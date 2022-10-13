Aaron Lewis has proved to be an extremely versatile artist topping charts in rock and country over his two-decade music career. Aaron was born on April 13, 1972 in Springfield, Vermont. His rock band Staind was formed in 1995 with an original lineup consisting of Aaron Lewis on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Jon Wysocki. Staind began as a cover band as they would perform songs from Korn, Rage Against The Machine, Tool, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, and many other grunge/nu-metal bands at local clubs and bars. Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit heard the band perform and got them signed to Flip Records in February 1998. The rest is history.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO