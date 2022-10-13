Read full article on original website
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-Fun FundraiserForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
Missing 14-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Police have located a 14-year-old Tampa girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning.
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
Friends, family of 7 people shot outside Tampa lounge want whoever's responsible caught
TAMPA, Fla. — Just over a week since chaos erupted outside a Tampa lounge, police are still searching for two men they believe are responsible. Tampa police have identified a person who might be responsible for a deadly shooting early Sunday, Oct. 9, outside of Lit Cigar & Martini Lounge. A second person is also wanted.
Man dies in Bartow after shooting: police
A man died in Bartow after a shooting, according to police.
Good Samaritan helps warn residents in burning St. Petersburg apartment
Vicki Cole and her young grandchildren were sleeping early Sunday morning when a fire started at Enclave at Sabal Pointe apartments.
Tampa police searching for missing endangered woman
Tampa police are asking for your help finding a missing endangered woman.
Florida man, who became famous because of his mugshot, arrested again
HUDSON, Fla. – A Florida man, whose mugshot went viral because he has a Florida tattoo on his forehead, has been arrested again. Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthew Leatham, 24, got into a fight with a friend last month in the town of Hudson, which is north of Clearwater.
Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect in connection to the homicide investigation on Coral Drive which happened on Friday, October 7, 2022. According to deputies, on Tuesday, detectives located and arrested Rashaad Kerney, 21. On Friday, October 7, 2022, just before 5
Pasco deputies find man missing from Zephyrhills
Pasco County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered 45-year-old man.
South Tampa Publix evacuated after HazMat incident
TAMPA, Fla. — Employees and shoppers at the Publix Super Market at Gandy Shopping Center were evacuated after a HazMat incident occurred behind the store Tuesday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. According to officials, the incident was caused by a construction worker who struck a line nearby. Out...
PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
Bullet from drive-by shooting hits Tampa middle school’s door
Police said their gunfire detection technology, ShotSpotter, identified shots in the 3400 block of North 16th Street at about 9 a.m. Monday, then they got a call about a shooting at a home across from Orange Grove Middle School, which is nearby.
Teen wounded in south Tampa shooting expected to make full recovery
The 17-year-old girl shot during an altercation in south Tampa on Friday is expected to make a full recovery, according to Tampa police.
St. Pete family escapes condo fire, helps warn neighbors
St. Petersburg firefighters had to put out a condo fire early Sunday morning, according to a release.
Woman reacts after man breaks into her home, slices police K9 following pursuit in Manatee County
A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
Pinellas County sees increase in pedestrian-vehicle crashes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Pinellas County is seeing an increase in pedestrian versus vehicle crashes. Sunday night, a 56-year-old woman died from being hit by a car at St. Pete Beach. "Earlier on in the year we did see the numbers of pedestrian and bicycle crashes were...
Father, son open fire on innocent woman they think is home intruder, Polk sheriff says
A Polk County father and son were charged with attempted murder after they opened fire on an innocent woman who they thought was trying to break into their home, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday.
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tampa Bay, Florida – (With Photos)
There’s no shortage of amazing breakfast spots in Tampa Bay, Florida. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before hitting the beach or a leisurely meal to start your day, you’ll find everything you’re looking for – and more – in Tampa Bay. From...
