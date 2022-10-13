Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN VEHICLE FIRE LAST WEEK IN MARION CENTER
State police say no one was hurt in a vehicle crash in Grant Township last Wednesday. Police say that at 3:10 PM on October 12th, police were called out to Deckers Point Road near Pickering Run Road in Marion Center for the crash as a 2005 Jeep Cherokee struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was identified only as a 17-year-old from the Marion Center area, and police said the driver was not hurt in the crash.
wdadradio.com
INJURIES REPORTED IN TWO-CAR CRASH IN EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash in East Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Armagh and Clyde, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police, to Route 22 East near Gas Center Road for a crash involving two cars. Troopers say injuries were reported in the crash, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Police Release Details On Five Vehicle Crash
Police are releasing more information on a five vehicle crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. The accident happened on New Castle Road in front of the Alameda Plaza last Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Dreucci of Connoquenessing was driving east when she hit into...
wdadradio.com
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN WEDNESDAY CRASH
State police released more details on a crash that happened Wednesday in Grant Township. Troopers say a 17-year-old from Marion Center was driving along Deckers Point Road just west of Pickering Run Road around 3:10 p.m. when they struck a tree in the area. The driver was not injured in the crash, but troopers add that the car caught fire after striking the tree.
explore venango
Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Brookville Woman
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on Twin Church Road involving a Brookville woman. According to police, the crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at the intersection of Twin Church Road...
Semi-truck crashes into apartment complex in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A semi-truck crashed into the side of an apartment complex in North Huntingdon on Monday. Witnesses said the driver forgot to put the semi in park after dropping it off at an auto shop nearby. The semi started rolling down Route 30 with the driver...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner ID’s Man Who Drowned at Clarion Ramada
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has released the identity of a 21-year-old man who drowned at the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion on Monday night. Clarion Hospital EMS was called around 9:56 p.m. for a water rescue at Ramada by Wyndham at 45 Holiday Inn Road, just off State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Westmoreland man arrested for alleged Turner Dairy Farm tractor theft
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Salem man is facing theft charges for allegedly taking a tractor belonging to Turner Dairy Farm. Gary A. Lauffer, 54, was arrested Sunday after state police in Westmoreland County said they found a missing tractor worth $15,000 at his home, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Butler City Police locate missing woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Butler County have located a 74-year-old woman who was considered missing and endangered. Pa. State Police had said Mary Ann Thompson was last seen along Fairview Avenue in Butler around 6:30 on Monday evening. She was safely located early Tuesday morning.
Missing man found deceased in Westmoreland County
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man missing from Sewickley Township was found deceased on Monday morning. According to information released from the coroner, the body of Aaron Ross was located by hunters in Herminie, in a grassy area on Keystone Road near 8th Street. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Westmoreland County...
explore venango
Police Say Missing Woman Has Contacted Family Members
WEST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to West Mead Township Police, a missing 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman contacted her relatives on Saturday. According to a published article by the Meadville Tribune, authorities were set to search a wooded area in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Sunday morning, but plans were called off after police learned Stalter made contact with her family on Saturday morning.
Tractor-trailer carrying mail catches fire after crashing on Pennsylvania Turnpike, 1 hospitalized
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing into a bridge pillar on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Emergency crews were called to the 69.9-mile marker in Westmoreland County on the westbound side of the road at around 1:27 p.m. Before catching fire, first responders said the truck ran off...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
wdadradio.com
SALTSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING TRACTOR
A Saltsburg man has been charged with stealing a farm tractor from a location along Route 819 in Bell Township, Westmoreland County. Kiski Valley-based Pennsylvania State Police say 54-year-old Gary Lauffer stole the International 786 model, valued at $15,000, on Friday afternoon. The victim is Turner Dairy Farms. Lauffer was...
Police looking for suspects after vehicle shot up in Arnold
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police from multiple departments are searching for shooting suspects after a car was riddled with gunshots in Arnold. According to Westmoreland County 911, the call for shots fired came in at 11:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kenneth Avenue. Arnold police chief Eric Doutt told...
wdadradio.com
VICTIM IN FATAL PITTSBURGH SHOOTING HAS HOMER CITY TIES
One of the people killed in a shooting over the weekend in Pittsburgh has ties to Homer City. Reports say that one of the three people shot during an incident on Pittsburgh’s North Side was 33-year-old Jacquelyn C. Mehalic. Her obituary announcement said that she has four young children living in Homer City and is the daughter of Bridgitte and John Mehalic, Jr, both also from Homer City.
Nearby hydrants weren’t working properly when flames engulfed Fayette County home
BUFFINGTON, Pa. — Flames and smoke destroyed a house in Fayette County early Friday. “It was burning pretty good, already up through the roof. A lot of smoke,” neighbor Donald Zack said. Zack lives a street down from the location of the Fourth Street fire, in the small...
One transported to hospital in I-279 ramp crash
PITTSBURGH — One person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle struck a jersey barrier on the Hazlett Street on-ramp to Interstate 279. Their condition was not immediately known. The crash on the Parkway North occurred after 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. No other details were immediately available. James...
wdadradio.com
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
Indiana County’s District Courts are expected to be busy with several preliminary hearings today, including one for a man charged in connection with a fatal crash last year. Court documents show that 58-year-old Matthew Robert Long of Indiana is due in the court of District Judge Susanne Steffee today on charges of homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI, along with two misdemeanor DUI charges and two summary traffic violations. This is connected with an investigation into an incident on October 22nd of 2020. His hearing is scheduled for 1:30 this afternoon.
