One of the people killed in a shooting over the weekend in Pittsburgh has ties to Homer City. Reports say that one of the three people shot during an incident on Pittsburgh’s North Side was 33-year-old Jacquelyn C. Mehalic. Her obituary announcement said that she has four young children living in Homer City and is the daughter of Bridgitte and John Mehalic, Jr, both also from Homer City.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO