Syracuse, NY

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 51: Keys to NC State Game, Predictions

By Mike McAllister
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gfc6W_0iXDfMsK00

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 51, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! The Orange has returned from a bye week and is preparing for a top 20 matchup in the JMA Wireless Dome with NC State. The guys break down the keys to the game and predict the winner. You can subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platforms as linked below.

Syracuse is set to embark on an important 2022 season. While the Orange seems as deep and talented as its been under head coach Dino Babers, the schedule also appears to be the most difficult of his tenure. Syracuse started with an impressive showing against Louisville in a 31-7 win and followed that up with a 48-14 blowout of UConn. Syracuse answered those two strong performances by rallying to beat Purdue 32-29 and Virginia 22-20 in the Dome before blowing out Wagner 59-0.

The Orange is led by superstar running back Sean Tucker, who set a program record for single season rushing yards last season. He comes into the year with All-American hype and a Heisman campaign attached to his name. The key to the season may be the play of quarterback Garrett Shrader, whose ability to throw the football will be critical to offensive success.

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 52: Going Bowling

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 52, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! The Orange has returned from a bye week and knocked off NC State in a top 20 matchup in the JMA Wireless Dome. The guys break down the win, what it means for the program to be 6-0 and discuss storming ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 7

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke the school's single season rushing yards record in 2021. Can Tucker break his own record in 2022? We will track his progress all season to see where he stands. In addition, we will track where he is ranked nationally and within the ACC in both rushing yards ...
SYRACUSE, NY
KJ Duff Recaps 'Amazing' Syracuse Visit

Syracuse football hosted a large contingent of recruits on Saturday for the Orange's game against NC State. One of those in attendance was 2024 Melville (NY) St. Anthony's wide receiver/tight end KJ Duff. Duff picked up an offer from Syracuse during the visit.  "It was amazing," Duff said. "I ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oronde Gadsden, Matthew Bergeron Receive Weekly ACC Awards

Two Syracuse football players were honored by the ACC for their performances in the Orange’s 24-9 win over NC State on Saturday. Tight end Oronde Gadsden was named ACC Receiver of the Week while offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Gadsden had a career high ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oronde Gadsden Highlights vs NC State.

Oronde Gadsden continued his stellar season on Saturday with a career day against the 15th ranked NC State Wolfpack. In Syracuse's 24-9 win, Gadsden had eight catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Highlights of his performance are in the video above.  RECAP Syracuse may have lost the ...
RALEIGH, NC
Syracuse Depth Chart vs Clemson

Syracuse football released its depth chart on Monday for its game at Clemson on Saturday. The winner will take control of the ACC Atlantic standings.  QUARTERBACK Starter: Garrett Shrader Backup: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson RUNNING BACK Starter: Sean Tucker Backup: LeQuint Allen TIGHT END Starter; ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
