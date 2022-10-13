ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

wdadradio.com

NO INJURIES REPORTED IN VEHICLE FIRE LAST WEEK IN MARION CENTER

State police say no one was hurt in a vehicle crash in Grant Township last Wednesday. Police say that at 3:10 PM on October 12th, police were called out to Deckers Point Road near Pickering Run Road in Marion Center for the crash as a 2005 Jeep Cherokee struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was identified only as a 17-year-old from the Marion Center area, and police said the driver was not hurt in the crash.
MARION CENTER, PA
wdadradio.com

INJURIES REPORTED IN TWO-CAR CRASH IN EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash in East Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Armagh and Clyde, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police, to Route 22 East near Gas Center Road for a crash involving two cars. Troopers say injuries were reported in the crash, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Police Release Details On Five Vehicle Crash

Police are releasing more information on a five vehicle crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. The accident happened on New Castle Road in front of the Alameda Plaza last Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Dreucci of Connoquenessing was driving east when she hit into...
BUTLER, PA
wdadradio.com

explore venango

Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Coroner ID’s Man Who Drowned at Clarion Ramada

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has released the identity of a 21-year-old man who drowned at the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion on Monday night. Clarion Hospital EMS was called around 9:56 p.m. for a water rescue at Ramada by Wyndham at 45 Holiday Inn Road, just off State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
CLARION, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler City Police locate missing woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Butler County have located a 74-year-old woman who was considered missing and endangered. Pa. State Police had said Mary Ann Thompson was last seen along Fairview Avenue in Butler around 6:30 on Monday evening. She was safely located early Tuesday morning.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Say Missing Woman Has Contacted Family Members

WEST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to West Mead Township Police, a missing 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman contacted her relatives on Saturday. According to a published article by the Meadville Tribune, authorities were set to search a wooded area in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Sunday morning, but plans were called off after police learned Stalter made contact with her family on Saturday morning.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

SALTSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING TRACTOR

A Saltsburg man has been charged with stealing a farm tractor from a location along Route 819 in Bell Township, Westmoreland County. Kiski Valley-based Pennsylvania State Police say 54-year-old Gary Lauffer stole the International 786 model, valued at $15,000, on Friday afternoon. The victim is Turner Dairy Farms. Lauffer was...
SALTSBURG, PA
wdadradio.com

VICTIM IN FATAL PITTSBURGH SHOOTING HAS HOMER CITY TIES

One of the people killed in a shooting over the weekend in Pittsburgh has ties to Homer City. Reports say that one of the three people shot during an incident on Pittsburgh’s North Side was 33-year-old Jacquelyn C. Mehalic. Her obituary announcement said that she has four young children living in Homer City and is the daughter of Bridgitte and John Mehalic, Jr, both also from Homer City.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

One transported to hospital in I-279 ramp crash

PITTSBURGH — One person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle struck a jersey barrier on the Hazlett Street on-ramp to Interstate 279. Their condition was not immediately known. The crash on the Parkway North occurred after 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. No other details were immediately available. James...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY

Indiana County’s District Courts are expected to be busy with several preliminary hearings today, including one for a man charged in connection with a fatal crash last year. Court documents show that 58-year-old Matthew Robert Long of Indiana is due in the court of District Judge Susanne Steffee today on charges of homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI, along with two misdemeanor DUI charges and two summary traffic violations. This is connected with an investigation into an incident on October 22nd of 2020. His hearing is scheduled for 1:30 this afternoon.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

