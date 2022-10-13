Read full article on original website
Related
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
Giants on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s reckless interception: ‘Oh, s--t, he might throw it to us’
As the Giants celebrated on the field Sunday afternoon — with yet another improbable comeback win in the books — defensive tackle Nick Williams approached his coordinator, Wink Martindale. “Good s--t, Wink,” Williams told Martindale, praising his play calling. “Thanks,” Martindale said. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver following sideline arguments on Sunday (UPDATE)
UPDATE (1:14 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray.” Read more about that here. ***. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. That could be what the Carolina Panthers...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Ravens star Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest on yet another collapse in season full of them
The Baltimore Ravens could easily be 6-0 this season, but instead they’re only 3-3 after blowing yet another big lead. This time it came in Week 6 against the streaking New York Giants, who erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the Ravens a disappointing 24-20 defeat. Baltimore went...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes bold statement with season on line after Game 3 choke
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge’s amazing record-setting year, 62 homers in the regular season plus one in Saturday night’s Game 3 Division Series meltdown, could end on Sunday night. One more loss and the Yankees will add yet another year to the franchise’s streak of no pennants and...
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
Future Hall of Famer commends Brian Daboll for Giants’ turnaround
Brian Daboll’s Giants really seem to like to get it done late in the game. But it’s working for them. The new trend has most recently helped New York to a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants overcame a 20-10 deficit to pull out the win, their third win this season of games they had been trailing 10 points or less.
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say
The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
Why First Lady Jill Biden will be at Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game
The people who show up at Lincoln Financial Field early for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face involved with an important initiative that includes the NFL, one that deals with a serious issue. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Giants’ Brian Daboll delivers fiery sideline speech before his team rallies from another double-digit deficit to win
One of these days the Giants are going to fall behind by double digits and live to regret it. One of these days, the defense is going to surrender a gut punch of a score in the fourth quarter and the offense is not going to be able to respond with a score of its own.
Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury
ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
Steelers update when N.J.’s Kenny Pickett might return from concussion
Good news for Kenny Pickett. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback may be returning to the field sooner than expected. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac tweeted Tuesday:. Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol, but he should be able to practice...
Ex-Yankees, Mets coach getting ‘buzz’ as potential manager candidate
Kevin Long might not be long for the Phillies. The Philadelphia hitting coach, who’s getting ready to face the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series, could be moving on following the season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand: “There’s buzz...
Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver
DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0