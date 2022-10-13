Read full article on original website
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
ihodl.com
Court Hearings for OneCoin Affiliates Begin in Germany
Three people to face criminal allegations in Germany over their participation in OneCoin, a multibillion-dollar fraud scheme, Bloomberg reports. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to court documents, a Munich lawyer was charged with money laundering and banking...
Former OneCoin’s Cryptoqueen Employees Charged With Money Laundering In German Court
A Munich lawyer and a couple are accused of banking crimes and money fraud in Germany. Prosecutors allege that the three persons are associates of Ruja Ignatova, founder of the multi-billion dollar cryptocurrency scam OneCoin. The crypto pyramid scam generated over $3.3 billion in revenue between 2014 and 2016, per...
OutThink raises $10 million to tackle human errors behind data breaches
Oct 18 (Reuters) - London-based cybersecurity company OutThink has raised $10 million in early-stage investments backed by venture capital firm AlbionVC, it said on Tuesday, as it looks to help organisations identify human behaviour that can lead to data breaches.
decrypt.co
Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Talk SEC Investigation and Getting 'Doxxed'
Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano said it's "not that surprising" the SEC would look at NFTs, and that having their identities outed was "bound to happen." Last week brought news that rocked the NFT world: The SEC is investigating Bored Ape Yacht Club parent company Yuga Labs over potential securities violations for the sale of Bored Ape NFTs as well as ApeCoin tokens, according to Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source.
dailyhodl.com
Binance’s Changpeng Zhao Addresses Reuters, Says Inaccurate Reports Targeting Crypto Exchange
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) is speaking out on recent allegations in the media, saying that the exchange is being targeted with inaccurate and sometimes unethical reporting. In a new company blog post, CZ responds to a Reuters story published today that alleges the company has been dodging regulators in...
insideevs.com
Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Convicted On Three Counts Of Fraud
Nikola Motors founder and former CEO Trevor Milton has been convicted on three of the four counts of fraud he was facing. Milton was charged with two counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud. The 40-year-old insisted he "did nothing wrong" and was only "talking about a business plan".
Ars Technica
Coinbase users scammed out of $21M in crypto sue company for negligence
Last fall, scammers infiltrated social platforms like dating apps, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter, attempting to convince people to download Coinbase Wallet. Once the targeted users downloaded the wallet, the scammer would then send links to fraudulent websites, prompting users to purchase a “voucher” that seemed like a safe transaction protected and facilitated by Coinbase’s trusted platform but was “actually a malicious smart contract.” Horrified users eventually discovered the smart contract gave “the scammers complete access to the entire funds in the victim’s wallets” without requiring authorizations to withdraw funds.
cryptopotato.com
CZ Responds to Reuters FUD About Binance Regulatory Compliance
The CEO also shamed the journalist for allegedly signaling that they would report on CZ’s children. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) – CEO of Binance – called out a Reuters journalist on Monday over a handful of “accusations” they’ve made against the exchange over the past several months.
decrypt.co
North Korea’s Lazarus Group Attacks Japanese Crypto Firms
North Korean cyber crime group Lazarus has been aggressively targeting Japanese crypto companies through phishing and social engineering attacks. North Korea’s state-sponsored cyber criminal group Lazarus has attacked Japanese crypto firms, according to a joint statement by Japan’s National Police and Financial Services Agencies. The attacks were carried...
u.today
Terra Creator Kwon Says He Is Receiving Threats from Angry Investors: Details
bctd.news
South Korea to Launch Blockchain-Based Digital IDs in 2024
South Korea aims to offer citizens digital identities secured by blockchain tech through smartphones to boost its economic growth. According to a report by Bloomberg, the country will launch digital IDs in 2024 and plans their adoption by 45 million citizens within two years. An economist at Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, Hwang Seogwon said digital IDs can bring significant economic benefits in finance, taxes, transportation, and other areas, and may catch on quickly among the Korean population. Smartphone-implanted IDs make verification on the web fast and easier removing the need to photograph certificates or log in via authentication codes sent by text.
datafloq.com
Spanish competition watchdog launches probe into Booking.com
MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s antitrust watchdog has launched an investigation into Dutch hotel reservation website Booking.com over possible unfair competition practices affecting hotels and rival online travel agencies in the country. The regulator, known as CNMC, said in a statement on Monday the proceedings stemmed from two complaints filed by...
The First-Ever Tweet in NFT Format Sold for $2.9 Million in March 2021. The Most Recent Bid Is $132.
A once-buzzy NFT faced yet another super-low bid on Sunday. It has lost almost 100% of its initial value.
