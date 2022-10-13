ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Lost in Space’ Star Molly Parker, ‘Treadstone’s’ Brian J. Smith to Lead Canadian ITV Studios Drama ‘Essex County’

Register Citizen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Julia Roberts Wants to Be in a Superhero Movie: ‘Wouldn’t It Be Awesome?’

Attention, Marvel and DC! Julia Roberts would love to be in a superhero movie. 'Ticket to Paradise' Is Already a Hit Overseas. Will the Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com Charm U.S. Audiences?. Zendaya Trained for Three Months to Play Tennis Player in 'Challengers,' Luca Guadagnino's Upcoming 'Sexy Comedy'. When...
Deadline

Global Box Office Needs A Hero: ‘Black Adam’ Raging To $135M Worldwide Opening

Finally, after a very long drought at the box office, a fire-breathing theatrical-windowed tentpole arrives in New Line’s Dwayne Johnson title, Black Adam. But will it deliver? Knock on wood, everyone hopes so for this DC movie that was shot for less than $200M. Related Story Film Review: Dwayne Johnson In New Line/DC's 'Black Adam' Related Story 'Black Adam' Takes "A Lot Of Edits" To Avoid R Rating Related Story 'Halloween Ends' & 'Smile' Carve Out Top Spots Overseas; 'Super-Pets' & 'Moonage Daydream' Hit WW Milestones; India Pics See Action – International Box Office The movie arrived hot on tracking earlier this month with a $65M...

Comments / 0

Community Policy