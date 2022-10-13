Read full article on original website
Work Jeff
5d ago
"A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area." - Well, today is Thursday the 13th so my question is, what year did this happen?
Reply(1)
6
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot during argument, wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18. Police said the shooting, which happened near 52nd and Hampton around 10:15 a.m., was the result of an argument. The 32-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Auer shooting: Milwaukee woman wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Monday afternoon, Oct. 17. Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The victim showed up at a nearby hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter from this incident. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
4 men arrested after police pursuit in stolen car near 36th and Locust
Three Milwaukee men were arrested after a police pursuit near 36th and Locust on Monday. Officers saw a suspect in a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a shooting.
CBS 58
'How my story ends': Jurors hear from Waukesha Christmas parade suspect in first hours after arrest
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas parade trial continued on Tuesday with witness testimony about police interrogations of the suspect in the attack. The defendant, Darrell Brooks, was questioned for more than five hours, according to testimony. Waukesha Detective Jay Carpenter led the interrogations and took the stand...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Mill crash; Milwaukee woman extricated
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 sent two people to the hospital, police said. The crash happened in the intersection of Sherman and Mill around 8:25 a.m. Police said the traffic signal was out, and one driver failed to yield the right of way to another – colliding as the second went through the intersection. The second vehicle then hit a third vehicle.
CBS 58
Video shows fight, chase connected to shooting in Shorewood Metro Market parking garage
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Video shows a struggle at the Metro Market in Shorewood before a gun went off. Shorewood police released this video from Sept. 17. You can see two men fighting in the parking garage. At one point, the man in the white shirt is holding the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021
MILWAUKEE - Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021. Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge...
wlip.com
Suspects in Custody After Kenosha Police Serve Two Separate Warrants
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they took suspects into custody after serving warrants at two different locations Tuesday morning. The first was served at a residence in the Frank Neighborhood while the second was served in the Lincoln neighborhood. No details were released but police say both warrants were...
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man was shot on Milwaukee's south side Saturday night, Oct. 15, police said. It happened near 26th and Rogers around 11 p.m. The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police are looking for whoever...
CBS 58
Police release video of Waukesha carjacking
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting outside school: Teen accused, shot with his own gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teenager has been charged as an adult for a shooting incident at James Madison High School that left him injured last Monday, Oct. 10. The accused is Jamaree Kelly, 17, and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm on grounds of a school.
Shooting at Waukesha motel leaves 1 injured
A shooting at a hotel in Waukesha drew a large police response and sparked conflict with people who turned out to be family members and witnesses, police say.
CBS 58
Waukesha Christmas parade trial continues into third week with witness testimony about suspect's arrest
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas parade trial continues for a third week. Witnesses testified on Monday about the moments leading up to the suspect's arrest. The defendant, Darrell Brooks, is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Multiple witnesses said a man, they all...
Man accused of killing former Milwaukee reporter denied bail
The former Clark County Public Administrator accused of killing a local journalist is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam stabbing, girl run over, suspect wanted her dead, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and then run over as she tried to escape. It happened outside of a Walmart in Beaver Dam Saturday night, Oct. 15. Police say the 17-year-old suspect told them he wanted to kill her....
WISN
'The killing must stop': Family seeks answers in man's killing
MILWAUKEE — Police told WISN 12 News a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near 24th Place and Cornell Street on Sept. 27. Family identified the victim as Torrey Smith. Saturday, the family gathered to remember Smith and plead for justice. They told WISN 12 News they don't know what happened, and that police have not made any arrests.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield man accused of driving drunk; faces 7th OWI conviction
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A 50-year-old Greenfield man is accused of driving drunk and resisting police during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The accused is John Gonzales – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - 7th, 8th or 9th...
