of it. There is some very dense fog out Monday morning. The fog will begin to lift for most after sunrise, but it will likely linger in coastal areas until lunchtime, if not persisting through the afternoon. It will be a cloudy day, with rain showers developing by Monday evening.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

An Earthquake Shook Maine 10 Years Ago This Week

10 years ago this week, on October 16, 2012, Maine was rocked by a pretty good-sized earthquake! The earthquake was in northern York County, with an epicenter near the Waterboro-Hollis town line. This quake was a 4.5 on the Richter Scale. This looks to be one of the largest Maine-based earthquakes ever recorded and could be felt as far away as New Jersey!
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Is Maine the 'ghostliest' state in the country?

A new study is claiming to have found the "ghostliest" state in the country: Maine. The study from Porch.com used census data, as well as numbers from GhostofAmerica.com, to make their determination. Maine has apparently logged 58 encounters with ghosts per every 100,000 residents, according to the study. The study...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine storm damage

PORTLAND -- The storm in Maine yesterday brought down trees, caused road washouts, damage to buildings, and minor flooding. Here are some images of the day, taken by our dedicated team of viewers and photographers.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Studded Tires Now Permitted On Maine Roads

It's snow tire season in Maine. Although fall has just begun, Mainers are reminded that winter is coming. From October 1, through May 1, snow tires are permitted on Maine roads. Winter tires are not required by law in Maine. Remember to take them off by May 1. Studded tires...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Meet the candidates for governor in Maine

Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills , former Republican Governor Paul LePage, and independent Sam Hunkler are running in the general election for governor of Maine on November 8. Mills was first elected governor in 2018 and is seeking a second term. LePage served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and...
MAINE STATE
maine.gov

Governor Mills Announces $7 Million in Energy Relief Delivered to Thousands of Maine Small Businesses

More than 2,900 Maine small businesses to receive a one-time utility account credit funded through the Governor’s Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to offset energy costs. Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations will soon receive a one-time electric utility account credit of more than $2,000 to provide relief from increased energy costs. This relief is the product of legislation sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Wind Gusts Cause Thousands of Power Outages in Maine

The gusty winds that howled across New England overnight caused thousands of power outages in Maine. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Central Maine Power reported 3,500 outages. The company had already restored over 21,000 outages from overnight. The utility company has 175 internal line workers making repairs, joined by 180...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1950 Are Probably Not What You Would Expect

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gas prices continue upward trend in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices continue to rise in Maine. The average price of gas has risen 2.8 cents per gallon over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,228 stations in Maine. GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.64. Prices are...
MAINE STATE

