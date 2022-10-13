ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

"A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area." - Well, today is Thursday the 13th so my question is, what year did this happen?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot during argument, wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18. Police said the shooting, which happened near 52nd and Hampton around 10:15 a.m., was the result of an argument. The 32-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Auer shooting: Milwaukee woman wounded, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Monday afternoon, Oct. 17. Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The victim showed up at a nearby hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter from this incident. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Mill crash; Milwaukee woman extricated

MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 sent two people to the hospital, police said. The crash happened in the intersection of Sherman and Mill around 8:25 a.m. Police said the traffic signal was out, and one driver failed to yield the right of way to another – colliding as the second went through the intersection. The second vehicle then hit a third vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021

MILWAUKEE - Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021. Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Suspects in Custody After Kenosha Police Serve Two Separate Warrants

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they took suspects into custody after serving warrants at two different locations Tuesday morning. The first was served at a residence in the Frank Neighborhood while the second was served in the Lincoln neighborhood. No details were released but police say both warrants were...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man injured

MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man was shot on Milwaukee's south side Saturday night, Oct. 15, police said. It happened near 26th and Rogers around 11 p.m. The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police are looking for whoever...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police release video of Waukesha carjacking

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

'The killing must stop': Family seeks answers in man's killing

MILWAUKEE — Police told WISN 12 News a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near 24th Place and Cornell Street on Sept. 27. Family identified the victim as Torrey Smith. Saturday, the family gathered to remember Smith and plead for justice. They told WISN 12 News they don't know what happened, and that police have not made any arrests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield man accused of driving drunk; faces 7th OWI conviction

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A 50-year-old Greenfield man is accused of driving drunk and resisting police during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The accused is John Gonzales – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - 7th, 8th or 9th...
GREENFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

