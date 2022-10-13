ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Click10.com

Florida man, who became famous because of his mugshot, arrested again

HUDSON, Fla. – A Florida man, whose mugshot went viral because he has a Florida tattoo on his forehead, has been arrested again. Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthew Leatham, 24, got into a fight with a friend last month in the town of Hudson, which is north of Clearwater.
HUDSON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect in connection to the homicide investigation on Coral Drive which happened on Friday, October 7, 2022.  According to deputies, on Tuesday, detectives located and arrested Rashaad Kerney, 21.  On Friday, October 7, 2022, just before 5
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

South Tampa Publix evacuated after HazMat incident

TAMPA, Fla. — Employees and shoppers at the Publix Super Market at Gandy Shopping Center were evacuated after a HazMat incident occurred behind the store Tuesday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. According to officials, the incident was caused by a construction worker who struck a line nearby. Out...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
CBS News

Pinellas County sees increase in pedestrian-vehicle crashes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Pinellas County is seeing an increase in pedestrian versus vehicle crashes. Sunday night, a 56-year-old woman died from being hit by a car at St. Pete Beach. "Earlier on in the year we did see the numbers of pedestrian and bicycle crashes were...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tampa Bay, Florida – (With Photos)

There’s no shortage of amazing breakfast spots in Tampa Bay, Florida. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before hitting the beach or a leisurely meal to start your day, you’ll find everything you’re looking for – and more – in Tampa Bay. From...
TAMPA, FL

